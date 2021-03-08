Covid-19 wrap: New Zealand to buy enough vaccines for whole country, back to school for England kids

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for entire population

SYDNEY – New Zealand will buy additional Covid-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year.

"This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses, or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19," Ardern said in a statement.

The government's original agreement with Pfizer was for 1.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate 750 000 people.

Ardern said the decision to make Pfizer the country's primary vaccine provider was taken after it was shown to be about 95% effective at preventing symptomatic infection.

New Zealand started its national rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine last month and expects to inoculate its entire population by the end of the year.

- REUTERS

England's children go back to school after virus lockdown

London – Millions of children returned to school in England on Monday for the first time in two months, with the government beginning to ease coronavirus restrictions as a mass vaccination drive ramps up.

The resumption of classroom teaching was the first step on a path which the government hopes will see life return to normal by late June, after a wrenching crisis that has seen Britain endure one of the world's worst death tolls from Covid-19.

Also on Monday, hundreds of thousands of care home residents in England were able to start getting indoor visits from a designated friend or relative, and two friends can now meet each other outdoors.

- AFP

Israel's vaccination of Palestinians holding work permits ramps up

Jerusalem – Israel on Monday launched a campaign to vaccinate some 100 000 Palestinians in the West Bank who hold permits to work in Jewish settlements in the occupied territory and inside the Jewish state.

A pilot programme involving 700 Palestinian West Bank residents began on Thursday.

The Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in Palestinian territories, COGAT, said the main campaign involving an estimated 100 000 Palestinians would begin this week.

Israel's emergency medical service, the Magen David Adom, said in a statement that it was administering shots on Monday of the Moderna vaccine at spots set up at select checkpoints linking the West Bank and Israel.

Vaccinations were also taking place at centres within industrial areas connected to Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

About 475 000 Jews live in West Bank settlements, communities considered illegal by much of the international community.

Thousands of Palestinians work in the settlements.

Palestinians in east Jerusalem, which Israel annexed following the 1967 Six Day War, have been included as part of a vaccination campaign launched in December for the general Israeli population.

Israel has given two of the recommended Pfizer/BioNTech jabs to roughly 40 percent of its nine million population.

- AFP

India's richest state has half of new, active coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI – India's richest state of Maharashtra accounts for more than half of both new and total active coronavirus infections, health ministry data showed on Monday, although a team of experts said the state's current wave might be "less virulent".

Experts say India's relatively low hospitalisation and fatality rates suggest the pandemic is approaching its next phase of largely manageable local outbreaks, such as those being seen in the western industrialised state.

India's tally of 11.23 million infections is the world's highest after the United States, with the state accounting for 11 141 of the 18 599 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 52% of the 188 747 people still infected.

As a proportion of its population, however, India's virus deaths rank among the lowest in the world, rising by 97 on Monday to 157 853.

- REUTERS

In Japan, vending machines help ease access to Covid-19 tests

TOKYO – In Japan, convenience is king and getting tested for Covid-19 can be highly inconvenient. Part of the solution, as it is for a range of daily necessities in Tokyo, has become the humble vending machine.

Eager to conserve manpower and hospital resources, the government conducts just 40 000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day, a quarter of its capacity, restricting them to people who are quite symptomatic or have had a high chance of being infected.

That's led to the public to rely heavily on private clinics or buying PCR tests by other means.

Vending machines selling test kits offer consumers the option of avoiding crowded clinics or having to wait for an appointment, said Hideki Takemura, director of the Laketown Takenoko Ear Nose and Throat Clinic, which has set up seven machines in the greater Tokyo area.

"Japan was conducting a ridiculously low number of PCR tests and as a result more and more people couldn't tell whether they had a cold or the coronavirus," Takemura told Reuters. "Without PCR tests, no diagnosis is possible, and I really felt we had to do more so that people could be diagnosed early and isolate early."

Takemura said there was a huge response from the public when the machines were first deployed and some needed to be emptied of money twice a day.

Demand has since ebbed somewhat as a third wave of cases subsided amid a state of emergency. New cases in Tokyo have averaged around 250 over the past seven days compared with several days of more than 2 000 in early January.

Each vending machine holds about 60 testing kits which sell for 4 500 yen ($40). Customers then mail off a saliva sample for processing.

- REUTERS

Vietnam begins Covid-19 vaccinations after successful virus containment

HANOI – Vietnam launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday with healthcare workers first in the queue, even as the Southeast Asian country looked set to contain its fourth outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Vietnam has been lauded globally for its record fighting the virus. Thanks to early border closures, targeted testing, and a strict, centralised quarantine programme, Vietnam has suffered fewer disruptions to its economy than much of Asia.

"When it's your turn, go and get your shot against Covid-19 to protect yourself and your relatives for a healthy community, the health ministry said in a statement on its website.

Vietnam has kept the total number of infections in the country of 96 million at around 2 500 and reported just 35 deaths. It crushed a first wave of cases in February last year, and a larger cluster detected among foreign tourists in April.

An outbreak in the central city of Danang was quickly contained in September and a fourth, more concerning outbreak of the more contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain appears to have been largely brought under control across several northern provinces.

New cases in that outbreak, first detected in January, fell to single digits last week.

- REUTERS

Poland set to hit 20 000 coronavirus cases a day, ministry says

WARSAW – Poland could this week see up to 20 000 new coronavirus cases a day, the health ministry said on Monday, as it grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A ministry spokesperson told the private radio station Radio Plus that Poles should expect restrictions during the Easter holidays.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 5 011 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5 011 to 2 505 193, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 34 to 71 934, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 10 253 new coronavirus cases, 379 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia on Monday reported 10 253 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 1 421 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4 333 029 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said 379 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 89 473.

- REUTERS

China reports 19 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on 7 March, up from 13 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 11 cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 89 994. The death toll remains unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS

