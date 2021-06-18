Covid-19 wrap: Global deaths pass 4m, Kremlin blames nihilism for surge, experts warn of Olympics threat

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | None of the vaccines are 100% effective - Sahpra

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Friday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3 844 390 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Friday.

At least 177 353 000 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 9 750 new deaths and 386 604 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2 311 new deaths, followed by India with 1 587 and Colombia with 596.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 600 934 deaths from 33 508 906 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 496 004 deaths from 17 702 630 cases, India with 383 490 deaths from 29 762 793 cases, Mexico with 230 792 deaths from 2 467 643 cases, and Peru with 189 757 deaths from 2 019 716 cases.

- AFP

Global Covid-19 death toll exceeds 4 million - Reuters tally

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations.

While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world.

It took over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

The top five countries by total number of deaths – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico – represent about 50% of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population.

Countries in Latin America are facing their worst outbreak since March, with 43 of every 100 infections in the world being reported in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. The top nine countries reporting the most deaths per capita over the last week were all in Latin America.

- REUTERS

South Africa sends army medics to Covid-19-hit Gauteng

Johannesburg – South Africa is deploying army medical personnel to its commercial hub and most populous province to help health workers battle a surge in coronavirus, the government said on Friday.

South Africa is the worst-hit country in the continent and has entered a third Covid-19 wave, with new daily cases doubling over the past two weeks.

Gauteng province is the outbreak's current epicentre, accounting for around 60% of the latest daily increase.

"We have requested additional capacity to assist Gauteng in terms of military help," acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said at a virtual press briefing on Friday.

The deployment will start "from today", she said.

The military will provide support for health workers and help with community testing and contact tracing.

- AFP

Kremlin blames nihilism and low vaccine uptake for Covid-19 surge

MOSCOW – The Kremlin on Friday blamed a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections on nihilism among the population, reluctance to have vaccinations rate and mutations of the coronavirus, as the capital city reported a record number of daily infections.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a campaign to promote vaccination had clearly not been as effective as desired, and that Putin was monitoring the situation.

"Total nihilism, the low vaccination level (were behind the surge)," Peskov told a briefing. "We also shouldn't forget the cunning of the infection itself."

Peskov defended the idea of limiting access to certain areas according to a person's Covid-19 and vaccination record to create "coronavirus-free zones".

"The worst segregation of Russians is that between those on ventilators in intensive care and those who are not," he said. "That's the segregation we must do everything possible to avoid."

- REUTERS

Palestinians to get million Covid-19 vaccine doses in swap with Israel

Jerusalem – Israel is to provide around one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in a swap as their expiry date looms, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday.

"Israel has signed an agreement with the Palestinian Authority, and will supply approximately one million doses of Pfizer vaccine that is about to expire," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said, in a joint statement with the defence and health ministries.

Israel "will receive in return the doses that Pfizer is to send to the Palestinian Authority", the statement added.

The Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank, did not immediately comment on the deal.

"Israel will receive the same amount of doses of Pfizer in September/October 2021, on behalf of what is destined for the Palestinian Authority," the Israeli statement added.

"This agreement was made possible after noting that the stock of vaccines that Israel has in its possession meets its current needs."

- AFP

Health experts warn of Olympics Covid-19 threat, prefer no spectators

TOKYO – Japan's top medical experts warned on Friday that holding the Olympics during the Covid-19 pandemic could increase infections, and said banning all spectators was the least risky option, setting up a possible collision with organisers.

The report, led by top health adviser Shigeru Omi, was released after Tokyo 2020's organising committee chief told the Sankei newspaper she wanted to allow up to 10 000 spectators at stadiums for the global sport extravaganza, which kicks off on 23 July.

Japan is pushing ahead with hosting the delayed Games despite worries about another surge in Covid-19 infections and strong public opposition, although organisers have banned spectators from overseas.

"This event is different from ordinary sports events in scale and social interest and because it overlaps with summer vacations ... there is a risk the movement of people and opportunities to interact during the Olympics will spread infections and strain the medical system," the experts said.

"Holding with Games without spectators is the least risky option and we think desirable."

A final decision on domestic spectators will be made at a meeting to be held as early as Monday among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government.

- REUTERS

Tokyo to ease curbs on drinking in bars after emergency lifted - media

TOKYO – Authorities in Tokyo are set to relax curbs on serving alcohol after the lifting of a state of emergency in the Japanese capital, the Asahi Shimbun daily said on Friday, citing local government sources.

Tokyo will allow "solitary drinkers" to order alcohol between 17:00 and 19:00, but retain an 20:00 deadline for bars and restaurants to shut, while limiting to 90 minutes the time each customer spends on the premises, the paper added.

- REUTERS

Britain reports steep rise in weekly Delta variant cases

LONDON – Britain has reported another steep rise in the weekly reported cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, Public Health England data showed on Friday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to delay the final lifting of lockdown restrictions.

PHE said there had been 33 630 new cases of the Delta variant first identified in India in the week to 16 June, taking the number of confirmed cases to 75 953, a 79% increase on the previous total.

"Cases are rising rapidly across the country and the Delta variant is now dominant," said Jenny Harries, Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency.

"It is encouraging to see that hospitalisations and deaths are not rising at the same rate, but we will continue to monitor it closely."

The Delta variant now comprises 91% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said. Using most recent data which includes genotyped data which has more rapid turnaround times, 99% of cases were estimated to be Delta.

- REUTERS

Delta variant of coronavirus seen dominant in Germany by autumn

BERLIN – The more infectious Delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany by autumn at the latest, the country's top public health official said on Friday, urging the public both to continue wearing masks indoors and to get vaccinated.

"The Delta variant makes up about 6% of infections, but its share is growing," Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, referring to the variant first identified in India.

"It is not a question of if Delta will become dominant but a question of when," he added. "It will have the upper hand in the autumn at the latest."

Germany's 16 states have started easing restrictions in place since November which, coupled with an accelerating vaccination campaign, had helped the country tame a third wave of coronavirus infections.

- REUTERS

Moscow records 9 056 new Covid-19 cases, a pandemic high

Moscow – Russia's capital Moscow on Friday registered 9 056 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to government statistics.

Countrywide, 17 262 new cases were recorded, the highest number since 1 February, with 453 deaths, according to government statistics published on the stopcoronavirus.rf website.

There were 78 new deaths in Moscow.

- AFP

Brazil registers 74 042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2 311 deaths

BRASILIA – Brazil has reported 74 042 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 2 311 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 17 702 630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496 004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India, and its second deadliest.

- REUTERS

India reports 62 480 new Covid-19 cases

India reported on Friday 62 480 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 12 990 new coronavirus infections, 290 deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported 12 990 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its highest since late January, taking its overall cases to 1 963 266.

It also reported 290 new deaths, the most in a day since 4 April, bringing the total fatalities to 54 043.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1 076 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1 076 to 3 720 031, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 91 to 90 270, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Taiwan reports 187 new domestic Covid-19 cases

TAIPEI – Taiwan reported 187 new domestic Covid-19 infections on Friday, up from the previous day's figure of 175.

- REUTERS

China reports 23 new Covid-19 cases versus 19 the day before

BEIJING – China reported 23 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland for 17 June, up from 19 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections slightly rose to 25 from 24 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91 534 by the end of 17 June, with the death toll unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS