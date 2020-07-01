Covid-19 wrap | Pakistan's focus on military, not coronavirus, Canada Day party goes virtual

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

The Pakistani government does not seem willing to shift its spending priorities despite the burgeoning Covid-19 challenges.

Pakistan has emerged as one of the countries with the fastest rate of coronavirus infections in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The country reported its first coronavirus case on 26 February and is now among the top 15 most-affected countries.

More than 4 000 people have lost their lives to the disease in Pakistan since the beginning of the outbreak. Moreover, there is a significant shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the country.

Despite all this, Islamabad allocated $7.85bn for defence and merely $151m for health in the budget for the financial year 2020-2021.

This represents a 12% rise in Pakistan's defence spending compared with the last financial year. The single-line figure presented in the budget does not give a full picture of the amount actually being spent on defence either.

To avoid hard questions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan refuses to be fully transparent about its military spending.

Major acquisitions by the armed forces, spending on the public sector development programme (PSDP), expenditure on the nuclear programme and para-military forces, payments for military pensions, a newly set-up national security division and a few other military expenditures are not reflected in the budget.

If these were to be added to it, Pakistan's defence spending would be even higher - at around $11bn.

The increase in defence spending comes at a time when Pakistan is forced to allocate 41% of its expenditure to debt servicing. The economy was underperforming even before the onset of Covid-19, surviving on an IMF loan package of $6bn.

Nevertheless, the country's government seems to be more interested in keeping the powerful and bloated military content and impressing its strategic allies than providing support for the millions of struggling Pakistani citizens. This is why it gifted a plane full of PPE to the American military in May despite the growing domestic need for protective equipment.

The government, in collusion with the military, is desperately trying to take control of more funds at a time when provincial governments are struggling to meet the most basic needs of their constituents.

There is a consistent effort to undo the 18th amendment to the country's 1973 constitution, which gives financial autonomy to the provinces and reduces the federal government's share.

The military believes that a reduction in the funds available to the armed forces would affect its ability to counter the multiple threats facing the country. This is why it is unwilling to limit its spending to create fiscal space for the government to meet the needs of the poor and the vulnerable during the continuing crisis. Crucially, it is also not interested in opening its budgetary plans to public scrutiny.

For years, continued political instability and the military's involvement in and control over politics prevented successive federal governments from questioning the spending habits of the armed forces. The military made threat assessments and decided on its modernisation needs without any input from civilian authorities.

- Al Jazeera

Qatar is further easing its coronavirus restrictions, allowing a partial reopening of restaurants, mosques, beaches and parks.

Starting on Wednesday, museums and libraries will also be permitted to operate in a limited capacity and under limited working hours, the country's Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said in a statement.

It added that the decision to launch Phase Two of the gradual reopening plan was based on infections having passed their peak and the reproduction rate subsiding.

Under the new guidelines, 50% of public and private sector employees will be allowed back in the workplace as needed and under strict safety conditions, but gatherings are now limited to five people - reduced from 10.

Professional athletes will also be allowed to train in groups not exceeding 10 people.

Qatar has the second-highest tally of infections among the Gulf states after its neighbour Saudi Arabia. It reported 982 new cases on Tuesday, taking its total to 96 088, with 113 deaths.

Qatar started lifting its lockdown restrictions in four phases last month, allowing some stores in shopping centres to reopen and for people to exercise outdoors without wearing a face mask.

- Al Jazeera

No live fireworks, no star-studded concert on Parliament Hill, and no crowds of tourists: Canada's official birthday celebrations on Wednesday for the first time ever will be completely online.

Ottawa is usually home to the country's largest Canada Day party, with tens of thousands of foreign and domestic tourists descending on the capital to celebrate with live music and family fun, capped off with a dazzling fireworks show.

But in-person festivities have been cancelled amid Covid-19 restrictions, with organisers instead offering an online show featuring Canadian pop stars including Alanis Morissette and Avril Lavigne, along with other artists.

The night will end with Canadians holding their mobile devices to the sky to watch a virtual fireworks show.

"Canada Day won't look like previous Canada Days, but there are fun ways to get out and celebrate," said Jantine Van Kregten, director of communications for Tourism Ottawa.

Bike paths and beaches have opened in many regions, and Canadians are encouraged to have barbecues within their social bubbles and even a drink on a restaurant patio, while being mindful of social distancing guidelines, Van Kregten said.

"Everybody wants to do this in a safe way, so we can get back to a more regular way of life sooner rather than later," she said.

Cities across the country are adding their own flair to online Canada Day, from social media pancake breakfasts and live-stream magic shows to virtual dog parades and fun runs.

- Reuters

Brazil's government will restrict the entrance of foreigners to the country for 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said in a decree late on Tuesday in its official gazette.

Foreigners with permanent residence in Brazil or working authorisation will be exempted from the decree, along with foreigners with Brazilian spouses or children. Passengers in transit to other countries are also exempted, as long as they do not leave the airports.

The decree also exempts Venezuelan citizens arriving at the land border and allows foreigners involved in cargo transport.

Brazil has the second-highest number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, second only to the United States.

According to the Health Ministry, Brazil has 1.4 million cases and 59 594 people have died.

- Reuters



