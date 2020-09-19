Covid-19 wrap | More than 953 000 dead, hiatus ends for Rio football fans

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

More than 953 000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 953 025 people in the world since emerging in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Saturday based on official sources.

More than 30.5 million people have been infected.

The United States has the most deaths with 198 597, followed by Brazil with 135 793, India with 85 619, Mexico 72 803 and Britain 41 732.

Germany cases highest since April

Germany records its highest daily number of new cases since April, with 2 297 new infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

Iran deaths top 24 000

The death toll in Iran from the virus reaches 24 118, the health ministry says, blaming reduced use of face masks by the public.

Since late February, the Islamic Republic has been battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of Covid-19 and infections and deaths have been on a rising trajectory this month.

Canada opposition leader tests positive



Canada's conservative opposition leader Erin O'Toole tests positive for the virus, his office announces, a day after another federal party leader did too.

According to statements both O'Toole and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet are "feeling well".

Rio football fans

Rio de Janeiro says it will authorise football fans to return to stadiums from 4 October, after a six-month hiatus for the pandemic. Fans will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks at the entrance, and ticket sales will be online.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella says the city will allow up to 20 000 fans at the first match, to be played at the legendary Maracana stadium between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, but the decision still needs a green light from the Brazilian Football Confederation.