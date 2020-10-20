1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | Madrid hospital 'swamped' with cases, Ireland first EU country to re-enter lockdown

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Mexico City's mayor has warned tighter coronavirus curbs could come into effect later in the week as Covid-19 hospitalizations rise.
  • Residents of the Berchtesgadener Land district of Bavaria will not be able to leave their homes without a valid reason for two weeks from Tuesday.
  • Ireland will be the first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown, but schools will stay open.

Madrid hospital struggles with surge in virus cases

At Severo Ochoa hospital in a Madrid suburb badly-hit during the pandemic's first wave, the intensive care unit is once again full and exhausted medics dread a repeat of the same "horror".

"We're swamped," admits Ricardo Diaz Abad, head of intensive care at this hospital in Leganes, south-west of Madrid, standing in front of the unit's 12 beds, all filled with gravely ill Covid-19 patients.

"Unfortunately we lost two patients" overnight, he tells AFP as nurses tend to the patients, who range in age from 54 to nearly 80, through a glass window.

Unlike the first wave when the hospital did not have enough beds for Covid patients, "we can now treat them because we have created space", said Diaz Abad.

AFP

Mexico City warns of tighter Covid-19 restrictions

Mexico City's mayor on Monday warned tighter coronavirus curbs could come into effect later in the week as Covid-19 hospitalizations in the sprawling capital rose.

"We still have time to take preventative measures to keep (hospitalizations) from increasing in the coming weeks," Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters, noting that hospital beds for coronavirus patients are just under half-full.

Hospitalizations have ticked up for nearly 10 days, and officials are monitoring the trend this week to determine if it indicates an upswing of infections in Mexico's biggest urban hub - a metropolis of some 9 million people ringed by dense suburban sprawl.

Sheinbaum said she did not want to ban any activity outright, but would consider limitations such as reducing operating hours of some businesses to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and to avoid more deaths.

Reuters

Part of Bavaria goes into first German lockdown since April

Residents of the Berchtesgadener Land district of Bavaria will not be able to leave their homes without a valid reason for two weeks from Tuesday, officials said on Monday, making it the first area in Germany to go back into lockdown since April.

The decision, which takes effect from 14:00 on Tuesday, follows a spike in coronavirus cases in the district to 272.8 per 100 000 inhabitants over seven days.

"The restrictions on going out we have decided today will apply initially for 14 days," Bavarian Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber told a news conference.

Under the measures, schools, restaurants, bars, theatres, gyms, cinemas and hotels will be closed. Church services will be allowed. Berchtesgadener Land has a population of some 106 000.

Reuters

Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown but keeps schools open

Ireland will be the first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown, prime minister Micheal Martin said Monday, issuing a nationwide "stay at home" order but insisting schools will stay open.

Measures coming into effect for six weeks from midnight on Wednesday (2300 GMT) will see all non-essential retail businesses close and bars and restaurants limited to takeaway service only.

"Everyone in the country is being asked to stay at home," Martin said in a televised national address.

Only essential workers will be "permitted to travel to work", he said, and citizens will be allowed out to exercise only within five kilometres (three miles) of their residence.

AFP

Ukraine may face new jump in coronavirus cases - minister

Ukrainian health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Tuesday the number of coronavirus cases may rise to 8 000-10 000 a day in the coming weeks.

Ukraine reported a record 6 410 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday versus the previous record of 5 992 registered on Friday.

The daily tally spiked above 5 000 in October, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of 2020.

Stepanov said Ukraine would introduce stricter lockdown restrictions if cases rise to 11 000-15 000 daily. He warned that the resources of the medical system would run out if the number of daily cases exceeds 20 000.

Reuters

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Bad math': Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
Trump slams govt Covid expert Fauci 'and all these idiots'
ICUs without air-conditioning could shield doctors from Covid-19, study finds
Read more on:
irelandspainukrainemexicocoronavirus
Lottery
1 player bags R310k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 5117 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 6069 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.51
(+0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.16)
Gold
1904.85
(+0.12)
Silver
24.55
(+5.02)
Platinum
859.64
(+0.83)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2337.01
(+0.55)
All Share
55169.96
(+0.02)
Top 40
50771.58
(+0.06)
Financial 15
9957.72
(-0.20)
Industrial 25
75708.20
(+1.26)
Resource 10
53423.89
(-1.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo