Covid-19 Wrap: More than 10 million cases in Latin America, Trump returns to campaign trail

New high for Russia

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 12,846 on Saturday, a new daily record since the start of the outbreak early this year, pushing the overall total number of infections to 1,285,084.

The previous record of 12,126 new cases was registered on Friday. Russia's coronavirus crisis center said 197 more deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 22,454.

More than 10 million cases in Latin America

More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean according to an AFP tally. A total of 10,001,833 cases have now been recorded, of whom 366,637 people have died and 8,537,563 are considered to be cured. According to official figures, the region is the worst hit by the virus in the world in terms of deaths.

More than half the recorded cases in the region have been registered in Brazil, which officially has 5,055,888 cases and 149,639 deaths.

Trump plans return to campaign since Covid-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump plans his first steps toward resuming in-person election campaigning on Saturday when he delivers remarks to supporters at the White House, aiming to show he has beaten the coronavirus and is back in the fray.

Trump has been sidelined for more than week since his Covid-19 diagnosis during a critical juncture in campaigning for the Nov. 3 election. The president has yet to be certified as virus-free by his medical team, but he was cleared to resume public engagements as of Saturday. Questions remain about whether Trump, who announced on Oct. 2 he had the virus and spent three nights in a military hospital, is still contagious.

Germany's confirmed cases rises

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 4,721 to 319,381, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll has risen by 15 to 9,604, the tally showed.

Ukraine reports record daily jump in coronavirus deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine has exceeded 100 for the first time since the epidemic began, jumping to 108, the national security council said on Saturday.

The previous record of 93 deaths was registered on Oct. 8. The council said a total of 256,266 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 10, with 4,887 deaths and 112,570 people recovered.

The government said on Friday it would open more hospitals to accept coronavirus patients amid a recent spike in cases. It is also mulling ways to toughen lockdown measures, which have been gradually eased since June to help the economy, which plunged 11.4% in the second quarter.

