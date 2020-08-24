Covid-19 wrap: Hong Kong man gets re-infected with virus, Italy begins vaccine trials

A Hong Kong man who recovered from Covid-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human re-infection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday, Reuters reports.
The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800 000 people worldwide, will continue to spread amongst the global population despite herd immunity, they said.
The 33-year-old male was cleared of Covid-19 and discharged from a hospital in April, but tested positive again after returning from Spain via Britain on 15 August.
The patient had appeared to be previously healthy, researchers said in the paper, which was accepted by the international medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
He was found to have contracted a different coronavirus strain from the one he had previously contracted and remained asymptomatic for the second infection.
"The finding does not mean taking vaccines will be useless," Dr. Kai-Wang To, one of the leading authors of the paper, told Reuters. "Immunity induced by vaccination can be different from those induced by natural infection," To said. " will need to wait for the results of the vaccine trials to see if how effective vaccines are."
World Health Organisation (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said on Monday that there was no need to jump to any conclusions in response to the Hong Kong case.
Instances of people discharged from hospitals and testing positive again for Covid-19 infection have been reported in mainland China. However, in those cases it was not clear whether they had contracted the virus again after full recovery - as happened to the Hong Kong patient - or still had the virus in their body from the initial infection.
WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan
Reuters reports that some 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday, but more funding is urgently needed and countries should now make binding commitments.
"Initially, when there will be limited supply (of Covid-19 vaccines), it's important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the globe," the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.
First volunteer receives Italian anti-virus vaccine
AFP reports that an Italian hospital said on Monday it had innoculated a first volunteer with an anti-Covid-19 vaccine as part of human trials expected to last six months.
The woman, in her 50s, received the first dose developed by Rome-based biotech company ReiThera at the capital's Spallanzani Institute for infectious diseases.
The trials, developed between ReiThera and Spallanzani researchers, will be carried out on 90 volunteers divided into groups by age to test the efficacy of different dosages of the vaccine, developed since March.
If the first results of Phase 1 of the human trials prove positive, researchers say they will be able to proceed to phases 2 and 3 by the end of the year, on a larger number of volunteers even outside of Italy.
The vaccine has already passed pre-clinical tests on animal models.
Spain reports 2 060 new coronavirus cases, total at over 400 000
Reuters reports that Spain diagnosed 2 060 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, below the levels seen last week and bringing the cumulative total to 405 436.
Three people died from the virus over the same period, while the seven-day death toll was 96, the ministry said, with the cumulative death toll reaching 28 872.
Infections have risen sharply since Spain lifted a three-month lockdown in late June, but deaths have been much lower than during the epidemic's late-March peak.
The latest figures could be modified in future as the official statistics are updated retroactively.
Syria Constitutional Committee "on hold" after three members test positive for Covid-19 - UN
Reuters reports that the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which began its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday as part of efforts to find a political solution to end Syria's war, was swiftly put "on hold" after three members tested positive for Covid-19, the United Nations said.
Hours earlier, US Syria envoy James Jeffrey told reporters that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had agreed "under some Russian pressure" to take part in the week-long talks.
The session, organised by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, is aimed at making make progress in drafting a new Syrian charter to pave the way for UN-sponsored elections, in line with a stalled 2015 UN Security Council resolution.
The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One third is nominated by the Syrian government, one third by the opposition, and one third by civil society.
"Committee members were tested before they travelled to Geneva, and they were tested again on arrival, and the wearing of masks and strict social distancing measures were in place when they met at the Palais des Nations," the statement said.
"Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.
Jeffrey said that the latest U.S. sanctions, under the Caesar Act passed by Congress, were having a "serious political and psychological impact" on Assad and his inner circle.
"So we are going after them in any way we can and after their international holdings, any way that they or their banks touch dollars, they are in trouble," he said.
But Jeffrey also said, referring to a province in rebel-held northwestern Syria: "I have seen no indication that the Assad regime has given up its dream of a military victory beginning with Idlib."