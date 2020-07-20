Covid-19 wrap | Johnson not keen on second UK lockdown, 'breakthrough' coronavirus treatment

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear deterrent" in a Sunday newspaper interview.

Johnson, who is hoping Britain can return to "normality" by Christmas despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter, insisted the country was getting better at tackling the virus.

The UK has been among the worst-hit countries in the world by Covid-19, registering the highest death toll in Europe.

Meanwhile, its economy has been battered by a months-long lockdown that has only been gradually eased over recent weeks - and which Johnson is desperate to repair by avoiding another national shutdown.

"I can't abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent," he told the Daily Telegraph in a wide-ranging interview to mark the end of his first year in Downing Street.

"But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don't want to use it. And nor do I think we will be in that position again."

Johnson insisted health authorities were "getting much better at spotting the disease and isolating it locally" while also learning more about who it affects most and how it is spread.

- AFP

An aerosol-based drug treatment could drastically reduce the number of new coronavirus patients dying from the disease or requiring intensive care, according to preliminary results released Monday by a British biotech firm.

In a randomised trial of 100 patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19, those who received an inhaled formula of the protein interferon beta were at 79 percent lower risk of developing severe disease compared to those who received a placebo.

They were also more than twice as likely to make a full recovery compared with the control group.

The firm behind the treatment, known as SNG001, said the preliminary results suggested "a major breakthrough" in the pandemic.

"We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients who progressed from requiring oxygen to requiring ventilation," said Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen.

The results published on Monday have not yet been peer-reviewed and the sample size is relatively small.

But if confirmed the treatment could revolutionise the way Covid-19 is dealt with in hospitals.

Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein, commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis.

It forms part of the body's natural fight against infection, and the novel coronavirus suppresses its production in an attempt to evade an immune response.

Delivering the protein directly into the lungs of patients is designed to trigger a robust immune response to the virus, even in patients whose immune system is already weakened by infection.

"The results confirm our belief that interferon beta... has huge potential as an inhaled drug to be able to restore the lung's immune response," said Tom Wilkinson, professor or respiratory medicine at the University of Southampton.

He said the trial showed SNG001 was effective in "enhancing protection, accelerating recover and countering the impact of SARS-CoV-2 virus."

- AFP

The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 600 000 lives worldwide, an AFP tally showed on Sunday.

A total of 600 523 deaths were recorded globally out of 14 233 355 cases, a count based on official data showed, including 205 065 deaths in Europe - the worst-affected continent.

The virus is spreading rapidly in Latin America - the region with the second-most recorded deaths - where 160 726 people have died.

The United States is the country with the most deaths with 140 103, followed by Brazil (78 772), Britain (45 273), Mexico (38 888) and Italy (35 042).

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has doubled in just over two months, and more than 100 000 new deaths have been registered in the three weeks since 28 June.

- AFP

Indian ship worker Tejasvi Duseja is desperate to go home after months stranded offshore by coronavirus border closures and lockdowns that have left more than 200 000 seafarers in limbo.

From engineers on cargo ships to waiters on luxury cruise liners, ocean-based workers around the world have been caught up in what the United Nations warns is a growing humanitarian crisis that has been blamed for several suicides.

Many have been trapped on vessels for months after their tours were supposed to end as travel restrictions disrupted normal crew rotations.

"Mentally, I am just done with it... but I'm still holding up because I have no other option," Duseja, 27, told AFP via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in late June as the Indian-owned cargo vessel he works on floated near Malaysia.

Duseja, one of roughly 30 000 Indian workers unable to leave their ships, had extended his seven-month contract a few months before the pandemic struck.

"The last time I stepped off from this 200-metre ship was in February," he said.

Seafarers typically work for six to eight months at a stretch before disembarking and flying back to their home countries, with new crews taking their place.

But as the deadly virus whipped around the world and paralysed international travel, that was suddenly impossible.

Underscoring the growing urgency of the situation, more than a dozen countries at a UK-hosted International Maritime Summit this month vowed to recognise seafarers as "key workers" to help them get home.

- AFP

People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia's second most-populous state, marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday.

Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined A$200 ($140), said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

Victoria, which has forced nearly five million people into a partial six-week lockdown on 9 July, reported 363 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, after 217 cases the previous day.

"We're going to be wearing masks in Victoria and potentially in other parts of the country for a very long time," Andrews told a televised briefing.

"There's no vaccine to this wildly infectious virus," he said. Masks are "a simple thing, but it's about changing habits, it's about becoming a simple part of your routine".

Australia has recorded about 11 800 coronavirus cases, a fraction of what has been seen in other countries or even some US states, but an outbreak of community transmission in Victoria has been growing, prompting authorities to impose stricter social distancing measures.

"Community transmission is difficult and challenging," Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt told a televised briefing. "That remains our single greatest threat."

Three deaths from the Covid-19 disease were reported in Victoria on Sunday, bringing the total to 38 and raising Australia's death toll to 122.

Victoria became the first state in Australia, a country of a loose federal system, to require masks for part of its population.

- Reuters

Russia on Sunday reported 6 109 new cases and 95 more deaths from the coronavirus.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 771 546 cases, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

The death toll now stands at 12 342, and 550 344 people have recovered.

- Reuters



