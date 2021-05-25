Covid-19 wrap: New outbreak in Melbourne, Spain getting 94m vaccine doses, Indonesia nabs vaccine thieves

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Covid-19 in SA: Cases hit 1 637 848 as 72 new deaths reported

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Tuesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3 475 079 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.

At least 167 197 690 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 9 968 new deaths and 481 857 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3 511, followed by Brazil with 790 and Colombia with 483.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 590 574 deaths from 33 144 099 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 449 858 deaths from 16 120 756 cases, India with 307 231 deaths from 26 948 874 cases, Mexico with 221 695 deaths from 2 397 307 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127 724 deaths from 4 464 900 cases.

- AFP

Masks, social restrictions return to Australia's Melbourne after fresh outbreak

SYDNEY – Australia's second largest city Melbourne reinstated Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday, as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak, prompting New Zealand to pause a "travel bubble" with the state of Victoria.

Amid worries the cluster, which has grown to nine cases in two days, could spark a major outbreak, Victoria imposed social restrictions and made face masks mandatory in hotels, restaurants, and other indoor venues from 18:00 (08:00 GMT) on Tuesday, until 4 June.

The latest outbreak ends Victoria's run of zero cases for nearly three months and saw New Zealand suspend quarantine-free travel with the state and the neighbouring state of South Australia impose travel restrictions.

Australia has avoided the high Covid-19 numbers seen in many developed countries by closing its international borders in the early stages of the pandemic and with lockdowns. It has reported just over 30 000 cases and 910 deaths.

- REUTERS

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

Wellington – New Zealand suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia's Victoria state over a new coronavirus cluster on Tuesday, the fourth time the trans-Tasman travel bubble has been disrupted since it opened last month.

Officials in Wellington said they were taking a cautious approach after Melbourne recorded nine locally acquired cases in the past two days, believed to be related to a leak from a quarantine hotel.

New Zealand's Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would take effect at 20:00 (08:00 GMT) Tuesday and remain in place for at least 72 hours.

"The government understands the disruption this will temporarily cause affected passengers," he said. "It was a close call but the correct one given the current unknowns."

- AFP

Spain to receive 94 million Pfizer vaccine doses from December under EU deal

MADRID – Spain will receive nearly 94 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech between December 2021 and June 2023 as part of a European Union (EU) purchase, the government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Maria Jesus Montero said the total was equivalent to twice the target population in Spain, where around 8.1 million people have already received a full course of vaccines.

- REUTERS

Indonesia arrests four for stealing vaccines meant for prisoners

Medan – Four people have been arrested in Indonesia for allegedly stealing Covid-19 vaccines marked for prisoners and selling them to the public, authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspects took more than 1 000 doses made by China's Sinovac from the prisoners' quota, offering them to buyers in the capital Jakarta and in North Sumatra's Medan city for around 250 000 rupiah ($17) each.

The four arrested included a doctor at a prison in Medan and a local health official, police said. They could face a life sentence if convicted under Indonesia's anti-corruption law.

"One of the suspects brought the vaccines to Jakarta where we also uncovered some locations providing the service," North Sumatra police spokesperson Hadi Wahyudi told AFP on Tuesday.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is rolling out a massive vaccination programme for many of its nearly 270 million people.

- AFP

UAE opens regional Covid-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates will offer China's Sinopharm vaccine to Chinese nationals visiting the regional tourism and business hub, the first non-residents to be eligible for the country's vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Chinese nationals over the age of 16 holding a short-term visa can receive two doses of Sinopharm in Dubai, the state news agency WAM said earlier this week, under an agreement between the UAE and China to launch a regional vaccination site.

The UAE led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42.

The Gulf Arab state, a country of some 9 million people, has vaccinated about 73% of its eligible population, authorities have said.

It recorded 1 512 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, to take its total to 557 610 cases and 1 654 deaths.

- REUTERS

Millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses on way to Taiwan, alert level extended

TAIPEI – Millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses are on their way to Taiwan, the health minister said on Tuesday, as he extended virus-related restrictions until the middle of June, even though the trend in new infections is falling.

Having spent months keeping the virus at bay with life relatively normal compared with many other places, Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic infections, exacerbated by a low vaccination rate of only about 1% of its population.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said two million vaccine doses would arrive by the end of June and 10 million by the end of August, though he did not give details, only saying that the numbers included domestically developed vaccines.

Taiwan has ordered more than 20 million doses from AstraZeneca and Moderna, and is also developing its own vaccines.

Chen, however, made no mention of China's offer on Monday to urgently send vaccines and medical staff, which has already drawn an angry response from Taiwan's government.

- REUTERS

India posts lowest rise in daily Covid-19 cases since 14 April

BENGALURU – India on Tuesday posted 196 427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since 14 April, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3 511.

The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307 231, according to health ministry data.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 7 884 new coronavirus cases, 393 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia on Tuesday reported 7 884 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national infection tally to 5 017 795 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 393 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 119 194.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 250 000 deaths related to Covid-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

- REUTERS

Malaysia reports 7 289 coronavirus cases, record daily count

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia on Tuesday reported 7 289 new coronavirus infections, a record number of new daily cases

The new infections bring the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 525 889.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1 911 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1 911 to 3 653 551, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 87 456, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Taiwan reports further rise in Covid-19 cases

TAIPEI – Taiwan reported 542 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including 261 cases added to the totals for days over the past week or so as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

- REUTERS

China reports 15 new Covid-19 cases on 24 May vs 18 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – China reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for 24 May, down from 18 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that two of the new cases were local infections found in the central province of Anhui. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, down from 22 a daily earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91 006, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS