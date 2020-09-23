Covid-19 wrap: Major vaccine trial moves into next phase, Trump takes aim at China again

AFP reports that US President Donald Trump casts blame for the pandemic on China in an address before the United Nations, whose chief warns against a new "Cold War" between the two world powers.



Trump attacks Beijing and the UN for not stopping the disease and even uses the loaded term "China virus".

China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, tells reporters that Trump's tone was "incompatible with the general atmosphere" of the world body.

"If we do have to hold anyone accountable, it should be the United States held accountable for losing so many lives with their irresponsible behaviour", he says.

