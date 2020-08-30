Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll at 843 149, while India sets grim world record with 78 761 new cases

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Global Covid-19 cases soar past 25 million, SA's total at 622 551 with 13 981 deaths

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 GMT Sunday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 843 149 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Sunday.

At least 25 055 620 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 16 178 500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5 488 new deaths and 269 020 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1 014 new deaths, followed by India with 948 and Brazil with 758.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 182 785 deaths from 5 961 884 cases. At least 2 140 614 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 120 262 deaths from 3 846 153 cases, Mexico with 63 819 deaths from 591 712 cases, India with 63 498 deaths from 3 542 733 cases, and United Kingdom with 41 498 deaths from 332 752 cases.

- AFP

Brazil surpasses 120 000 Covid deaths

Rio de Janeiro – Just over six months after registering its first case of the new coronavirus, Brazil crossed the grim threshold of 120 000 people killed by Covid-19 on Saturday, with no end in sight to the crisis.

The country of 212 million people has now registered 120 262 deaths from the virus and 3 846 153 infections, the health ministry said in its daily update.

Brazil is just the second country to surpass a death toll of 120 000 in the pandemic, after the United States, where the number killed is now more than 182 000.

Unlike in Europe and Asia, where the virus hit hard and then subsided, Brazil's outbreak is advancing at a slow but devastating pace, said Christovam Barcellos, a researcher at public health institute Fiocruz.

"Brazil is unique in the world. Since the start of the pandemic, its curve has been different from other countries', much slower," he told AFP. "It has stabilised now, but at a very dangerous level: nearly 1 000 deaths and 40 000 cases per day…And Brazil still isn't past the peak."

- AFP

India sets new world record with 78 761 virus cases in one day

New Delhi – India on Sunday set a coronavirus record when it reported 78 761 new infections in 24 hours – the world's highest single-day rise – even as it continued to open up the economy.

Home to 1.3 billion people, India is already the world's third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.

It has also reported more than 63 000 deaths, according to the official health ministry toll.

The US set the previous record on 17 July with 77 638 daily infections, according to an AFP tally.

In his regular monthly radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not comment on the milestone, but called on Indians to observe health safety measures.

"It is important that every citizen is healthy and happy and we defeat coronavirus completely together," Modi said in Hindi.

"Corona(virus) can only be defeated when you remain safe, when you fulfil the resolve of keeping a safe distance of two yards and wearing masks."

- AFP

Australia's Victoria sees new Covid-19 cases back in triple digits

MELBOURNE – Victoria state, Australia posted 114 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a day after they fell to 94, which had put them below triple digits for the first time in nearly two months.

Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, has been battling a second wave of infections, with the state's capital Melbourne already four weeks into a six-week hard lockdown that authorities said may ease only gradually.

State health officials reported 11 deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, bringing the country's total to 611. Australia has fared far better than many other countries in keeping the coronavirus from spreading, but at a high economic cost.

The country of about 25 million has recorded so far around 25 600 cases of the new coronavirus since the start of the year – a fraction of what some states in the United States or some European countries have seen.

- REUTERS

Confirmed global coronavirus cases pass 25 million - AFP tally

Paris – More than 25 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official sources on Sunday at around 04:30 (GMT).

At least 25 029 250 people have been infected with the respiratory disease, of whom 842 915 have died.

Nearly 40% of all reported Covid-19 cases are in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-hit countries.

- AFP

Russia's coronavirus infection tally climbs to near one million

MOSCOW – Russia reported 4 980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990 326.

Authorities said 68 people had died of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17 093.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 2 858 new coronavirus infections, 82 new deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia on Sunday reported 2 858 new coronavirus infections and 82 more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 172 053 and fatalities to 7 343, data by the country's health ministry showed.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 785 to 241 771 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 785 to 241 771, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 9 295, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Mexico coronavirus cases rise to 591 712, deaths up to 63 819

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 5 974 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections and 673 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 591 712 cases and 63 819 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

China reports 9 imported coronavirus cases, no local infections for record 14th day

BEIJING – Mainland China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all imported, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, meaning there were no locally transmitted infections for a record 14th straight day.

The number of imported cases – found in people travelling into the country from overseas – was the same as a day earlier.

Three of these were recorded in Shanghai, with two in southeast China's Fujian province, two in Sichuan in the country's southwest and one each in the northern municipality of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong.

The commission said another four asymptomatic carriers were found on Saturday, down from 10 a day earlier.

- REUTERS

