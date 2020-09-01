Covid-19 wrap: India gets half a million cases in just one week, Russia hits 1 million cases

Russia's Covid-19 case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen



Reuters reports that Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was "very confident" about access to a safe and effective vaccine by the end of this year.

The upbeat assessment came as Indonesia - which has one of the world's lowest per-capita testing rates - saw record new cases on three successive days last week, when 11% of its total 177 571 infections were recorded.

Its 7 505 Covid-19 deaths are the most in Southeast Asia.

"From what I gathered this morning, the peak will still be in September," Widodo told foreign media at the presidential palace. "After that, it will fall."

Instead of looking at overall infection numbers, Widodo said people should focus on a decline in active cases, which were about 41 000 as of Monday.

Widodo expects a return to positive growth in the final quarter and that the economy would "approach normal" next year, with spending and investment increasing after Covid-19 vaccinations begin in January.

The government's "omnibus bill", which aims to loosen scores of labour and environmental regulations, should be concluded this month and should also spur investment, he said.

Grounded by lockdown, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel

