Covid-19 wrap: Norway, Netherlands, Mauritius to impose fresh curbs, Germany offers free tests amid surge

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Covid-19 cases have remained stable - Health Minister Joe Phaahla

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Friday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5 078 208 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Friday.

At least 251 869 080 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 7 136 new deaths and 512 227 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1 235 new deaths, followed by United States with 815 and Ukraine with 750.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 759 677 deaths from 46 852 796 cases.

- AFP

Norway plans third Covid-19 vaccine dose for all adults

OSLO – Norway will offer a third Covid-19 vaccine dose to everyone aged 18 or older and will give municipalities the option of using digital "corona passes" as a way to beat back an ongoing surge in Covid-19 infections, the government said on Friday.

Norway has so far only given a third dose to those aged 65 and older.

"Everyone aged 18 and older will be offered a third dose next year," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

Norway in late September ended the last of its domestic coronavirus lockdown measures, which for 18 months had restricted social interaction and hobbled many businesses.

But while 87% of adults in Norway have received at least two vaccine doses against Covid-19, and 70% of the overall population has been inoculated, infections and hospitalisations are now rising rapidly.

- REUTERS

Norway to reinstate nationwide measures as virus cases surge - PM

Oslo – Norway will reintroduce nationwide measures to stem surging coronavirus cases, including authorising towns to introduce health passes, the government announced on Friday.

The Nordic country, which had lifted all Covid-19 restrictions in late September, will also propose a third vaccine dose for people over 18 but will not impose a new lockdown, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told a press conference.

- AFP

Netherlands to impose partial lockdown to halt Covid-19 surge - media

AMSTERDAM – The Netherlands will impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer this weekend, in a bid to stop a surge in Covid-19 cases, Dutch broadcaster NOS said on Friday.

Bars, restaurants and non-essential stores will be ordered to close at 19:00 for at least three weeks starting on Saturday, NOS said, citing government sources.

People will be urged to work from home as much as possible, and no audiences will be allowed at sporting events in the coming weeks. Schools, theatres and cinemas would remain open.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's cabinet will take a final decision later on Friday, and will announce the new measures during a televised press conference scheduled for 18:00 (GMT).

New coronavirus infections in the country of 17.5 million have increased rapidly after social distancing measures were dropped late September and hit a record of around 16 300 in 24 hours on Thursday.

The new wave of infections has put pressure on hospitals throughout the country, forcing them to scale back regular care again to treat Covid-19 patients.

- REUTERS

Mauritius imposes new virus curbs as cases jump

Port Louis – The Indian Ocean island paradise of Mauritius imposed a raft of new Covid-19 curbs on Friday as it confronted an upsurge in cases despite a high vaccination rate.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the restrictions in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, blaming people who were not abiding by health protocols for the increase in infections.

"The state alone will not be able to contain the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Mauritius had fully opened its doors to international visitors at the start of October, hoping to rebuild its vital tourism industry after long months of isolation because of the pandemic.

But according to latest figures reported to the World Health Organisation as of Friday, Mauritius has 18 979 cases and 240 deaths compared with about 12 600 infections and 44 deaths on 1 October.

Many of the new cases are linked to the Delta variant, according to the health ministry.

- AFP

Germany to offer free Covid-19 tests from Saturday

BERLIN – Germany will reintroduce free Covid-19 tests from Saturday, the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Doctors will also get higher reimbursements for Covid-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, Spahn told journalists at a news conference.

- REUTERS

Czechs report over 10 000 new daily Covid-19 cases for third time in week

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic reported 10 395 new Covid-19 cases for 11 November, surpassing 10 000 for the third time this week, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The number of patients hospitalised with the illness dropped slightly to 3 557, with 542 in serious condition, in the country of 10.7 million.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 256 new Covid-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico reported 256 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290 630, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of Covid-19 deaths.

- REUTERS

Brazil reports 188 Covid-19 deaths in 24hrs, toll average falling - ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil has had 15 300 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 188 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 21 924 598 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 610 224, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

- REUTERS

China has administered 2.364 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of 11 November

BEIJING – China administered about 8.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on 11 November, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.364 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Friday.

- REUTERS





If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.



