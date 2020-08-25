Covid-19 wrap: Global deaths at 812 961, European patients re-infected and Gaza reports first cases

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.72 million, death toll at 812 961

More than 23.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 812 961 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

Gaza reports first Covid-19 cases in general population, declares lockdown

Gaza reported its first cases of Covid-19 in the general population on Monday, as authorities confirmed four infections at a refugee camp and security forces declared a full lockdown for 48 hours.

The four cases were from a single family in a camp in central Gaza, a government spokesperson said, amid concern over Gaza’s potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely populated refugee camps and limited hospital capacity.

"A full curfew will be imposed starting tonight and in all of the Gaza Strip," said Salama Marouf, chairperson of the government's media office. "It will include official, private and educational facilities as well as closing mosques, markets, wedding halls and sport clubs."

The statement continued: "We are now working to determine the causes of infection and the map of those who made contact with the infected cases."

Ahead of the announcement, Gaza's security forces began to seal off entrances to cities across Gaza, according to a drill rehearsed in July.

- REUTERS

Two European patients re-infected with coronavirus - reports

AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS – Two European patients are confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about people's immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.

The news follows a report this week by researchers in Hong Kong about a man there who had been re-infected four and a half months after being declared recovered.

That has fuelled fears about the effectiveness of potential vaccines against the virus, though experts say there would need to be many more cases of re-infection for these to be justified.

Broadcasters said on Tuesday a patient in the Netherlands and another in Belgium had also been re-infected with the virus that has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide and crippled the global economy.

Dutch broadcaster NOS cited virologist Marion Koopmans as saying the patient in the Netherlands was an older person with a weakened immune system.

She said that cases where people have been sick with the virus a long time and it then flares up are better known.

But a true re-infection, as in the Dutch, Belgian and Hong Kong cases, requires genetic testing of the virus in both the first and second infection to see whether the two instances of the virus differ slightly.

- REUTERS

Seoul schools go back online over virus fears

Seoul – South Korea on Tuesday ordered all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul region – home to half the country's 52 million population – to switch to online classes as they battle multiple coronavirus clusters.

The country's "trace, test and treat" approach to curbing the virus has been held up as a global model, but it is now trying to contain several outbreaks, mostly linked to Protestant churches.

South Korea reported 280 new infections on Tuesday, taking the country's total to 17 945.

The numbers are low in global terms, but represent the South's 12th consecutive day of triple-digit increases after several weeks with numbers generally in the 30s and 40s.

Most of the new cases have been centred in the greater Seoul region that accounts for half the country's population.

- AFP

Australia's Covid-19 daily cases creep higher but below record levels

SYDNEY – The Australian state at the centre of the country's coronavirus second wave on Tuesday reported 148 new Covid-19 cases, more than the previous day but well down from peak levels, and eight deaths.

The majority of new cases reported in recent weeks were in the city of Melbourne, Australia's second largest city and the capital of Victoria state.

Melbourne is just over halfway through a six-week strict lockdown imposed by officials, which requires residents to remain at home unless on essential business. Businesses have been forced to close and a nightly curfew imposed.

The new daily cases reported on Tuesday were up from the 116 in the state on Monday, but significantly lower than the record of more than 700 in a single day earlier this month. Australia has recorded more than 25 000 cases nationwide, including 525 deaths.

- REUTERS

Oxford coronavirus vaccine data could go to regulators this year

LONDON – Trial data for the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's possible coronavirus vaccine could be given to regulators this year, but corners cannot be cut to speed up approval for emergency use, a scientist leading the trials said on Tuesday.

The Oxford vaccine produced an immune response in its first human trials, underlining its position as one of the leading candidates in the race to combat a virus that has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and crippled the global economy.

"It is just possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, that we could have that data before regulators this year," Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio of progress in larger, late-stage trials.

"Then there would be a process that they go through in order to make a full assessment of the data."

The trials hit the headlines earlier this week when the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking the vaccine for use in the United States ahead of the 3 November presidential election.

One option being explored would involve the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding "emergency use authorisation" in October to the potential vaccine, the newspaper said.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 4 696 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

MOSCOW – Russia reported 4 696 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its national total to 966 189, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 120 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 16 568.

- REUTERS

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 563 705, deaths reach 60 800

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3 541 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 320 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 563 705 cases and 60 800 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Argentina records record number of coronavirus cases and deaths

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina confirmed a record 8 713 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 381 resulting deaths in just 24 hours, as the Latin American nation battles a surge of contagions.

The country's health ministry said that just weeks into a stricter quarantine in the capital Buenos Aires and its suburbs, cases were now springing up in other regions of the country.

It put the total caseload at over 350 000, with 7 366 deaths so far.

The announcement comes after thousands of Argentines participated in a march calling for the restrictions to be lifted and stalled economic activity restarted.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 2 447 new coronavirus infections, 99 deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported 2 447 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 157 859, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data recorded an additional 99 deaths, taking the total to 6 858, the highest Covid-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.

- REUTERS

Philippines confirms 2 965 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths

MANILA – The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 2 965 additional novel coronavirus infections and 34 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 197 164, a fifth of which were reported in the past 10 days, while deaths have reached 3 038.

The Philippines has reported more than 1 000 new infections for 42 successive days and has the largest number of cases in Southeast Asia.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1 278 to 234 853 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1 278 to 234 853, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by five to 9 277, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Singapore reports fewest daily Covid-19 cases in five months

Singapore reported 31 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily count in more than five months.

The city-state, which saw its Covid-19 cases jump sharply after mass outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories earlier in the year, has recently seen steady declines as those dormitories have been cleared of the coronavirus.

Facing its deepest ever recession, exacerbated by a two-month virus lockdown, the Southeast Asian island nation has said it will start to tentatively reopen its borders from next month to try and stimulate its tourism and trade dependent economy.

- REUTERS

China reports 14 new coronavirus cases for August 24, vs 16 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – China reported 14 new Covid-19 cases for 24 August, all of which were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

This compared with 16 new cases reported a day earlier, all imported as well, and marked the ninth consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84 981, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4 634.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that there were 16 new asymptomatic cases – patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms – compared with 27 reported a day earlier.

- REUTERS

