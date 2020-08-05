Covid-19 wrap | Global deaths top 700K: Latin America has most deaths, Australia suffers deadliest day

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Wednesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 701 112 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Wednesday.

At least 18 572 720 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10 917 200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 6 784 new deaths and 252 972 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1 302 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1 154, and Mexico with 857.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 156 830 deaths from 4 771 846 cases. At least 1 528 979 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 95 819 deaths from 2 801 921 cases, Mexico with 48 869 deaths from 449 961 cases, Britain with 46 299 deaths from 306 293 cases, and India with 39 795 deaths from 1 908 254 cases.

- AFP

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700 000: One person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 700 000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.

Nearly 5 900 people are dying every 24 hours from Covid-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks.

That equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.

The United States and Latin America are the new epicentres of the pandemic and both are struggling to curb the spread of the virus.

- REUTERS

Latin America now has world's highest coronavirus death toll

Latin America surpassed Europe on Tuesday to become the region with the highest coronavirus death toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

The region has now recorded more than 206 000 deaths, approximately 30% of the global total.

Brazil, the Latin American country most affected by the novel coronavirus, has now recorded a total of 95 819 deaths as of Tuesday. Mexico, the second-most affected country in the region, has 48 869 deaths.

The spread of the pandemic has also accelerated in Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia.

Last week, Latin America became the most-affected region by the number of cases. On Monday, its number of infections surpassed 5 million, according to a Reuters tally based on government data.

- REUTERS

Australia records deadliest day of pandemic so far

Melbourne – Australia's worst-hit state of Victoria reported 15 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, including a man in his 30s, making it the country's deadliest day of the pandemic to date.

An outbreak in Melbourne, Australia's second-biggest city and the capital of Victoria, has seen hundreds of new cases recorded daily in recent weeks, including 725 on Wednesday.

The epidemic surge continued even though Melbourne has been under a stay-at-home lockdown for nearly a month.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a press conference that the latest fatalities included one man in his 30s and 12 other deaths linked to care homes for the elderly.

The virus has spread rapidly through nursing homes in the city, with almost 1 500 active infections now linked to the facilities.

Authorities imposed an overnight curfew in Melbourne from Monday, have closed non-essential businesses and ordered mandatory mask-wearing as authorities try to bring the outbreak under control.

- AFP

US adds 1 300 virus deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The US on Tuesday added 1 302 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also added 53 847 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Wednesday).

The US has now recorded 4 765 170 total cases with 156 668 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

But President Donald Trump adopted a resolutely optimistic tone.

"We're seeing indications that our strong mitigation efforts are working very well, actually, especially to protect those who are most at risk," he said during a White House press conference addressing the pandemic.

- AFP

Scotland shuts pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen to stem Covid-19 outbreak

LONDON – Scotland on Wednesday imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen to tackle an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, ordering pubs and restaurants to close and visitors to stay away.

"We are at a stage of this pandemic where extreme caution is necessary, and also in my view, sensible," First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a press conference, following a meeting with officials that considered the latest data.

Sturgeon also advised against travel other than for work or education, and said people should not visit other households.

"We will be introducing regulations... requiring all indoor and outdoor hospitality in the city to close by 17:00 today (16:00 GMT)."

- REUTERS

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 865 000

MOSCOW – Russia reported 5 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing its nationwide tally to 866 627, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 139 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 14 490.

- REUTERS

Ukraine reports record jump in coronavirus cases

KYIV – Ukraine recorded a record daily jump of 1 271 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the council of security and defence said.

The number of infections has increased sharply in Ukraine in the past two months as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen.

Health minister Maksym Stepanov urged people to obey broader restrictions that are still in place.

"Ukrainians, the fight against coronavirus is impossible without you. The rules are very simple – the use of masks, antiseptics and a distance of 1.5 metres. Following these simple rules significantly reduces the risk of disease," Stepanov told a televised briefing.

The total number of cases rose to 75 490, including 1 788 deaths and 41 527 recovered as of 5 August.

- REUTERS

Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since end-June

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic reported on Wednesday its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the end of June, as a recent uptick in infections stays elevated.

The central European country of 10.7 million recorded 290 new cases on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases detected to 17 286. Of those, 11 812 have recovered and 383 have died of the Covid-19 illness.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 741 to 212 022 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 741 to 212 022, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9 168, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 6 148 coronavirus cases and 857 more deaths

MONTERREY – Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 6 148 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 857 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 449 961 cases and 48 869 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 1 815 new coronavirus cases, 64 new deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia recorded 1 815 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 116 871, data by the country's health ministry showed.

There were 64 additional deaths, taking the overall number of fatalities to 5 452, the data showed.

- REUTERS

Philippines confirms 3 462 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 3 462 new coronavirus infections and nine additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections had risen to 115 980, putting the tally just behind Indonesia's 116 871 cases, which is the highest in East Asia. Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines have reached 2 123.

- REUTERS

Hong Kong reports 85 coronavirus cases as authorities battle third wave

Hong Kong reported 85 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including three that were locally transmitted, as authorities battle to control a third wave of the outbreak which has seen a resurgence in infections over the past month.

Since late January, around 3 700 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 43 of whom have died. Wednesday's figure was up marginally from Tuesday's 80 cases.

- REUTERS

Vietnam reports 41 new coronavirus infections, total cases reach 713

HANOI – Vietnam's health ministry on Wednesday reported an additional 41 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 713 infections, with 8 deaths.

Forty of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new coronavirus epicentre where Vietnam on 25 July detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months.

There were two other cases reported earlier in the day.

There have been 264 cases since the virus resurfaced in Danang, which include all eight of the country's Covid-19 deaths. Infections have since been found in at least 10 locations in Vietnam.

- REUTERS

