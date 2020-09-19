13m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | More than 953 000 dead, hiatus ends for Rio football fans

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Healthcare workers organise their documents of data they have collected during a house-to-house new coronavirus testing drive in Bolivia.
Healthcare workers organise their documents of data they have collected during a house-to-house new coronavirus testing drive in Bolivia.
Juan Karita/AP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

More than 953 000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 953 025 people in the world since emerging in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Saturday based on official sources.

More than 30.5 million people have been infected.

The United States has the most deaths with 198 597, followed by Brazil with 135 793, India with 85 619, Mexico 72 803 and Britain 41 732.

Germany cases highest since April

Germany records its highest daily number of new cases since April, with 2 297 new infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

Iran deaths top 24 000

The death toll in Iran from the virus reaches 24 118, the health ministry says, blaming reduced use of face masks by the public.

Latest on coronavirus: Moderna on track to produce 20 million doses of experimental vaccine

Since late February, the Islamic Republic has been battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of Covid-19 and infections and deaths have been on a rising trajectory this month.

Canada opposition leader tests positive

Canada's conservative opposition leader Erin O'Toole tests positive for the virus, his office announces, a day after another federal party leader did too.

According to statements both O'Toole and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet are "feeling well".

Rio football fans

Rio de Janeiro says it will authorise football fans to return to stadiums from 4 October, after a six-month hiatus for the pandemic. Fans will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks at the entrance, and ticket sales will be online.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella says the city will allow up to 20 000 fans at the first match, to be played at the legendary Maracana stadium between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, but the decision still needs a green light from the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Related Links
Latest on coronavirus: Moderna on track to produce 20 million doses of experimental vaccine
LIVE | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 951 051
ANALYSIS | Feeling hopeless and lonely: The impact of Covid-19 on adolescents
Read more on:
riocanadairancoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
63% - 1791 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 298 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 767 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

17h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo