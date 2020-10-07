Covid-19 wrap | Global death toll at 1 047 657, while Europe passes 6 million confirmed cases

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 35.86 million, death toll at 1 047 657

More than 35.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 047 657 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

Europe has registered more than six million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus since it first appeared in the region in January, an AFP tally ON Wednesday showed.

So far the continent has seen 6 000 940 infections and 237 716 deaths, with the most in Russia (1 248,619 infections and 21 865 deaths), Spain (825 410 infections, 32 486 deaths), France (669 235 infections, 32 365 deaths) and Britain (530 113 infection, 42 445 deaths).

The past seven days have brought 543 137 new cases in Europe, a pace that is 26 percent faster than the previous week's 431 951. Deaths also accelerated by 17 percent over the same period, from 4 765 to 5 562.

Larger numbers of confirmed infections can partly be explained by much more widespread testing taking place in a number of European countries, such as in France where more than one million are carried out each week. Nevertheless, a large share of less serious or asymptomatic cases likely remain undetected.

-AFP

The World Health Organisation is concerned about spikes in Covid-19 cases spikes in countries that had managed outbreaks effectively, such as Cuba and Jamaica, and 11 Caribbean states that have moved from moderate to intense transmission, its regional director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.

The good news is that rates of severe Covid-19 cases have fallen across the Americas and fewer people are being hospitalised needing intensive care, she said in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organisation directors.

-REUTERS

More than 1 000 workers have tested positive for coronavirus at a Sri Lanka factory that until August was producing surgical masks for the US, officials said Wednesday, as they scrambled to find the source of the country's biggest outbreak.

The flurry of cases since the first positive test at the garment factory was reported three days ago pushed the island nation's infections total near 4 500.

Factory owner Brandix, hailed internationally for its sustainable practices, said efforts to contain the explosion of infections at the site - near the capital, Colombo - were hampered by a high number of asymptomatic carriers.

"A majority of the positive cases have proven to be an asymptomatic or lacking display of symptoms associated with Covid-19," the firm said in a statement Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's chief epidemiologist, Sudath Samaraweera, called on local communities to cooperate with authorities amid fears the outbreak could spread further.

"We are trying to trace how the virus got in, but we may or may not succeed," Samaraweera told reporters in Colombo.

Until recently, the government had said there was no community spread in the country of 21 million people.

Officials said 1 026 workers who tested positive at the factory - which employs 1 700 in total - were in hospital.

The remaining staff members, as well as all the workers' family members, were in the process of being moved to government quarantine facilities.

All of them were expected to be tested for the coronavirus in the next few days.

The region where the factory is located, as well as nearby communities, were placed in an indefinite lockdown.

All public gatherings were banned, schools were closed five days before term break, a domestic cricket tournament was cancelled and the army postponed its 71st-anniversary celebrations scheduled for Saturday.

Brandix, one of Sri Lanka's largest garment exporters, in August delivered 200 million three-ply surgical face masks to a US client, which has not been revealed.

The affected factory was one of those making masks for the order, but has been manufacturing sportswear since August.

-AFP

Italy on Wednesday made it mandatory to wear face masks outdoors nationwide in an effort to reduce rising Covid-19 infections, the health ministry said after the cabinet agreed on the measure.

Italy has seen a steady increase in new cases in the last two months, although its numbers are still much lower than those recorded in other major European countries such as France, Spain and Britain.

The cabinet also approved a decree to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency to 31 January, a cabinet source said.

- REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Covid-19 infections were rising in London and elsewhere, but that his government's approach to controlling the spread of the virus was still the right one.

"The local and regional approach combined with the national measures remains correct," Johnson told parliament, when asked why infections continued to rise in areas where local lockdown measures have been put in place.

Analysis presented in parliament by the opposition Labour Party showed that infection rates had risen in 19 out of 20 areas in England that are subject to additional lockdown measures.

Johnson's strategy over the summer, when new nationwide infections were in the low hundreds per day, was to try to shut down localised outbreaks while reopening the wider economy. On Tuesday, Britain reported more than 15 000 new infections.

The analysis showed that in Wigan, northwest England, the infection rate, measured as the number of confirmed cases per 100 000 population, had risen by 3 653% since a local lockdown was first imposed on July 30, increasing to 225 from 6.

Increases in the other areas were between 13% and 2 241%, Labour's data showed.

