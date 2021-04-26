26m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | Philippines records more than one million cases, Australia's Perth to exit lockdown

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Philippines announced on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases it had recorded had exceeded one million.
  • Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing.
  • The government of Western Australia state said it will lift a three-day Covid-19 lockdown in Perth and neighbouring Peel region as planned from midnight on Monday.

Philippines records more than one million coronavirus cases     

The Philippines announced on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases it had recorded had exceeded one million as it continued to record thousands of new infections in the capital region, the epicentre of its latest outbreak.

The health ministry said it recorded 8 929 Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to more than one million, while fatalities increased to 16 853 after it recorded 70 new deaths.

The Philippines has the second highest number of cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Reuters

Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesperson  

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organisation spokesperson told Reuters.

"Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory group) meeting today," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days, he said.

So far Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product's safety and efficacy.

Reuters

Thailand suspends travel from India as it steps up coronavirus measures at home

Thailand has suspended issuing travel documents from India over concerns of imported coronavirus cases, as more venues were closed in Bangkok on Monday as part of efforts to contain a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Thai embassy in New Delhi said in a statement that certificates of entry for non-Thai nationals travelling from India will be suspended until further notice.

Thailand is dealing with its own outbreak and reported 2 048 new cases on Monday, bringing its total infections to 57 508 and 148 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Reuters

Australia's Perth to exit Covid-19 lockdown

The government of Western Australia state said it will lift a three-day Covid-19 lockdown in Perth and neighbouring Peel region as planned from midnight on Monday after no new cases were found in the past two days.

Perth and the Peel region were placed into a hard lockdown from Saturday after an infected traveller from overseas, who likely contracted the novel coronavirus during his two-week quarantine in a Perth hotel, visited several venues while unknowingly infectious.

"The short three-day lockdown has done the job it was designed to do," state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth. "It was a circuit-breaker we needed to limit community spread and keep our community healthy."

These interim restrictions will remain until Friday night, McGowan said, when they would be reviewed.

Reuters

Malaysia says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will be used for over 60s

Malaysian health authorities on Monday said the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the global COVAX facility.

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.

Malaysia received its first shipment of nearly 270 000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Friday.

Ministry officials said the vaccine was found to be "suitable for use" for those aged 60 and older, and were looking into the available data before approving it for use for other age groups.

Reuters

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whoaustraliamalaysiathailandindiaphilippinescoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5214 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1697 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2584 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.26
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.82
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,777.45
(+0.0)
Silver
26.10
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,235.54
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,895.86
(+1.3)
All Share
67,434
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,564
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,205
(+0.7)
Industrial 25
86,751
(-0.3)
Resource 10
69,631
(+0.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo