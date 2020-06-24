Covid-19 wrap: Global deaths surge past 475 000, Australia calls in military to help tackle virus

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Global coronavirus death toll surges past 475 000 - AFP tally

Paris – The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus virus worldwide has surged past 475 000, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 06:25 (GMT) on Wednesday.

The death toll has doubled in under two months and in total 477 117 fatalities have been recorded from 9 263 743 cases across the globe.

Europe remains the worst-hit region with 193 800 dead from 2 557 761 cases, but the pandemic is spreading rapidly through Latin America where 100 378 have died from 2 163 835 cases.

- AFP

US adds 800 more deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States added 792 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed on Tuesday, as the country's top infectious diseases expert warned there were "historic" challenges ahead.

The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 121 176 dead out of more than 2.34 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Wednesday).

Many states have largely lifted lockdown measures, and New York – the country's epicentre for the pandemic – took a big step on Monday by allowing non-essential businesses to reopen.

But some 20 states, primarily in the south and west, have seen a rebound in infections.

Earlier on Monday, US government health experts, led by Anthony Fauci, warned Congress that the country faces "historic" challenges with the virus and should prepare for a lengthy battle.

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the country's pandemic response, added that the coming two weeks will be "critical to our ability to address… surgings" in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

- AFP

Latin America and Caribbean pass 100 000 Covid-19 deaths

Montevideo – Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday surpassed 100 000 coronavirus deaths, more than half of them in Brazil, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

The pandemic is accelerating across the region, which now has a total of 2.1 million cases, with Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile the most affected countries.

Brazil has the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, after the United States, at more than 52 640 fatalities out of 1 145 906 confirmed cases.

Mexico, also heavily hit by the virus, was struck on Tuesday by a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake. The quake hit as the country of 127 million people recorded its highest number of cases in a 24-hour period, with 6 288 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

- AFP

Australia calls military in after virus surge

Melbourne – Australia's military was called in on Wednesday to help tackle a coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne – a surge in infections that has rattled the country's second-most populous city.

Victoria has recorded double-digit increases in new daily cases for more than a week – mostly in the state capital Melbourne – representing a sizeable spike in cases in a country that has otherwise successfully curbed Covid-19.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the federal government had offered the army's support to respond to the virus outbreak, while four other states had offered help with contact tracing.

Officials said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has accepted the offers of assistance from the states and asked for logistical support from the army.

"This support will mean we can get even more tests done and results back quickly – and a stronger effort to remind Victorians if you are sick, stay home and get tested," a state government spokesperson said.

It comes as the country recorded its first Covid-19 death in a month, with a man in his 80s dying in Victoria, where community concern about the virus spread is ramping up.

- AFP

'Desperate' Fiji eyes virus-free tourism bubble

Suva – Tourism-reliant Fiji has proposed a "travel bubble" to welcome visitors from virus-free countries, as the South Pacific holiday hotspot desperately tries to revive its stalled economy.

Without streams of international travellers flocking to their palm-fringed shores, tens of thousands of Fijians such as Ben Danford have been left without work.

Danford, who was laid off from his job as a river guide after borders closed in March, said he and his former colleagues were scraping a living as best they could.

"All of the guys now are focusing on farming, planting root crops and selling them for daily needs and wants, and to support our families," said Danford. "We are happy if the borders will be open soon so that everyone can start working."

In Fiji – a nation of 900 000 people – the government estimates tourism accounts for about 40% of the entire economy.

- AFP

China dog meat festival goes ahead but virus takes a toll

Beijing – Volunteers at a Beijing dog shelter hand out treats to dozens of rescued animals which had been bound for a controversial dog meat festival under way this week in southern China.

The annual event in Yulin city always provokes outrage from animal rights activists, but this year they hope the coronavirus epidemic will be the death knell of a tradition they see as cruel.

It is "inhumane and barbaric", said Jeffrey Bari, founder of the No Dogs Left Behind organisation, which keeps around 200 canines in large wire enclosures on the outskirts of the Chinese capital and re-homes them.

Activists save hundreds of dogs every year by raiding slaughterhouses and intercepting trucks. They say traders steal pets and strays and transport them long distances, mostly to the country's south.

"You feel a kind of achievement because you've changed some dog's life," said Ling, who volunteers at the centre.

Dog meat is traditionally believed to be good for the health in certain parts of China, but the habit has been in steady decline as more and more affluent urban dwellers choose to keep the animals as pets.

The Covid-19 outbreak appears to have further reduced the appetite for dog meat after the disease was linked to a market in the central city of Wuhan selling animals for food. Amid growing concerns about hygiene, China fast-tracked laws banning the consumption and trade of wildlife.

- AFP

