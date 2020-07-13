Covid-19 wrap: Over 12.83m global infections, 60 000 new US cases and Mexico death toll leapfrogs Italy

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.83 million, death toll at 565 626

More than 12.83 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 565 626 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

US records another 60 000 new virus cases in 24 hours

Washington – The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday recordeda 59 747 new cases over the last 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases in the US has rocketed in recent weeks, hitting a record of 66 528 in 24 hours on Saturday.

The country has now registered a total of 3 301 820 infections, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest data as of 20:30 (00:30 GMT Monday).

The death toll stood at 135 171 with 442 additional deaths counted.

The surge in cases has forced some state governors to retreat from earlier efforts to reopen their economies, with some now embracing the wearing of masks.

- AFP

Mexico virus death toll surges to fourth-highest, surpassing Italy - govt

Mexico City – Mexico on Sunday became the country with the fourth highest death toll from Covid-19, ahead of Italy, according to Mexican health officials and AFP's global tallies.

"There are 299 750 confirmed cases of infection and 35 006 deaths in Mexico," health officials said on the presidency's Twitter account.

Italy currently has 34 954 fatalities from the coronavirus.

- AFP

Full coronavirus vaccine unlikely by next year - expert

Paris – There is little chance of a 100% effective coronavirus vaccine by 2021, a French expert warned on Sunday, urging people to take social distancing measures more seriously.

"A vaccine is several years in development," said epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the team of scientists advising the government on the crisis, speaking on BFMTV television.

"Of course, there is an unprecedented effort to develop a vaccine, but I would be very surprised if we had [one] that was effective in 2021," he added.

While we would probably have one that worked partially, we were very far from the end of the crisis, he said.

That being the case, "we have to live with this virus" he said. And since another lockdown was out of the question, people had to go back to "more serious habits".

"This summer, let's respect physical distance, at least!" he said, stressing that large gatherings were the main threat.

- AFP

Florida sets one-day record with over 15 000 new Covid-19 cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15 000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.

If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day, behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis.

Florida's daily increases in cases have already surpassed the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the height of the pandemic there. It has also broken New York state's record of 12 847 new cases on 10 April, when it was the epicentre of the US outbreak.

The latest rise was reported a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened with a limited number of guests who were welcomed with a host of safety measures, including masks and temperature checks.

Anti-mask activists in several states, including Florida and Michigan, have organised protests against local mandates, arguing that the measures infringe upon individual freedom.

- REUTERS

Coronavirus bringing record $1 trillion of new global corporate debt in 2020 - report

LONDON – Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated.

The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around $9.3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.

Last year also saw a sharp 8% rise, driven by mergers and acquisitions, and by firms borrowing to fund share buybacks and dividends. But this year's jump will be for an entirely different reason – preservation as the virus saps profits.

"Covid has changed everything," said Seth Meyer, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, the firm that compiled the analysis for a new corporate debt index. "Now it is about conserving capital and building a fortified balance sheet".

Companies tapped bond markets for $384 billion between January and May, and Meyer estimates that recent weeks have set a new record for debt issuance from riskier "high yield" firms with lower credit ratings.

Lending markets had slammed shut for all but the most trusted firms in March, but have been opened up wide again by emergency corporate debt buying programmes from central banks like the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

Companies included in the new debt index already owe almost 40% more than they did in 2014, and growth in debt has comfortably outstripped growth in profits.

- REUTERS

China reports 8 new mainland coronavirus cases as of July 12

BEIJING – Mainland China reported eight new Covid-19 cases as of the end of 12 July, up from seven reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the same as the seven cases a day earlier. The capital city of Beijing reported no new confirmed cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The Commission also reported six new asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms, compared with five a day earlier. China does not consider such patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83 602, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 634.

- REUTERS

