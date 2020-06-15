Covid-19 wrap: Paris restaurants reopen, coronavirus changing the way Londoners get to work

Restaurant and cafe owners in Paris get back to business.

Getting to work will be even more of a challenge following the United Kingdom's coronavirus lockdown.

British energy giant BP will take a hit of between $13-17.5 billion in the second quarter on "sustained" coronavirus fallout.

Relief for Paris restaurants as virus lockdown ends

Restaurant and cafe owners in Paris cheered their chance to get back to business on Monday after the government said they could once again open their dining rooms, three months after being shut to blunt the coronavirus outbreak.

The sooner-than-expected reopening for the Paris region was announced by President Emmanuel Macron late on Sunday, shortly before officials reported just nine Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours - the lowest figure since March.

"The bulk of the epidemic is behind us," Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday, though he cautioned that "this doesn't mean we can stop fighting the virus".

Until now, restaurants in and around the capital could only serve clients on outdoor terraces, even as eateries in the rest of the country opened fully earlier this month.

"It's going to be a party," Stephane Manigold, owner of four Paris restaurants, including the two-starred Maison Rostang, told AFP.

"We were waiting for the president's speech. Our teams are ready, and they're eager to get back to work," he said.

AFP

The coronavirus is changing the way Londoners get to work

The crowded daily commute in London has long been a source of misery for millions. But getting to work will be even more of a challenge following the United Kingdom's coronavirus lockdown.

Capacity on the transport network in one of the world's biggest financial hubs has been reduced by 85% to comply with social-distancing rules, protecting commuters by preventing them from cramming into trains, the London Underground and buses.

Everyone using public transport must also now wear a face covering.

As lockdown restrictions are gradually eased, many now face the quandary of how to reach the City of London, Canary Wharf and other business areas both quickly and safely.

"The Covid crisis is making us have to radically rethink the way we move around our city, how transport operates," said Will Norman, the London mayor's commissioner for walking and cycling.

It is a crucial issue. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, London faced increased competition for the title of Europe's most important financial centre from cities such as Paris and Frankfurt because it quit the European Union.

Aljazeera

BP to take up to $17.5bn hit on coronavirus

British energy giant BP revealed on Monday that it will take a hit of between $13-17.5 billion in the second quarter on "sustained" coronavirus fallout.



"With the Covid-19 pandemic having continued during the second quarter of 2020, BP now sees the prospect of the pandemic having an enduring impact on the global economy, with the potential for weaker demand for energy for a sustained period," it said in a statement outlining the impact of both non-cash impairments and write-offs. BP had already axed 10 000 jobs on Covid-19 fallout one week ago.

AFP

EU's haphazard route to post-lockdown border reopenings

As European countries emerge from their coronavirus lockdowns and lift travel restrictions to revive their tourist industries, the EU has been aiming to coordinate the border reopening among its 27 members.



The bloc has recommended that the member states fully reopen their frontiers with each other on 15 June, and many countries are planning to relax controls on that date.



But the border reopenings have been far from harmoniously coordinated.

In line with the EU's plans to reopen borders in the bloc by mid-June, Belgium, France and Greece are lifting restrictions on Monday for travel within Europe.

Germany is due to end land border checks on 15 June, while the Dutch government has announced it would ease warnings against non-essential foreign travel from the same date.



The Czech Republic is also allowing free travel with a number of European countries from Monday, but restrictions are still in place with those deemed a risk due to their levels of coronavirus infections.