Covid-19 wrap | Northern Ireland confirms positive case of variant, Costa Rica to begin vaccinations

Northern Ireland on Wednesday confirmed a positive test for the highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.

Costa Rica received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines late on Wednesday and planned to start vaccinations the following day.

Eritrea has reported its first death from Covid-19, its information ministry said.

Northern Ireland confirms positive case of Covid-19 variant

Northern Ireland's Department of Health said in a statement https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/new-variant-covid-19-case-confirmed-northern-ireland that the variant is likely to have been present in the British-run region for a period of time.

There was no evidence to suggest the variant causes more serious illness or a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments, it added.

"While virus mutation is not uncommon, the potential of this new strain to spread rapidly is cause for serious concern," Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer said in the statement.

Reuters

Australia's New South Wales marks downward trend in new Covid-19 cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) maintained its steady downward trend in new Covid-19 infections on Thursday as it battles to quash a virus cluster in the northern coastal suburbs of Sydney, the state capital.

New South Wales reported nine new Covid-19 local cases versus eight a day earlier, taking the total cases in the cluster to more than 100.

NSW on Wednesday slightly eased coronavirus restrictions for the Christmas period after new daily cases slowed in recent days, though around a quarter of a million people in Sydney remained under lockdown.

Reuters

Costa Rica to begin Covid-19 vaccinations on Christmas eve

Costa Rica received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines late on Wednesday and planned to start vaccinations the following day, joining Mexico among the first Latin American countries to begin mass immunization campaigns.

"Tomorrow the first Costa Ricans will be vaccinated," President Carlos Alvarado said at a news conference.

"It is positive news for our country because it may be the beginning of the end of this pandemic," he added.

Costa Rica last week announced it had approved the vaccine, though it said at the time a supply would not be available until the first quarter of 2021.

AFP

English Covid infections rise again, 1 in 85 people infected - survey

The prevalence of Covid-19 cases in England jumped again in the week to 18 December, with around 645 800 people, or 1 in 85, estimated to be infected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

"The percentage of people testing positive has continued to increase sharply in London, the East of England, and the South East; London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive," the ONS said.

Prevalence in the preceding week was 1 in 95, the ONS had estimated.

Reuters

Russia sets records for virus cases, deaths

Russia on Thursday registered record numbers for daily infections and deaths from the coronavirus, as the country avoids reimposing a nationwide lockdown.

Health officials reported 29 935 new infections, bringing the country's caseload to 2 963 688 - the fourth-highest in the world.

They also registered 635 deaths, increasing total fatalities to 53 096 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Russia's death rate is much lower than that of other badly hit countries, raising concerns that authorities could be downplaying the scale of the outbreak.

Data published by the country's statistics service earlier this month indicated excess deaths of nearly 165 000 year-on-year between March and October, suggesting virus deaths could be much higher.

AFP

Eritrea reports first Covid-19 death - information ministry

The ministry said in a statement on its website late on Wednesday its total confirmed cases of the coronavirus stood at 877, while recoveries were 599.

It gave no more details on the death.

Eritrea reported its first coronavirus case on 21 March.

Reuters

France's Macron showing no more Covid-19 symptoms, Elysee says

French President Emmanuel Macron is showing no more symptoms of Covid-19, the Elysee office said on Thursday.

Macron, 43, can now end his quarantine after he self-isolated for seven days at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles, the office said in a statement.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 17, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.

Macron suffered headaches, a dry cough and tiredness for several days and his health condition improved on Wednesday.

Reuters

