6m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | New outbreak hits Asia as worldwide death toll edges closer to 640 000

Epidemiologists have found that people are at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus from members of their own households than from contact outside the home.
Epidemiologists have found that people are at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus from members of their own households than from contact outside the home.
Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images

The pandemic has killed more than 639 981 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 15.8 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 11:00 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 145 546, followed by Brazil with 85 238, Britain with 45 677, Mexico with 42 645 and Italy with 35 097.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Daily record surge in US

For the second straight day the United States reports more than 70 000 new cases and over 1 000 deaths as the virus takes hold in the country's south and west.

Asia new outbreak

South Korea reports its highest infections figure in nearly four months, adding 113 new cases, including 86 among people who arrived from overseas.

And in Vietnam the first locally-transmitted case in nearly 100 days is detected.

Losing support

A survey of six countries by the Kekst CNC communications consulting group reveals that governments are fast losing support for their handling of the pandemic from a public that widely believes death and infection figures to be higher than statistics show.

Of the six countries included in the report - United States, Britain, France, Sweden, Japan and Germany - only France was the exception, where approval rose from mid-June by six percentage points.

Pressure on US schools to reopen

The top US health body the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new guidelines on the reopening of schools, clearly weighting its recommendations in favour of having students return to their classrooms from September.

China kick-off at last

Top tier football returns in China, with the Chinese Super League holding a minute's silence before getting the season underway five months late because of the pandemic.

Football star tests positive

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the virus, his Qatari club Al-Sadd says, adding he will miss their league restart fixture against Al-Khor.

No carnival for Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, the biggest city in virus hotspot Brazil, says it is indefinitely postponing its 2021 carnival because of the pandemic.

Rio de Janeiro, home to the largest carnival in the country, and one of the most famous in the world, is considering a similar move.

Related Links
WHO worries over Europe virus cases as nations tighten curbs
Coronavirus crisis could spark 'massive' new migration: Red Cross
Government is listening to unions over scientists - experts say school closures against evidence
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6490 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4182 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3747 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

9h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo