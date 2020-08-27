Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll at 825 582, record daily jump for India and Brazil passes 3.7m cases

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.26 million, death toll at 825 582

More than 24.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 825 582 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

India reports record daily jump of 75 760 coronavirus infections

MUMBAI – India reported on Thursday a record daily jump of 75 760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since 7 August, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1 023, taking the death toll to 60 472.

- REUTERS

Brazil hits 3.7 million Covid-19 cases, death toll at 117 666 - ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil reported 47 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1 086 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered 3 717 156 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 117 666, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States

- REUTERS

Australia Covid-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly two months

SYDNEY – Australia's Victoria state – epicentre of the nation's second wave of Covid-19 infections – reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months, buoying hopes a lockdown of nearly 5 million people has contained spread of the virus.

Victoria said it detected 113 new cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise since 5 July. The state reported 149 infections on Wednesday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the results mean officials are now plotting how to ease restrictions when the stringent lockdown of Australia's second-most populous city Melbourne is scheduled to end in September.

"Hopefully soon we'll see those numbers in double digits and we can have ... a really clear discussion about what the back end of September looks like," Andrews told reporters.

Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of coronavirus infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.

- REUTERS

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 975 000

MOSCOW – Russia reported 4 711 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its nationwide tally to 975 576, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 121 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 16 804.

- REUTERS

Philippines confirms 3 249 new coronavirus infections, 97 deaths

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported 3 249 additional novel coronavirus infections and 97 more deaths due to the disease.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines had reached 205 518, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 3 234, about a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 2 719 new Covid-19 cases, biggest daily increase

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 2 719 new cases on Thursday, taking the total to 162 884, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data showed an additional 120 deaths, taking the toll to 7 064.

- REUTERS

Mexico registers 5 267 new coronavirus cases, 626 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 5 267 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 626 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 573 888 cases and 62 076 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1 507 to 237 936 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1 507 to 237 936, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by five to 9 285, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

South Korea reports 441 new coronavirus cases, most since March - KCDC

SEOUL – South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, the most daily infections since early March when the country had the first large outbreak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Some 434 of the new cases were locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 18 706 infections, with 313 deaths.

- REUTERS

China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – China reported eight new Covid-19 cases in the mainland as of 26 August, down from 15 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

All of the new cases were imported infections, which involve travellers from overseas, marking the 11th consecutive day of no locally transmitted infections reported. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85 004, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but not showing symptoms, as confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

