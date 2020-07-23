Covid-19 wrap | Papua New Guinea asks for coronavirus help, German consumer confidence spikes

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Papua New Guinea has asked for the World Health Organisation (WHO) help as the government worries the country is facing large-scale community transmission.

The government also ordered the mandatory wearing of face masks in public in the capital, Port Moresby, as part of a slew of measures to help contain the spread of the disease, The National newspaper reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister James Marape was also quoted as telling residents "not to be complacent or too relaxed because the Covid-19 is spreading".

"All the health measures which have been repeatedly announced in the media must be taken seriously to save lives," he said.

According to reports, nightclubs will also be banned from opening, although churches, restaurants and bars will remain open.

Having mostly dodged the Covid-19 pandemic until now, Papua New Guinea reported on Thursday it had detected three new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing its total caseload to 30 - up from just 11 on Sunday.

The country also reported its first confirmed coronavirus-related death in the capital Port Moresby on Sunday. The 48-year-old woman had been previously diagnosed with breast cancer.

With limited coronavirus testing and many positive cases found in health workers, the authorities are concerned the virus might have a stronger foothold than the detected cases suggest.

National pandemic response controller David Manning expressed "serious concerns on the alarming rate of increase of Covid-19 cases in Port Moresby and the likely spread to the other provinces", saying there was a "high likelihood of expanded community transmission".

- Al Jazeera

German consumers are in the mood to shop as they head into August, a key survey said on Thursday, crediting the government's coronavirus stimulus efforts with lifting morale.

The GfK institute's forward-looking barometer climbed to -0.3 points, the third monthly increase in a row and a large jump on July's figure of -9.4.

Consumer confidence has been rising steadily since Europe's top economy emerged from lockdown in May and is fast catching up to pre-pandemic levels.

"German consumers are leaving the corona shock from the spring of this year more and more behind," the pollsters said in a statement.

The government's July to December reduction in value added tax as well as the prospect of a €300 ($345) bonus per child later this year have encouraged Germans to open their wallets, they said.

Both measures are part of unprecedented stimulus efforts unveiled by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to cushion the economic impact from the virus.

Looking in detail at the survey of some 2 000 people, GfK found that respondents were far more optimistic about their own income expectations than in the previous month and more likely to spend money on big-ticket items in the near future.

- AFP

Introducing a temporary basic income for the world's poorest people will not only give them the means to buy food and medicine, but could also help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) stresses in a new report released on Thursday.

The report, Temporary Basic Income: Protecting Poor and Vulnerable People in Developing Countries, advocates for a time-bound and unconditional cash transfer to serve as a minimum income guarantee for 2.7 billion people living under or near the poverty line in 132 developing countries.

The Temporary Basic Income, or TBI, is estimated to cost from $199bn to $465bn a month depending on how it is structured, and can last nine to 12 months - or longer if needed - as governments get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic that is currently spreading globally at a rate of 1.6 million new cases per week.

"We need to take it up a notch," George Gray Molina, one of the report's authors, told Al Jazeera.

"In the absence of unemployment insurance, in the absence of furloughs, in the absence of social protection, what we'll see is an incredible drop in incomes and livelihoods for the poorest people around the world," he said. "The size of that drop is in the hundreds of millions of people."

Though governments are pouring money into social protection programmes to help people weather the economic fallout of the pandemic, most of the stimulus spending is happening in advanced economies.

Developing countries, which may have already been burdened with political and socioeconomic challenges prior to the pandemic, are ill-equipped to deal with mass unemployment as a result of government-sanctioned lockdowns, UNDP says.

- Al Jazeera

Amid mounting calls for Israel's government to appoint a dedicated coronavirus response co-ordinator, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a public health professional to the post, his office said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that the job went to Ronnie Gamzu, CEO of Tel Aviv's Sourasky medical complex.

"Professor Gamzu has many years of administrative experience in the health field, including previous service as health ministry director-general," it added.

Public confidence in the government has been dented by a recent wave of contradictory emergency decrees opening, closing and reopening amenities, such as restaurants, public beaches and gyms.

Protests against economic fallout from the pandemic have spread across the country, with demonstrations outside Netanyahu's official Jerusalem residence becoming a regular event.

After his government curbed flights and imposed lockdown measures in March, Israel briefly reduced its daily tally of newly confirmed cases to single digits in early May, but in recent weeks new cases have regularly topped 1 000 per day, with a spike of 2 000 on Tuesday.

Netanyahu took responsibility for the hasty re-opening of Israel's economy between late April and June - measures widely seen as triggering the resurgence in cases.

The country of some nine million people had recorded over 56 000 confirmed cases by Wednesday evening, including 430 deaths.

- AFP

In the sweltering seaside port of Mogadishu, Sharif Ahmed tried to attack his relatives and neighbours, resulting in an emergency trip to a psychiatric hospital in handcuffs.

It is not the endless civil war making the 22-year-old restless, but withdrawal from the narcotic leaf khat that he has been chewing on since he was 15.

Somalia is a major market for khat, which is grown in neighbouring Kenya's fertile central highlands and soon after harvesting driven at high speeds to Nairobi airports for distribution to consumers abroad.

Once the khat arrives in Mogadishu, men gather in groups to chew the leaf, a mild stimulant, and chat into the early hours.

Somalia shut down flights in late March to curb the spread of the virus, meaning the drug could no longer be imported by air from Kenya.

That affected users, causing some to go for long periods without sleep, said Abdirashid Abdulahi, a doctor at Mogadishu's Habeeb Psychiatric Emergency Hospital.

"The withdrawal symptoms have come out," he said, adding that those who do manage to get to sleep often suffer from nightmares.

- Reuters



