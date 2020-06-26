Covid-19 wrap: One-day record as cases surge in US, while Mexico tops 25 000 deaths and 200 000 cases

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | SA hits highest number of cases in a day yet, latest on new Level 3 rules

US sets one-day record for Covid-19 cases, Texas pauses reopening

LUBBOCK – The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state's reopening on Thursday as Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations surged and the country set a new record for a one-day increase in cases.

Cases rose across the United States by at least 39 818 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase of the pandemic.

More than 36 000 new US cases were recorded on Wednesday, a few hundred shy of the record 36 426 on 24 April.

Texas, which has been at the forefront of efforts to reopen devastated economies shut down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, has seen one of the biggest jumps in new cases, reporting more than 6 000 in a single day on Monday.

"This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business," Governor Greg Abbott, a two-term Republican, said in a statement.

Texas has also set record hospitalisations for 13 days in a row. Abbott has suspended elective surgeries in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas to free up hospital bed space.

- REUTERS

Brazil registers 39 483 new cases of coronavirus, 1 141 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil recorded 39 483 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1 141 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.2 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 54 971, according to the ministry.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 477 to 192 556 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 477 to 192 556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 21 to 8 948, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Mexico tops 25 000 coronavirus deaths and 200 000 cases

Mexico City – Mexico has surpassed 25 000 Covid-19 deaths and 200 000 cases, the government said on Thursday.

Jose Luis Alomia, head of epidemiology at the health secretariat, said the country of 127 million had reached 25 060 deaths and 202 951 cases since reporting its first infection almost four months ago.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's reluctance to take tougher measures earlier to halt the spread of the virus – bucking a regional trend – saw the socialist leader come under heavy criticism.

Despite new cases and deaths still rising, the government began gradually reopening the economy on 1 June.

- AFP

Australia on track to further ease coronavirus curbs, PM Morrison says

SYDNEY – Australia will stick with plans to further ease coronavirus curbs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, despite a spike in infections in the second most populous state of Victoria.

"There will be outbreaks and what matters is that we continue to build our capability to deal with those outbreaks," Morrison told a media briefing in Canberra, the capital.

Australia deployed ambulances and mobile test centres in a testing blitz across the southeastern state after a renewed outbreak of the respiratory disease there. On Friday, the state reported its tenth straight day of new cases in double digits.

- REUTERS

Severe Covid-19 can damage the brain, preliminary study finds

LONDON – A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases.

The findings are the first detailed look at a range of neurological complications of Covid-19, the researchers said, and underline a need for larger studies to find the mechanisms behind them and assist the search for treatments.

"This (is) an important snapshot of the brain-related complications of Covid-19 in hospitalised patients. It is critically important that we continue to collect this information to really understand this virus fully," said Sarah Pett, a University College London professor who co-led the work.

The study, published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal on Thursday, looked in detail at 125 cases from across the UK. Co-lead researcher Benedict Michael, from Liverpool University, said it was important to note that it focused on severe cases.

- REUTERS

Australia starts virus testing blitz to curb surge in Melbourne

Melbourne – Health workers fanned out across suburbs of Melbourne on Friday in a testing blitz aimed at choking off a surge in coronavirus cases in Australia's second-biggest city.

Officials reported another 30 new Covid-19 infections in the city overnight in a continuing outbreak that has raised fears of a second wave in Australia, which looked like it had successfully contained the epidemic.

The outbreak has rattled people across Australia, with major supermarket chains on Friday re-imposing nationwide limits on purchases of toilet paper and paper towels to counter a surge in panic-buying not seen since the first days of the pandemic in March.

"Stop it, it's ridiculous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said when quizzed about the public rush on stores at a press conference.

The chains slapped the buying restrictions on stores in Victoria earlier this week, but extended them after noting excessive demand spreading to other states.

- AFP

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab