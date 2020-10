Covid-19 wrap: Iran reports one death every five minutes, Russia's daily cases surge to record high

Karyn Maughan | Thales court challenge will effectively be a 'dry run' of Zuma, French arms company's trial

Civil society groups plead with Zondo to investigate 101 high-profile 'actors'

Adriaan Basson | Why is the DA afraid to let Ntuli debate Steenhuisen in public?

John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli: DA leadership candidates speak ahead of conference

EXCLUSIVE | Police probe Kinnear murder accused for links to attempted hit on attorney William Booth

Two senior Home Affairs officials involved in serving Bushiris residence notices suspended

FlySafair passenger who refused to wear mask ejected from flight

5 people arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa murder

Monique Muller claims she got protection order against Katlego Maboe in explosive upcoming tell-all

Covid-19 ultimatum: 'Change your behaviour or we go back to a hard lockdown', warns Zikalala

A newsletter dedicated to the best conversations and comments on News24.

Voting Booth

Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Biden is going to take it It's four more years for Trump Results