18m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap: India gets half a million cases in just one week, Russia hits 1 million cases

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Municipal worker sprays disinfectant to people's hands in Gaza City, Gaza.
Municipal worker sprays disinfectant to people's hands in Gaza City, Gaza.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia's Covid-19 case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen

Reuters reports that Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was "very confident" about access to a safe and effective vaccine by the end of this year.

The upbeat assessment came as Indonesia - which has one of the world's lowest per-capita testing rates - saw record new cases on three successive days last week, when 11% of its total 177 571 infections were recorded.

Its 7 505 Covid-19 deaths are the most in Southeast Asia.

"From what I gathered this morning, the peak will still be in September," Widodo told foreign media at the presidential palace. "After that, it will fall."

Instead of looking at overall infection numbers, Widodo said people should focus on a decline in active cases, which were about 41 000 as of Monday.

Widodo expects a return to positive growth in the final quarter and that the economy would "approach normal" next year, with spending and investment increasing after Covid-19 vaccinations begin in January.

The government's "omnibus bill", which aims to loosen scores of labour and environmental regulations, should be concluded this month and should also spur investment, he said.

Grounded by lockdown, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap | Mass testing in Hong Kong, Canada investigates acai berry
International Covid-19 wrap: Over 847 000 deaths and 25.2 million cases
Covid-19 wrap | Australia hits coronavirus record, US mulls early vaccine approval
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 998 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 399 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 2703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

14h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+1.55)
ZAR/GBP
22.32
(+1.40)
ZAR/EUR
19.88
(+1.73)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(+1.68)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.56)
Gold
1971.20
(+0.22)
Silver
28.32
(+0.75)
Platinum
942.00
(+1.72)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2273.00
(+2.40)
All Share
55927.69
(+0.81)
Top 40
51704.10
(+0.93)
Financial 15
9984.06
(+2.43)
Industrial 25
75268.17
(+0.69)
Resource 10
55989.31
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

6h ago

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
for subscribers
WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough...

31 Aug

WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough times
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo