Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll passes 583 000, as US sets record of more than 67 000 new cases

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.59 million, death toll at 583 005

More than 13.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 583 005 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

US sets record of more than 67 000 virus cases in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States posted a new daily record of 67 632 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the spread of the disease.

The global leader in infections has seen a surge in the virus since late June, mostly in the south and west of the country.

For the past 10 days, the number of new cases being reported has been between 55 000 and 65 000 every 24 hours.

- AFP

France makes indoor public mask-wearing compulsory from next week

Paris – France will make it compulsory to wear a face mask indoors in public places from next week, the government said on Thursday as the country reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases.

Obligatory gear on collective transport until now, masks will become compulsory in all indoor places frequented by the public, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in the Senate.

- AFP

Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 750 000

MOSCOW – Russia's official coronavirus case tally reached 752 797 on Thursday, the fourth largest in the world, after authorities reported 6 428 new cases in the last 24 hours.

In their daily readout, officials said 167 people had died overnight, pushing the official death toll to 11 937.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 317 635 total cases of coronavirus, 36 906 deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 6 149 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 579 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 317 635 cases and 36 906 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 534 to 200 260 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 534 to 200 260, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9 078, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Australia's Victoria reports two Covid-19 deaths, record daily rise in infections

SYDNEY – Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria said on Thursday two men in their 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, as the state logged a record daily rise in new infections.

Victoria reported 317 new daily cases, the highest since the pandemic began. The state's previous high of 288 new cases came last week.

- REUTERS

Venezuela tightens anti-virus measures in capital after surge

Caracas – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a tightening of coronavirus containment measures in the capital Caracas and neighbouring Miranda state to try to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

The country was one of the least affected in Latin America in the early stages of the pandemic, but has seen an alarming rise in cases and deaths in recent weeks.

It took 70 days for Venezuela to record its first 1 000 Covid-19 cases – but just three days to go from 7 000 to 8 000 cases.

This week Venezuela surpassed 10 000 officially confirmed infections, although the opposition and organisations such as Human Rights Watch believe the true numbers are much greater.

"Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, because of the illegal entry of people into the country... I've taken the decision to apply a radical quarantine in Caracas and Miranda state," Maduro said Wednesday on Twitter.

The move comes just four days after the government announced a loosening of restrictions in Caracas and other states, allowing banks and other economic activity to reopen.

- AFP

Tokyo coronavirus cases could top 280 on Thursday - governor

Tokyo is likely to see coronavirus cases top 280 on Thursday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, in what would mark a record daily high for the Japanese capital.

"It's still incomplete, but I'm hearing that the number will be above 280," Koike told reporters, noting that the metropolis was conducting more than 4 000 tests on Thursday.

- REUTERS

China reports 1 new coronavirus case in mainland, none in Beijing

BEIJING – China reported one new confirmed Covid-19 case for the mainland as of the end of 15 July, down from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller from overseas. All six cases reported a day earlier were also imported infections.

Beijing reported no new cases for the tenth consecutive day.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83 612. The death toll remains unchanged at 4 634.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 1 574 new coronavirus infections, 76 new deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported 1 574 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 81 668 its health ministry said.

Indonesia also reported 76 new coronavirus deaths, taking the overall death toll to 3 873, ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

- REUTERS

France makes masks compulsory in parts of northwestern Mayenne region

PARIS – Authorities ordered people to start wearing face masks in parts of the northwestern French region of Mayenne on Thursday after a rise of coronavirus infections there.

The Mayenne prefecture said masks would be compulsory in its main city Laval as well as five other municipalities – Bonchamp-lès-Laval, Changé, L’Huisserie, Louverné and Saint-Berthevin.

"In Mayenne, the situation is problematic today," French health minister Olivier Veran told France Inter radio.

The announcement came ahead of a nationwide order making masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces across France from 1 August.

Up to now, France has required people to wear face coverings on public transport and in public spaces where social distancing is not possible, but has not mandated the wearing of masks in shops.

- REUTERS

