Covid-19 wrap | India's infections surge to 5.4 million, England imposes harsh fines

England imposes up to $13 000 fine for breaking Covid-19 rules

People in England who refuse to self-isolate to stop the spread of coronavirus could face fines of up to 10 000 British pounds ($13 000) under tough new regulations announced to tackle a surge in cases.

The rules will apply from 28 September to anyone in England who tests positive for the virus or is notified by public health workers that they have been in contact with someone infectious.

"People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement on Saturday.

Fines will start at 1 000 pounds ($1 300) for a first offence, rising to 10 000 pounds for repeat offenders or cases where employers threaten to sack staff who self-isolate rather than go to work.

Some low-income workers who suffer a loss of earnings will receive a 500-pound ($650) support payment on top of other benefits, such as sick pay, to which they may be entitled.

"While most people are doing their absolute level best to comply with the rules, I don't want to see a situation where people don't feel they are financially able to self-isolate," Johnson said.

Currently, people who have symptoms or test positive are asked to self-isolate for 10 days. Those who live with someone who either has symptoms or tests positive must self-isolate for 14 days.

Second wave 'inevitable'

Almost 42 000 people have died of coronavirus in Britain, the worst death toll from the pandemic in Europe.

After a summer lull, cases are rising rapidly again and Johnson warned on Friday of a second wave.

"We are seeing it in France, in Spain, across Europe - it has been absolutely, I'm afraid, inevitable we were going to see it in this country," he said.

New rules limiting social gatherings to six people from different households came into effect this week, and local measures have been introduced across the country.

However, Johnson has expressed his reluctance to introduce another nationwide lockdown and some of his Conservative MPs are increasingly vocal in condemning current restrictions.

In London on Saturday, anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in Trafalgar Square. Police said 32 people were arrested.

- Aljazeera Europe

Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges

Nearly a million Madrid residents were bracing Sunday for a partial lockdown as Spanish authorities seek to put a brake on a second wave of Covid-19.



The restrictions, which kick off Monday for two weeks, affect 850 000 people living mainly in densely-populated, low-income neighbourhoods in the south - or 13 percent of the population in and around the capital.

Like many countries in Europe, Spain is battling a coronavirus surge and, once again, Madrid is the worst-hit region.

"We're concerned with the data we're seeing, because the number of cases is double that of the national average and the number of hospital admissions... is triple the national average," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a television interview Saturday.

But he stressed he was not contemplating a national lockdown.

Several districts of southern Madrid have counted more than 1 000 cases per 100 000 inhabitants - around five times the national average, which in itself is the highest in the European Union.

Residents will be banned from leaving their district other than for essential travel like work, medical care or taking children to school, Madrid's regional government said Friday.

They will be allowed to move around freely inside their zone but no one from outside will be allowed in unless absolutely essential.

Parks will be closed but shops, bars and restaurants will remain open at 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, gatherings of more than six people will be banned in the entire region, down from ten currently.

On Sunday, people took to the streets in some of the affected districts in protest against the new measures.

They sported placards reading "No to a class-based lockdown" or "They're destroying our district and now they're locking us up."

Madrid's regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has been slammed for her management of the crisis, is due to meet Sanchez on Monday.

The meeting is a sign of central government concern over the crisis in Madrid, as the management of public health issues is normally the responsibility of Spanish regional authorities.

Regional health officials say Madrid's healthcare system is under growing pressure, with one in five hospital beds occupied by Covid patients.

As such, experts fear a sharp increase in the regional mortality rate - which is currently much lower than in the spring - over the coming weeks.

Spain has so far recorded over 30 000 deaths and 600 000 confirmed cases, according to official figures.

- AFP

India's coronavirus infections surge to 5.4 million

India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92 605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections.

A total of 1 113 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86 752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.

-Reuters

Russia's new Covid-19 cases above 6 000 for second day in a row



Russia reported 6 148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6 000, taking the national tally of infections to 1 103 399.

The country's coronavirus crisis centre said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19 418.

- Reuters

