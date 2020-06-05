Covid-19 wrap: Over 1 000 more US deaths, Brazil toll surpasses Italy and Fiji declared virus-free

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

US records more than 1 000 virus deaths in 24 hours

Washington – The US recorded 1 021 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker on Thursday at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Friday).

This brings the total number of deaths in the country to 108 120, with more than 1.87 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Baltimore-based university said. About 485 000 people have recovered from the virus.

The US is by far the country worst-hit by the pandemic, both in total number of cases and death toll. But relative to its population, several European countries – including France, Italy and Spain – have much higher death rates per capita than the United States.

However, the virus is predicted to cause about 127 000 deaths in the US by 27 June, according to researchers at the University of Massachusetts, who combined nine epidemiological models to generate the final toll.

- AFP

Brazil virus toll surges to third-highest in world

Rio de Janeiro – Brazil's death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed Italy's to become the third-highest in the world on Thursday, as the UN's secretary-general called for a "people's vaccine" to stem the pandemic.

The bleak figures from Brazil underlined the grim toll the virus is taking in Latin America, the latest epicentre in the pandemic, even as Europe seeks to re-emerge from lockdown.

Brazil reported a new 24-hour record death toll, bringing the total number killed to more than 34 000. That is behind only the United States, with more than 108 000 deaths, and Britain, with nearly 40 000.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has fiercely criticised coronavirus stay-at-home measures, even as the number of infections and deaths continues to soar, arguing that they are needlessly hurting the economy.

- AFP

Covid-19 pandemic 'under control' in France - govt adviser

Paris – The Covid-19 pandemic is now "under control" in France, the head of the government's scientific advisory council said on Friday, as the country cautiously lifts a lockdown imposed in March.

"We can reasonably say the virus is currently under control," Jean-Francois Delfraissy told France Inter radio. "The virus is still circulating, in certain regions in particular... but it is circulating slowly."

Delfraissy, an immunologist, and his colleagues were appointed to the coronavirus advisory panel as authorities sought to contain an outbreak that has killed over 29 000 people in France.

The number of daily deaths has fallen off, however, with just 44 reported by the health ministry on Thursday.

Delfraissy said around 1 000 new cases were currently being reported in France per day, down from around 80 000 in early March, before the nationwide stay-at-home orders and business closures were issued.

- AFP

Virus patients with high blood pressure twice as likely to die - study

Paris – Patients with high blood pressure admitted to hospital with coronavirus infections are twice as likely to die as those without the condition, researchers said on Friday.

For in-patients with the virus who had stopped taking medication for high blood pressure, the risk of dying doubled again, they reported in the European Heart Journal.

"It is important that patients with high blood pressure realise that they are at increased risk of dying from Covid-19," said senior author Fei Li, a cardiologist at Xijing Hospital in Xian, China.

For the study, researchers in China and Ireland retroactively examined cases admitted to Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan between 5 February and 15 March.

Nearly 30% – 850 patients – had a history of hypertension, another term for high blood pressure.

4% of those patients died, compared with just over 1% of the 2 027 patients without hypertension.

- AFP

'Answered prayers': Fiji declares itself coronavirus-free

Suva – Fiji announced it was coronavirus-free on Friday after the island nation's last known infected patient was given the all-clear, continuing the Pacific's remarkable record of success against the virus.

There was panic among Fiji's 930 000 population when the first Covid-19 case was reported in mid-March, but strict isolation measures and border controls kept a lid on infections, which peaked at 18 confirmed cases.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama attributed the country's virus-free status to "answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science".

"Fiji has just cleared the last of our active Covid-19 patients," he tweeted. "And even with our testing numbers climbing by the day, it's now been 45 days since we recorded our last case. With no deaths, our recovery rate is 100 percent."

The Pacific islands were initially seen as among the world's most vulnerable to the virus because of under-resourced health infrastructure and high rates of health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

- AFP

Bolivia closes Nicaragua, Iran embassies to save money for coronavirus

La Paz – Bolivia ordered the closure of its embassies in Nicaragua and Iran while also shuttering three federal ministries in a cost-cutting move to free up money to fight the coronavirus, President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday.

Former leftist president Evo Morales had established close political and economic ties with the two countries before he resigned last November following days of violent unrest.

"We have nothing against those countries, noble people and brothers whom we respect and who are friends," Anez said in a televised message in which she announced she would "close the Bolivian embassies in Iran and Nicaragua".

In addition, she said, the country's culture and sports ministries would now fall under the education ministry, while the communication ministry will become part of the presidency's portfolio.

"An important point for the economy is that the government knows how to save and that is why we have ordered to reduce three ministries: Instead of 20 we will have 17," she said.

"All of the money saved through this reduction will go towards health and fighting the virus," she added, without specifying how much money the measures will free up.

Bolivia has so far registered more than 12 000 cases of coronavirus and over 400 fatalities.

- AFP

