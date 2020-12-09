Covid-19 wrap | Passengers confined to cabins on Singapore cruise, US tops 15 million cases

Nearly 1 700 passengers on a 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins after a Covid-19 case was detected on board.

Passengers confined to cabins after Covid-19 case on Singapore cruise

Nearly 1 700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday after a Covid-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port, authorities said.

All passengers had cleared a mandatory polymerase chain reaction test for Covid-19 up to three days before the cruise started on Monday, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

The infected passenger, an 83-year-old male, had reported to the onboard medical centre with diarrhoea, and others on board were told of the infection early on Wednesday.

At around 14:20, a person wearing a full-length white protective suit was escorted from the ship to a waiting ambulance, which then left the downtown cruise centre where the ship is docked.

Shortly after, the ship's captain told passengers over the tannoy that the infected patient had disembarked and that the ship was being deep-cleaned but said other guests would have to remain in their rooms until further notice.

"We do understand that this is not how you planned to spend your cruise and again ladies and gentlemen, I am terribly sorry," the captain said in a recording heard by Reuters.

Reuters

India says it may approve Covid-19 vaccine in weeks

India’s Health Ministry has announced that some Covid-19 vaccines are likely to receive licences in the next few weeks and outlined an initial plan to immunise 300 million people.

Health officials said on Tuesday that three vaccine companies have applied for early approval for emergency use in India: Serum Institute of India, which has been licensed to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer Inc and Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

“Some of them may get licensed in the next few weeks,” federal Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

India says its initial immunisation plan revolves around three priority groups: 10 million healthcare workers, 20 million front-line workers such as the police and military and 270 million other people either above age 50 or who have diseases that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19’s effects.

The Health Ministry has previously set a target of August 2021 for immunising these people.

Aljazeera

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

US coronavirus cases crossed the 15 million mark on Tuesday as regulators moved a step closer to approving a Covid-19 vaccine and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15 000 Americans in the last week alone.

Record cases in at least three states - Arizona, Alabama and Ohio - pushed the cumulative case load to over 15 million, according to a Reuters tally of state and county data. With the virus showing no sign of abating, leading health officials are once again sounding the alarm of further spread when people gather for the year-end holidays.

"We’re in for a very challenging period," top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci told a virtual summit on Tuesday.

In a bit of welcome news, Pfizer Inc cleared another hurdle on Tuesday when the US Food and Drug Administration released documents that raised no new red flags over the safety or efficacy of the vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.

Reuters

France will 'adapt' relaxation of Covid-19 curbs if needed - govt spokesperson

France will adapt its plans to relax some Covid-19 restrictions if it thinks it is needed to fight a virus which is "resisting", government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal told CNews TV that if there were signs that the downward trend in infections was flattening out "we must adapt the second stage (of lifting lockdown measures), we will do it."

France holds a health defence council meeting this morning to review the situation ahead of a Thursday news conference on the government plan on next stages of lockdown easing.

Reuters

