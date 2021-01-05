Covid-19 wrap: Over 85m cases worldwide, Britain locks down and new variant found in New York, Paris

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 85.27 million, death toll at 1 848 724

More than 85.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 848 724 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

New York finds first case of more contagious, 'UK' strain of coronavirus



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state has found its first case of the more contagious, "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.

Cuomo said on Monday that a man in his 60s living in a town north of Albany has the new strain. The man, who is recovering, had not travelled recently, suggesting community spread is taking place.

New York has carried out 5 000 tests for the new strain – and so far has only found the one case. Cuomo says it could be a "game changer" if the new strain increases hospitalisations and forces regions to close down.

- REUTERS

New variant of Covid present in Paris - head of Paris hospitals system

PARIS – The new variant of the Covid virus is present in Paris, Martin Hirsch, director general of the Paris hospitals system, told France 2 television on Tuesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had earlier told RTL radio that there were around 10 cases in France at present of the new UK variant of Covid.

- REUTERS

Britain locks down over virus surge despite new vaccine rollout

London – Schools and colleges across Britain closed on Tuesday ahead of a national lockdown as the country battled to control surging coronavirus cases that are threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system.

The tough new measures were announced on Monday, even as Britain began rolling out the Oxford-AstraZeneca shots, a possible game-changer in fighting Covid-19 worldwide, and as vaccine programmes in the United States and Europe stumbled.

Scotland began its lockdown Tuesday, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all of England, the UK's largest nation, would close down from Wednesday – possibly into mid-February.

The latest virus moves are aimed at containing a severe wave of infections with a new coronavirus strain believed to spread faster.

"With most of the country already under extreme measures, it's clear that we need to do more, together, to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out," Johnson said in a televised address.

- AFP

Australia vows not to rush vaccine rollout, citing UK 'problems'

Sydney – Under mounting pressure to speed up coronavirus vaccinations, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said he would not take "unnecessary risks" and emulate Britain's emergency drug approval.

While vaccinations are already well under way in many countries, Australia's pharmaceutical authority is not expected to rule on candidate drugs for around another month, and is aiming to administer the first doses by the end of March.

Pressed about that seemingly sluggish timetable, Morrison – who early in the pandemic boasted Australia would be "at the front of the queue" for any vaccine – suggested virus-ravaged countries like Britain had been forced to take risks with emergency approvals.

"Australia is not in an emergency situation like the United Kingdom. So we don't have to cut corners. We don't have to take unnecessary risks," the conservative leader told local radio 3AW.

He said Britain, with almost 60 000 cases of Covid-19 a day was "in the very early phases" of the vaccine rollout and "they've had quite a few problems, and they're doing it on an emergency basis".

"They're not testing batches of vaccines before they're disseminated across the population, is my understanding," Morrison said, insisting Australia would carry out such testing.

- AFP

Israel's health ministry authorises use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

US drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Monday that Israel's Health Ministry had authorised its Covid-19 vaccine, marking the vaccine's third regulatory authorisation and the first outside North America.

"Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January," Moderna said in a statement.

Moderna has received authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Canada, and additional authorisations are currently under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

- REUTERS

New York, Florida tell hospitals to speed Covid-19 vaccinations or lose supply

NEW YORK – The governors of New York and Florida sought to accelerate the slower-than-expected rollout of coronavirus vaccines by warning hospitals on Monday that they would reduce future allocations to those that fail to dispense shots quickly enough.

In New York, hospitals must administer vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and loss of future supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, hours before announcing the state's first known instance of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain.

"I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," the governor said. "If you're not performing this function, it does raise questions about the operating efficiency of the hospital."

Among the slowest performers was the New York City Health + Hospitals system, the city's main public hospital network, which had dispensed only 31% of its allocated doses according to Cuomo, compared to 99% for a few private hospitals in the state. The average statewide was 46%.

- REUTERS

Mexico approves AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Mexico City – Mexico on Monday authorised the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for emergency use in the country, which has one of the world's highest Covid-19 death tolls.

Deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell announced on Twitter that Mexican regulators had approved the vaccine, which has also been authorised by Britain, India and Argentina.

Lopez-Gastell said the vaccine could be available in March. "It depends on the private entities that work on it to specify the production capacity," he explained later during a routine afternoon conference.

It is the second coronavirus vaccine authorised by Mexico, which on 24 December began a mass immunisation programme using the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, with priority given to health workers.

- AFP

"Premature" to change authorised Covid-19 vaccines dosing, schedules, FDA says

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday that the idea of changing the authorised dosing or schedules of Covid-19 vaccines was premature and not supported by the available data.

The FDA said it had been following discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, cutting the dosage in half, or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunise more people.

Although these were "reasonable" questions to consider, the US regulator said, "at this time suggesting changes to the FDA-authorised dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence".

"Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk," the agency said in a statement.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE, as well as Moderna Inc, recently won US emergency use authorisation for their vaccine candidates.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 24 246 new coronavirus cases, 518 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia reported 24 246 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, including 4 842 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3 284 384.

Authorities said 518 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 59 506.

- REUTERS

Brazil sees 543 new Covid-19 deaths, over 20 000 cases, health ministry says

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil on Monday registered 20 006 new cases of coronavirus and 543 fresh Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11 897 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11 897 to 1 787 410, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 944 to 35 518, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 6 464 new coronavirus cases, 544 deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 6 464 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 544 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1 455 219 infections and 127 757 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

- REUTERS

Japan daily coronavirus cases hits record - media

TOKYO – Daily coronavirus cases in Japan reached a record 4 670 on Tuesday, commercial broadcaster NTV reported.

The Japanese government is considering declaring a state of emergency in and around Tokyo as coronavirus cases climb.

- REUTERS

Thailand confirms 527 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK – Thailand confirmed 527 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday and ramped up restrictions in five provinces deemed high-risk in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The new cases include 439 in a known cluster of migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon near Bangkok, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesperson for Thailand's Covid-19 task force, told a news conference.

Restrictions will be intensified in Samut Sakhon and four other provinces, he said. Thailand has reported a total of 8 966 Covid-19 cases since early last year.

- REUTERS

China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – Mainland China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on 4 January, matching the count from the day before, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new cases were infections imported from overseas. The commission reported 17 new locally transmitted cases: 14 in Hebei province, two in Liaoning province and one in the capital city of Beijing.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 37 from 40 the previous day.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87 183, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 634.

- REUTERS

