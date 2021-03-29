Covid-19 wrap: Infections surge in India, J&J to supply AU with 400m vaccine doses, UK measures ease

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Monday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2 784 276 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Monday.

At least 127 085 080 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 6 450 new deaths and 467 650 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1 656, followed by the United States with 493 and Italy with 297.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 549 335 deaths from 30 262 380 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 312 206 deaths from 12 534 688 cases, Mexico with 201 623 deaths from 2 226 550 cases, India with 161 843 deaths from 12 039 644 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126 592 deaths from 4 333 042 cases.

- AFP

India suffers highest daily coronavirus infections in five months

NEW DELHI – India reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in five months on Monday, with the second wave of the disease driven by surging infections in the country's richest state Maharastra.

A total of 68 020 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. It was the highest daily rise since 11 October, according to a Reuters tally.

India has been reporting a spike in cases – above the 60 000 mark – for three consecutive days, though Monday's rise was still below September's peak of more than 90 000 cases a day.

The total number of cases since the epidemic began a year ago crossed the 12 million mark, making India the hardest hit country outside the United States and Brazil.

Some experts believe the truer figure would be more than 300 million due to insufficient testing, though that has improved.

Daily deaths rose by 291 on Monday and the virus has so far killed 161 843 people in India.

- REUTERS

WHO warns against widening gap in vaccine distribution

Abu Dhabi – The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday against a widening gap between numbers of coronavirus vaccines in wealthy countries and those distributed to poorer nations through the global Covax initiative.

"The gap between the number of vaccines administered in rich countries, and the number of vaccines administered through Covax is growing every single day," UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The unequitable distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage, it's also economically and epidemiologically self-defeating," Tedros added, during a virtual conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates to address global immunisation.

"As long as the virus continues to circulate anywhere, people will continue to die, trade and travel will continue to be disrupted, and the economic recovery will be further delayed."

It follows criticism by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of nations creating a "stockpile" of Covid-19 vaccines, calling on them to share to help end the pandemic.

Health officials have rolled out more than 510 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world.

- AFP

J&J agrees to supply African Union with up to 400 million Covid shots

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to supply up to 400 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the African Union (AU) from the third quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said on Monday, as the continent struggles to get shots into arms and tame infections.

J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to deliver 220 million doses of its single-dose shot. AVAT could order an additional 180 million doses through 2022.

The deal comes after months of negotiations with the AU, which announced a provisional agreement in January to buy 270 million doses of vaccines from three drugmakers: J&J, AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The status of the talks with the other two companies is not known.

AVAT said on Monday many countries out of the 55 AU member states showed strong preference for J&J.

The supplies will help the continent reach its target of vaccinating at least 750 million people, or 60% of the population, as it tries to contain the spread of the virus which has killed almost 121 000 people and infected 4.18 million on the region.

- REUTERS

UK's Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to be cautious as a stay-at-home order and some other lockdown measures are lifted in England, citing rising cases in other parts of Europe and the threat posed by new variants of the virus.

The government will also set up a new Office for Health Promotion to help tackle obesity, improve mental health and promote exercise. Johnson himself said he was "too fat" when he became gravely ill with Covid-19 last year.

From Monday, up to six people, or two households, in England can meet outside whilst outdoor sporting facilities such as tennis and basketball courts can be used with social contact limits in place.

Britain's vaccination programme has been one of the most successful in the world but there are concerns over supplies, high infections rates in parts of Europe and the ongoing emergence of new coronavirus variants.

"We must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout," Johnson said.

"Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called."

- REUTERS

Australia's Brisbane enters snap virus lockdown

Brisbane – More than two million people in Brisbane entered a three-day lockdown on Monday after a cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Australia's third-biggest city.

It is the second snap lockdown of the greater Brisbane area this year, and comes after seven people tested positive for Covid-19 – the first significant community outbreak in Australia in weeks.

"This is the UK strain. It is highly infectious. We need to do this now to avoid a longer lockdown," Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"We've seen what's happened in other countries. I don't want to see that happen to Queensland, I don't want to see that happen to Australia."

Australia has been relatively successful in curbing the spread of Covid-19, with just over 29 000 cases and 909 deaths during the pandemic to date.

However, the country's vaccine rollout has been sluggish, with just over 500 000 shots administered so far in a country of 25 million – falling far short of a government target to vaccinate four million by the end of March.

- AFP

Merkel urges German states to stick to agreed shutdown rules

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged Germany's 16 federal states to honour measures agreed to curb Covid-19, with cases spiralling as many regions stray from the national line.

"We need action in the federal states," Merkel said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster.

"We have to take the appropriate measures very seriously. Some states are doing it, others are not yet doing it," she said.

At a tense meeting last week, Merkel and the regional leaders had agreed to stick to shutdown measures including an "emergency brake" to be applied in regions with high incidence rates until 18 April.

But under Germany's federal system, each state can ultimately decide its own rules and some have continued with reopening steps, despite fierce criticism.

"If we are creating the impression that we can still open things – that is not the order of the day at the moment," she said.

- AFP

Hong Kong to reopen pools, beaches as Covid infections ease

Hong Kong will ease some coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening the quarantine period for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures.

Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from 1 April, while religious gatherings could resume with maximum capacity of 30%. Cinemas and theme parks would be able to increase capacity to 75% from 50%.

"We want to keep containing the epidemic and not undo the efforts we have made. We must continue to enforce stringent measures," she said.

Bars, karaoke parlours and bath houses would stay closed.

- REUTERS

South Korea's expert panel says J&J Covid-19 vaccine safe, effective for approval

SEOUL – A panel of South Korean advisers recommended a coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was safe and effective, the food and drug safety ministry said on Monday, moving the single-dose shot a step closer to receiving regulatory approval.

When granted a greenlight, the J&J vaccine will be the third Covid-19 vaccine authorised in South Korea, following ones from AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech, both of which require two doses.

South Korea has an agreement to get 6 million doses of the J&J vaccine and has said it will be ready for inoculation from the second quarter.

The final authorisation of the vaccine will be decided after two more expert committees hold meetings.

The country has so far administered 793 966 first doses of vaccines among medical workers and high-risk groups since the beginning of its vaccination campaign in February.

- REUTERS

China administers 106.61 million Covid-19 vaccines as of 28 March

BEIJING – China carried out about 4.20 million vaccinations against Covid-19 on 28 March, bringing the total number administered to 106.61 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Monday.

- REUTERS

Germany calls for global funding for vaccine rollouts in poorest countries

GENEVA – Global funding and cooperation is crucial if there is going to be fair access to Covid-19 vaccines for everyone, Germany's development minister said on Monday.

It was crucial to have an infrastructure that helps to place vaccine campaigns in the poorest countries of the world, and Germany will commit more strongly to this fight, Gerd Mueller said at a joint news conference with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

- REUTERS

Chinese firm to make 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Moscow – Russia has agreed a deal for more than 60 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to be produced in China from May, the jab's developer said on Monday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has financed the development of the vaccine, said it and Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech Co "have agreed to cooperate on production of over 60 million doses" of Sputnik in China.

The RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund that has backed the development of the vaccine, said that the amount of the two-dose vaccine would be enough to vaccinate some 30 million people, adding that production would begin in May.

"Cooperation with Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech will enable us to produce Sputnik V in China, thus increasing the capacities to provide additional amounts as we see rising demand for the Russian vaccine globally," CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

- AFP

Brazil coronavirus cases top 12.5 million - health ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil recorded 1 656 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 44 326 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, taking the total case count above 12.5 million.

Brazil's official death toll now stands at 312 206, according to ministry data.

- REUTERS

Philippines reports record daily rise of 10 016 coronavirus cases

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Monday recorded 10 016 new coronavirus infections, the country's third record daily spike in cases over the past five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731 894, while confirmed deaths reached 13 186, including 16 more casualties on Monday.

Most of the new cases are in the congested capital region, a conglomeration of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, which returned to stricter restrictions on Monday. Hospitals' intensive care and isolation bed capacity have reached critical levels, government data showed.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9 872 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9 872 to 2 782 273, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 43 to 75 913, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 8 711 new coronavirus cases, 293 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia reported 8 711 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 1 612 in Moscow, which pushed the national tally to 4 528 543 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 293 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus death toll to 98 033.

- REUTERS

China reports 15 new Covid-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier

BEIJING – China reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for 28 March, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 19 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90 182, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS