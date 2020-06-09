1h ago

Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll rises, masks to be compulsory in Spain

Masks will be compulsory on public transport in England from next week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Justin Tallis
  • The USA remains the country hardest hit by the coronavirus.
  • Over three million people have recovered from the virus.
  • UK, Spain face different Covid-19 junctures.

Covid-19 global update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 406 466 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 7 130 550 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3 124 800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 111 007 deaths from 1 961 185 cases. At least 518 522 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40 597 deaths from 287 399 cases, Brazil with 37 134 deaths from 707 412 infections, Italy with 33 964 deaths from 235 278 cases, and France with 29 209 deaths from 191 185 cases.

- AFP

UK nears 50 000 virus-related deaths

The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain has risen to almost 50 000, analysis of official data showed Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics figures tallied all fatalities in which Covid-19 was suspected or mentioned on death certificates up to May 29.

The total of 49 989 is higher than the government's latest daily figure of 40 597, which includes only the deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

On either measure, the toll is Europe's worst and puts Britain behind only the United States in officially announced deaths, although each country has different reporting methods and lag times.

The data also showed that deaths in England and Wales exceeded the average of the last five years by 57 961 in the 10-week period since the outbreak took hold in March.

- AFP

Masks to be compulsory in Spain until virus 'permanently' defeated

Wearing face masks will be compulsory in Spain until the coronavirus epidemic is defeated once and for all, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

He said the measure would remain in force after the state of emergency ends on 21 June and will "remain in place until we permanently defeat the virus, which is when we have an effective treatment or vaccine against it".

Since 21 May, it has been compulsory for everyone aged six and over to wear a mask in public where it is not possible to maintain a two-metre (6.5 feet) security distance from other people.

But when the lockdown formally ends, the measure will remain in place with the government introducing a fine of up to 100 euros ($113) for non-compliance.

The new regulation will, however, slightly reduce the security distance to 1.5 metres.

Mask wearing is not compulsory for very young children although it is "recommended" for those between three and five.

- AFP

Healthcare workers in Madrid protest for better working conditions

Healthcare workers gather outside the Gregorio Marañon hospital in Madrid to protest against shortages during the coronavirus crisis and improvement of working conditions.

- AFP


