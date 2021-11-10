Covid-19 wrap: Hospitals buckle in Greece, Pfizer applies for vaccine use for children in Japan, Brazil

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: 35 new deaths as cases hit 2 924 317

More than five million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 062 911 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Wednesday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 757 409, followed by Brazil with 609 756, India with 461 849, Mexico with 290 110 and Russia with 250 454.

The countries with the most new deaths were US with 1 585, followed by Russia with 1 239 and Ukraine with 816.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

- AFP

Opponents urge court to keep Biden's Covid-19 vaccine rule on hold

The Biden Administration's employer Covid-19 vaccine rule should remain blocked because US employers should not have to scramble to implement an illegal rule, opponents told a federal appeals court on Tuesday.

The US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is weighing whether to lift an order issued on Saturday that froze the rule during litigation.

The government has been sued by private employers, religious organisations and states including Texas for allegedly exceeding its authority to issue the vaccine rule.

Businesses must begin crafting policies and collecting employee health information to prepare to implement the rule by the 4 January deadline, while also dealing with labour shortages and logistics problems.

- REUTERS

Covid-19 cases spike in Greece, hospitals buckle

Athens – Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned on Tuesday as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections.

The country notched up a record 8 613 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the National Organisation of Public Health said, after cases more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

Forty-six people died of the disease on Tuesday, after 65 a day earlier.

"We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Mitsotakis said on Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

He said the government was "focused on increasing vaccination numbers" and "taking measures without resorting to a lockdown".

The north of the country, where inoculation rates are lower than in other regions, has been the worst hit in recent days.

In the second city of Thessaloniki, management at a key hospital fighting Covid said it was overwhelmed with patients.

- AFP

Germany advises against Moderna jab for under-30s

Berlin – German health authorities on Wednesday advised against the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for people under 30 due to evidence of a small risk of cardiac inflammation.

The Stiko vaccine commission cited studies showing that mRNA jabs led in rare cases to the conditions myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) in younger patients, with slightly higher prevalence in those who received Moderna.

"For people above the age of 30 there is no higher risk," it added.

As a result, the Stiko updated its coronavirus vaccine guidance and "recommends that people under 30 only be vaccinated with Comirnaty", the BioNTech-Pfizer jab, one day after France issued similar guidance.

The advisory covers both initial inoculations and booster jabs even if the first vaccine was Moderna, it added.

- AFP

Pfizer requests US emergency authorisation for Covid booster for adults

Washington – Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorisation of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older.

The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6% effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10 000 people.

The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorisation already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19.

Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.

- AFP

South Korea urges Covid-19 booster shots, as severe cases hit record

SEOUL – South Korea encouraged its citizens to take Covid-19 booster shots on Wednesday, as more of the elderly fell ill and reported vaccine breakthrough infections, driving serious and critical cases to a record.

Severe coronavirus cases jumped from the mid-300s in October, to 460 on Wednesday, official data showed. Of the severely ill patients, more than 82% were aged 60 and older.

Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a news conference that the increase is not posing a threat to the country's healthcare system yet, as there are nearly 500 ICU beds available.

He said the speed of the rise in severe cases and the size of total infections, especially among the unvaccinated, are the major points to consider in deciding its future response to the healthcare system.

South Korea's overall rate of vaccine breakthrough infections remains low at 85.5 people per every 100 000 inoculated.

But it has steadily risen in recent weeks, led by the elderly, as vaccine protection wanes over time and the group's weaker immune system makes them more vulnerable to infections.

Of the total serious and critical patients with vaccine breakthrough infections in the past eight weeks, 93% were from those aged 60 and above, according to the government data.

- REUTERS

Pfizer applies for Covid-19 vaccine approval for 5 to 11-year-olds in Japan

TOKYO – Pfizer has applied for approval from Japan's health ministry to use Covid-19 vaccines on children aged 5 to 11, it said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech, was the first Covid-19 vaccine approved for Japan's general public in February. Covid-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca have since been approved.

Pfizer's vaccine is currently being offered to those aged 12 and above. If approved by the health ministry, it will be the first to be administered to children under 11 in Japan.

About 74% of the population is now fully vaccinated, according to broadcaster NHK, and the government is widely expected to start administering booster shots by year-end.

- REUTERS

Pfizer to apply for Covid-19 vaccine use in Brazil for children 5-11 years

BRASILIA – Pfizer plans to seek Brazil's authorisation to use its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years, the country's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday, after a meeting with the US company.

Pfizer representatives met with Anvisa to present technical data ahead of a formal submission of its request, the regulator said in a statement.

The dose for children aged 5 to 11 years will be lower than the dose for children over the age of 12 due to a new formula developed by the company, Anvisa said.

Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech, has been registered in Brazil since February and is the only shot authorised in Brazil for use on children of 12 years and up.

No other developer has applied to use its vaccine on people younger than 18 years.

- REUTERS

Vietnam to have enough Covid-19 vaccines for population by end-November - minister

HANOI – Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population against Covid-19, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

"The fight against the pandemic, however, will continue," Vu Duc Dam told the national assembly, adding people must maintain health protocols.

- REUTERS

Russia reports record daily Covid-19 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia on Wednesday reported a record 1 239 deaths from Covid-19, just days after many regions across the country emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 38 058 new Covid-19 cases, including 3 927 in Moscow, in the past 24 hours.

- REUTERS

Mexico confirms nearly 300 new Covid-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico reported 299 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290 110, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of Covid-19 deaths.

- REUTERS

Brazil registers 10 948 new cases of coronavirus and 183 new Covid-19 deaths - health ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil has had 10 948 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 183 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 21 897 025 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 609 756, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of Covid-19 deaths has fallen below 350, compared to the toll of almost 3 000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

- REUTERS

China reports 54 new coronavirus cases for 9 November, vs 62 day ago

BEIJING – China reported 54 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 9 November, compared with 62 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 39 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 43 a day earlier.

China reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 74 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4 636.

As of 9 November, mainland China had 97 939 confirmed cases.

- REUTERS





