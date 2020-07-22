Covid-19 wrap | Olympics to go ahead despite coronavirus, cases spike

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Since then, organisers have scrambled to rearrange an event that has been almost a decade in the making while trying to ensure next year's Olympics are safe for athletes, officials and supporters.

Muto said that although organisers hoped the threat posed by the virus could be reduced, nobody knows what the situation will be when the Games start on 23 July 2021.

Organisers are assuming coronavirus will remain a major problem.

"It is rather difficult for us to expect that the coronavirus pandemic is contained," Muto told Reuters. "But if we can deliver the Games in Tokyo with coronavirus, Tokyo can be the role model for the next Olympic Games or other various international events."

Muto said he hoped Tokyo 2020 could be the benchmark in a post-pandemic world.

"By delivering the Games successfully in Tokyo we strongly hope that can create a legacy that is in the history of mankind."

- Reuters

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.

The total of 15 009 213 cases is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organisation data, while the death toll of more than 616 000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.

The global tally reached the grim new milestone after India, which has the third largest number of infections in the world behind the United States and Brazil, reported almost 40 000 new cases in its daily update.

- Reuters

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has lifted a health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and ordered a reopening in three stages of business activities, schools and borders.

The vast country of more than 80 million people has recorded 8 534 infections including 196 deaths since 10 March.

Tshisekedi said the figures place the Democratic Republic of Congo as ninth worst-hit country in Africa in terms of the number of cases and 12th in terms of deaths, "putting paid to all catastrophic forecasts for our country at the start of the epidemic".

Tshisekedi's government proclaimed a health emergency on 24 March in which borders were closed, as well as schools, bars and restaurants.

In a televised speech late on Tuesday, the president announced an end to the emergency.

He said that from Wednesday all shops, banks, restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen, public transport can resume and large gatherings are permitted.

Schools and universities can reopen on 3 August, and airports, ports, borders and places of worship on 15 August.

But he warned that "the end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of the Covid-19 epidemic in our country," reminding citizens to wear masks in public and wash their hands frequently.

- AFP

Australia reported a record 502 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, nearly four months after the epidemic initially peaked, with authorities warning the country was entering a critical new phase.

Most of the new cases were reported in the south-eastern state of Victoria, where authorities have struggled to bring an outbreak in Melbourne under control despite an almost two-week lockdown in Australia's second-biggest city.

Australia's new coronavirus infections previously peaked on 28 March when 459 cases were reported, according to data compiled by AFP.

Australia had since appeared to bring the virus under control and had eased restrictions. Like neighbouring New Zealand, it had won plaudits for its pandemic response.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced 484 new cases and two more deaths in the state on Wednesday, bringing its total of active cases to just over 3 400.

Australia has now recorded almost 13 000 cases of the virus and 128 fatalities in a country of about 25 million.

Melbourne residents will be required to wear masks outside from midnight - making the city the first place in Australia to mandate face coverings in public - in a new effort to slow the virus spread.

But Andrews said "further behaviour change" would still be required after analysis showed almost nine in 10 people recently diagnosed with coronavirus did not self-isolate between feeling sick and getting tested.

Just over half of the new patients also failed to stay at home while waiting for their test results, he added, saying authorities believed insecure work conditions were a key driver of the trend.

- AFP

Pakistanis with Covid-19 are risking their lives and navigating a shady black market to get blood plasma transfusions, despite scant medical proof about the remedy's effectiveness.

Convalescent plasma treatment, where the antibody-rich part of the blood from a recovered patient is transfused to a coronavirus sufferer, is growing in popularity across Pakistan amid widely circulating claims of success on social media.

Like some other nations, Pakistan is conducting medical trials on the treatment, which has shown promising signs but is far from proven.

But with lengthy wait times and uncertain access, people are turning to the black market and private clinics, where there are no guarantees about the safety or origin of the blood product.

"It's all born out of desperation because everyone wants to believe there is an answer to this (coronavirus) question," said Fareeha Irfan, a public health specialist.

"It is easy to exploit the people who are not very well versed in what's going on in the scientific world. It is very easy to coerce them."

Pakistan has declared about 260 000 cases of coronavirus and some 5 500 deaths. With low testing rates, the true figure is thought to be considerably higher.

The Pakistan Society of Haematology said plasma hype had led the public - and even some health professionals - to believe the therapy was standard treatment for the virus.

"Use of convalescent plasma can sometimes lead to life-threatening transfusion reactions and transmissions of infections," the society said.

- AFP

Russia reported 5 862 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing its total infection tally to 789 190, the fourth largest in the world.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 165 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 12 745.

- Reuters

Ireland may introduce further travel restrictions for countries with a very high instance of Covid-19, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday after the government lifted its 14-day quarantine requirement for 15 European countries.

"We're looking at countries that may effectively become hot spots for Covid-19 in the months ahead, or indeed regions within countries, and looking at ways in which we can deal with that risk," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

Coveney said the government will examine over the coming weeks whether it should introduce steps beyond the current 14-day quarantine, including a potential requirement to take a coronavirus test before departing for Ireland.

- Reuters



