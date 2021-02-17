47m ago

Covid-19 wrap | New virus cases down 16% last week – WHO, lockdown ends in Melbourne and Auckland

  • Mexico surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases while new infections in the United States fell for a fifth week in a row, with the White House increasing its supply of vaccines to states and pharmacies this week.
  • Europe's drugs regulator could issue an opinion by mid-March on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson's vaccine under a speedy review.
  • Denmark registered the more contagious coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, first detected in Britain, in close to half of all positive tests in the second week of February.
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO 

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported worldwide fell by 16 percent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organisation said.

The number of new deaths reported also fell 10 percent week-on-week, to 81 000, the WHO said late on Tuesday in its weekly epidemiological update, using figures up to Sunday.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that the number of new cases had declined for a fifth consecutive week, dropping by almost half, from more than five million cases in the week of 4 January.

"This shows that simple public health measures work, even in the presence of variants," Tedros said.

Lightning lockdowns curb virus in Melbourne, Auckland

Major cities in Australia and New Zealand lifted stay-at-home orders for millions of residents on Wednesday after successfully using snap lockdowns to quash outbreaks of virulent strains of Covid-19.

Authorities said swift action in Melbourne and Auckland helped contain flare-ups of the highly contagious UK coronavirus variant, contrasting with the less rigorous approach taken in Europe and other infection hotspots.

Announcing the end of a five-day shutdown in Melbourne, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews hailed the tactic as a "short, sharp circuit-breaker".

"If we had been open throughout this outbreak... total case numbers would be much, much higher and it is a certainty that I would not be reporting zero cases today," he said.

Lockdown exit: UK could be back to work by July, Daily Mail    

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a staged exit from Covid-19 lockdown that would see pubs and restaurants reopen in May, and hospitality and domestic holiday industries reopening in July, the Daily Mail reported.

"Leisure businesses may not return to 'broadly normal' until July under a roadmap out of lockdown," the Mail reported, though it said the final decision had yet to be made by Johnson.

Johnson will set out his path out of lockdown on 22 February.

New Zealand reports 2 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases - media   

New Zealand has detected two new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, broadcaster TVNZ reported on Wednesday, ahead of an expected decision by authorities on whether to extend a lockdown on its biggest city, Auckland.

The two new infections were people with close contacts to a person who had already tested positive, the report said, quoting Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Britain says China must cooperate with WHO on Covid

Britain said on Wednesday that China must cooperate with the World Health Organisation review into the origins of the virus which causes Covid-19 so that the world can understand who is responsible.

The United States and Britain have expressed concern over the access given to a WHO mission to China - where the novel coronavirus emerged in late 2019.

"We want to see full cooperation," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC radio.

Raab said that the world needed to know detail of the origins of the outbreak "because then the issue of responsibility can be addressed but also frankly, looking forward, so we can learn the lessons."

