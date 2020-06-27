1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap: Nearly 10 million cases worldwide, WHO-led coalition says $31.3 billion needed for virus fight

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

More than 9.83 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 493 611 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

EUROPE

Britain will scrap a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for Covid-19, and official advice against all but essential travel abroad will also be eased for some countries and regions, the government said on Friday. The changes will make it easier for Britons to travel abroad for summer holidays.

Liverpool have condemned the behaviour of fans who gathered in Liverpool city centre for a second night on Friday to celebrate their team's Premier League title win and urged them to stay at home due to fears of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Czech Republic recorded 168 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, authorities said, the highest daily rise in cases since early April just as the country is starting the two-month summer holiday season.

AMERICAS

The United States recorded 45 242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million.

Bar and restaurant owners in Texas and Florida were fuming after state officials abruptly slapped new restrictions on their businesses due to a spike in new cases.

The virus, now spreading through smaller towns in Brazil's interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called "boomerang effect," as a lack of specialised medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centers.

ASIA-PACIFIC

India reported over 17 000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

Australia's state of Victoria recorded 41 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, double the daily rate seen a week ago, struggling to gain control over the pandemic while the rest of the country continues easing restrictions.

Indonesia reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1 385 new cases, taking the total to 52 812, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

South Africa will allow casinos and cinemas to reopen and restaurants to resume sit-down meals on Monday in a further easing of lockdown restrictions despite a sharp rise in infections.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2 500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the pandemic slashed air travel demand.

Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of live-action movie "Mulan" until August 21, the company said in a statement on Friday, a blow to theatre operators who want blockbuster movies to draw audiences from their homes.

Related Links
WATCH | Coronavirus: The 11 countries where WHO Europe says Covd-19 is on the rise
Covid-19: News24 readers approve of government, president’s handling of pandemic - new poll
Hospitals not doing enough to protect high-risk staff from Covid-19, say unions
Read more on:
coronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
69% - 2886 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 765 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

7h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo