Covid-19 wrap | Mass testing in Hong Kong, Canada investigates acai berry

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.44 million, death toll at 847 965

More than 25.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 847 965 and have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- Reuters

Hong Kong rolls out mass testing as virus continues US spread

Hong Kong began a mass coronavirus testing programme on Tuesday overshadowed by fears that China is using the scheme to harvest DNA, while the number of infections in the United States surpassed six million.

The voluntary initiative in the southern Chinese city is offering free tests to millions of Hong Kongers as authorities worldwide continue efforts to stamp out an illness that has now killed almost 850 000 and infected over 25 million.

But it comes as populations are increasingly wary of coronavirus curbs and distrust grows in governments' handling of the pandemic, with protesters taking to the streets in a number of major cities in recent days.

- AFP

Brazil reported 45 961 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 553 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered 3 908 272 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 121 381, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

- Reuters

Canadian researchers said on Monday they were investigating a popular superfood - the acai berry - as a treatment to prevent Covid-19's most severe symptoms.

Past studies have shown the berry's extract may act as an inflammation inhibitor, which doctors believe could help prohibit the severe inflammatory response caused by the coronavirus.

University of Toronto scientists Michael Farkouh and Ana Andreazza, who have studied the berry's effect on inflammation responses for nearly five years, are researching how it can be used to fight Covid-19.

"It's a long shot," Farkouh told AFP. "But acai berries are cheap and easily accessible for everyone, as well as safe, so it was worth trying."

The pair enrolled some 580 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in Canada and Brazil, where the berry is grown.

Half took doses of the extract while the rest received placebos.

The hope is that early intervention with acai could help prevent some of the disease's worst symptoms, which can lead to hospitalization and death, Farkouh said.

He explained that the extract specifically targets the same NLRP3 pathway as the coronavirus, which when activated triggers the body's response to fight off infection and stress.

- AFP

US shoppers have been paying more than last year for a range of consumer goods during the Covid-19 pandemic, from eggs and deli meat to running shoes, according to a Reuters analysis of the latest pricing and sales data.

Eggs

- Prices rose 16.5% to $2.45 in the four weeks ended 22 August, according to Nielsen data. In the same period, dollar sales rose 18.6% and volume sales rose 1.8%.

- Prices rose 16.9% to $2.52 in the four weeks ended 25 July. In the same period, dollar sales rose 21.5% and volume sales rose 3.9%.

- In Q2, prices rose 28%; dollar sales rose 41.8% and volume sales rose 10.8%.

Ketchup

- Prices rose 4.9% to $2.57 in the four weeks ended 22 August. In the same period, dollar sales rose 19.2% and volume sales rose 13.5%.

- Prices rose 4.2% to $2.53 in the four weeks ended 25 July. In the same period, dollar sales rose 17.8% and volume sales were up 13%.

- In Q2, prices rose 7.2%; dollar sales rose 30.2% and volume sales rose 21.5%.

- Shoppers paid nearly 10% more for Kraft Heinz sauces - like ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise - in the four weeks to 8 August. Before the pandemic, prices were on the decline, according to Nielsen data analysed by Bernstein.

Instant coffee

- Prices rose 8.4% to $4.95 in the four weeks ended 22 August. In the same period, dollar sales rose 7.1% and volume sales fell 1.2%. (Nielsen)

- Prices rose 8.1% to $4.99 in the four weeks ended 25 July. In the same period, dollar sales rose 7.7% and volume sales were about flat.

- In Q2, prices rose 5.5%; dollar sales rose 19.9% and volume sales rose 13.7%.

- Shoppers paid roughly 8% more for JM Smucker's instant coffee packs, like Folger's and Dunkin, in the four weeks to 8 August. (Nielsen data analysed by Bernstein)

Cheese

- Prices rose 7.3% to $3.87 in the four weeks ended 22 August. In the same period, dollar sales rose 15.8% and volume sales rose 7.9%. (Nielsen)

- Prices rose 5.4% to $3.79 in the four weeks ended 25 July. In the same period, dollar sales rose 17.2% and volume sales rose 11.2%.

- In Q2, prices rose 7.6%; dollar sales rose 26.9% and volume sales rose 17.9%.

- Shoppers paid over 8% more for Kraft Heinz's cheese slices and blocks in the four weeks to 8 August. Before the pandemic, prices were growing at a much slower pace. (Nielsen data analysed by Bernstein)

Lunch meat

- Prices rose 8.1% to $5.13 in the four weeks ended 22 August. In the same period, dollar sales rose 9% and volume sales rose 0.8%. (Nielsen)

- Prices rose 8% to $5.17 in the four weeks ended 25 July. In the same period, dollar sales rose 10.2% and volume sales rose 2.1%.

- In Q2, prices rose 6.7%; dollar sales rose 13.6% and volume sales rose 6.5%.

- Shoppers paid over 5% more for Tyson lunch meat - including Hillshire Farms ham slices - in the four weeks to 8 August. Before the pandemic, prices were falling. (Nielsen data analysed by Bernstein)

- Shoppers paid over 5% more for Kraft Heinz's Oscar Mayer lunch meat in the four weeks to 8 August. Before the pandemic, prices were growing at a slower rate.

Fresh plant-based meat

- Prices rose 13.8% to $6.44 in the four weeks ended 22 August. In the same period, dollar sales rose 88.7% and volume sales rose 65.8%. (Nielsen)

- Prices rose 15.3% to $6.12 in the four weeks ended 25 July. In the same period, dollar sales rose 108.6% and volume sales rose 80.9%.

- In Q2, prices rose 20.4%; dollar sales rose 143.1% and volume sales rose 101.9%.

- Reuters

India reported the largest number of new Covid-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million new infections pushing the global tally up by 1%, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"South-East Asia has reported the largest week-on-week increase, largely due to increased case detections in India," the WHO said.

"India has reported nearly 500 000 new cases in the past seven days, a 9% increase compared to the previous seven days and the highest numbers of new cases globally."

Overall global new deaths in the past seven days fell by 3% compared with the previous week, the UN health agency reported, adding that overall new infections around the world rose by 1.8 million.

The respiratory disease is also spreading in the Americas, which continue to account for more than half of reported cases and deaths worldwide, although there have been slight decreases in some areas, the WHO said in its latest update.

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina have seen "increasing trends", it said.

- Al Jazeera



