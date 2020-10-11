1h ago

Covid-19 Wrap: Israel's army opens treatment facility, Trump free of virus, new UK restrictions

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

News24's Covid-19 dashboard: Track the spread, recovery and mortality statistics here

Worldwide figures

At least 37,297,350 cases of coronavirus have been officially registered worldwide. Of these, at least 25,763,900 are now considered recovered.

After the United States, Brazil has reported 150,198 deaths from 5,082,637 cases, India 108,334 deaths from 7,053,806 cases, Mexico 83,642 deaths from 814,328 cases, and United Kingdom 42,760 deaths from 590,844 cases.

Trump back on campaign

Declaring himself well again, US President Donald Trump returns to the campaign after his doctors rule he is no longer contagious from his Covid-19 infection. This week he will be campaigning in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa in the build-up to the November 3 election.

Israel's army opens coronavirus unit

Israel on Sunday opened a new coronavirus treatment facility co-run by the army's medical corps, an unprecedented move for the military unit, aimed at bolstering an embattled healthcare system. The Jewish state currently has one of the world's highest daily coronavirus infection rates per capita, with the number of seriously ill patients steadily rising. The army-backed unit at the Rambam Hospital in the northern city of Haifa includes a control room where patients are monitored via video and an underground coronavirus ward that used to be a car park.

New UK restrictions

British leader Boris Johnson on Monday will present new restrictions to parliament, expected to be a new three-tier lockdown system as virus infections surge particularly in northern England. His chief strategic adviser Edward Lister has written to MPs representing seats in northern England, following a meeting with regional leaders to warn them it is "very likely" the region will have to submit to tougher rules.

Roland-Garros: empty stands

With the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Roland-Garros wraps up Sunday afternoon after its fortnight of matches disrupted by the pandemic. The French tennis Grand Slam championship's 2020 edition took place four months after its usual spring schedule with almost empty stands. Public attendance was reduced at the beginning of September first to 11,500 people, then 5,000 and finally 1,000 spectators per day across the site to meet tighter virus controls.

Read more on:
usukisraelcoronavirus
