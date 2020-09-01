Covid-19 wrap: India gets half a million cases in just one week, Russia hits 1 million cases

Municipal worker sprays disinfectant to people's hands in Gaza City, Gaza.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Al Jazeera reports that India reported the largest number of new Covid-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million new infections pushing the global tally up by 1%, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.
"South-East Asia has reported the largest week-on-week increase, largely due to increased case detections in India," the WHO said.
"India has reported nearly 500 000 new cases in the past seven days, a 9% increase compared to the previous seven days and the highest numbers of new cases globally."
Overall global new deaths in the past seven days fell by 3 percent% by 1.8 million.
The respiratory disease is also spreading in the Americas, which continue to account for more than half of reported cases and deaths worldwide, although there have been slight decreases in some areas, the WHO said in its latest update.
Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina have seen "increasing trends", it said.
Russia's Covid-19 case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen
Reuters reports that Russia's coronavirus case tally passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday as schools and educational institutions reopened across the world's largest country with new mandatory safety precautions in place.
Passenger wearing face mask make their travels in a Bus during the coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Getty Images Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Russia has the fourth highest case tally in the world after the United States, Brazil and India, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the virus since it was discovered.
But officials say more than 800 000 people have recovered from the disease, and that with just over 17 000 deaths, the death toll is lower than in many other European countries.
The Covid-19 crisis centre said on Tuesday that the overall case tally stood at 1 000 048 after 4 729 new infections were reported.
It said 123 new deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 17 299.
President Vladimir Putin, in a nationwide TV address, told school children and students to observe virus safety rules.
Germany sees strong economic rebound, no second virus lockdown
AFP reports that Germany is in a V-shaped economic recovery as it bounces back more strongly than expected from the effects of the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy minister said Tuesday.
German GDP is expected to fall 5.8% in 2020, a smaller recession than the 6.3% drop projected earlier, Peter Altmaier said, in a signal that the country is emerging from the worst of the crisis.
Altmaier said Europe's largest economy was seeing "an unfortunately strong slump but then an unexpectedly fast recovery".
Before a press conference, the minister showed off a printed V-shaped chart for assembled photographers.
Jockey Hollie Doyle walks to the parade ring at Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury, England.
Getty Images Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
The German economy slumped 9.7%in the second quarter of 2020, the "sharpest decline since quarterly GDP calculations for Germany began in 1970," the federal statistics agency Destatis said previously.
However, the "low point of the recession" passed in May, according to the economy ministry.
Altmaier said Germany "can and will" avoid lockdowns like Germans lived through in March and April.
The German economy is expected to grow 4.4% in 2021, although pre-crisis GDP levels will not be seen again until 2022.
Recent surveys have already shown an improvement in business sentiment in the country.
UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after Covid-19 slump
The UK's government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnson's calls to get the economy back up to speed after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown, Reuters reports.
Data has shown only 17% of workers in the UK's cities had returned to their workplaces by early August, and one of the country's business leaders said last week that big urban centres looked like ghost towns.
"The next stage we'll look at is specifically the guidance on how to get back to work safely and we expect to see that later this week," Johnson's spokesman said, commenting on the government's ongoing public information campaign.
Johnson's message is that returning to work will help stimulate the economy, the spokesperson said.
The government is hoping that the reopening of schools, which began in England this week, will help parents to get back to their workplaces after working from home since March in many cases.
Some 4.6 million working households in Britain have children under the age of 16. If all of these households had to make changes to their working arrangements to provide childcare, that would have affected one in seven workers in the UK.
Cyclists during the 107th Tour de France 2020, Stage 4.
Getty Images Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Britain's economic output shrank by more than 20% in the April-June period, bigger than all other large industrialised nations and its recovery has been moderate by comparison.
Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes to shake off virus gloom
Fewer Hollywood stars will grace the red carpet and there will be no fans clamouring for autographs.
But for all the Covid-19 restrictions, director Alberto Barbera says the very fact that the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences this week sends a positive message.
"We think that it's time to restart for cinema," Barbera told Reuters on the eve of the festival, which runs from 2-12 September and is now in its 77th year.
"We need to reopen the theatres. We need to distribute new films. We need to start shooting new films again and I hope that the festival will be a sign of solidarity and encouragement for everybody involved with the film industry."
The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, is the first such international event to take place since the movie world ground to a halt due to the pandemic.
The world's biggest - Cannes film festival - was cancelled.
With coronavirus cases rising again in Italy and elsewhere, a strict safety protocol has been put in place.
Anyone attending from outside Europe's Schengen area will have to test for Covid-19 before departure and once on the Lido, the long, narrow island in the Venetian Lagoon where the annual festival is held.
Temperatures will be checked and every second seat in the cinemas will be left empty. Seats will have to be reserved online, audiences will be required to wear a face mask and fans will not be allowed near the red carpet.
Covid-19 cases to peak this month in Indonesia, says President
Reuters reports that Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was "very confident" about access to a safe and effective vaccine by the end of this year.
The upbeat assessment came as Indonesia - which has one of the world's lowest per-capita testing rates - saw record new cases on three successive days last week, when 11% of its total 177 571 infections were recorded.
Its 7 505 Covid-19 deaths are the most in Southeast Asia.
"From what I gathered this morning, the peak will still be in September," Widodo told foreign media at the presidential palace. "After that, it will fall."
Instead of looking at overall infection numbers, Widodo said people should focus on a decline in active cases, which were about 41 000 as of Monday.
Widodo expects a return to positive growth in the final quarter and that the economy would "approach normal" next year, with spending and investment increasing after Covid-19 vaccinations begin in January.
The government's "omnibus bill", which aims to loosen scores of labour and environmental regulations, should be concluded this month and should also spur investment, he said.
Grounded by lockdown, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel
Missing the thrill of air travel during the coronavirus lockdown? A Nigerian restaurant is now offering its customers the illusion of flight without them ever having to leave the ground, Reuters reports.
The diners at Urban Air in the Nigerian capital Abuja sit on plush white seats and peruse a flight-themed cocktail menu beside windows illustrated with blue skies and puffy white clouds.
Some customers take selfies as staff leave the "cockpit" to serve them.
Nigeria has suspended all international commercial flights since late March. It also curtailed domestic flights for several months, though they have since resumed.
Restaurant owner Ugo Young said even his partner, who is also head chef, had questioned whether a flight-themed restaurant would work. Undaunted, Young spent more than 10 million naira (about $26 281) converting the space to look just like an airplane.
Since opening on 15 August, it has served roughly 100 adventure-hungry Nigerians each day.
Young said the eatery provides a safe, affordable experience for nostalgic fliers.