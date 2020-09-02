Covid-19 wrap | Rapid Covid tests, Australia recession and vaccine battle heats up

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The Trump administration will send most of its newly purchased 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests to US states for schools and critical services, a White House official said on Tuesday, as New York City pushed back reopening classrooms in a deal with union leaders.

The moves came as The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a sweeping order temporarily halting landlords across the nation from evicting millions of tenants in what it said was an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The order covers all 43 million US residential renters as long as they meet income eligibility requirements, although an administration official said the government does not expect an "overwhelming" use of the programme.

The daily number of infections has been in decline across most of the US in recent weeks, with 36 263 reported on Monday, less than half of the mid-July peak, according to a Reuters tally.

Exceptions include Midwest states such as South Dakota, where hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders gathered for a rally in August, and Iowa.

A total of more than 183 000 people have died so far from complications of Covid-19, including 32 647 in New York and nearly 16 000 in New Jersey, the US states with the highest death tolls.

- Reuters

Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on 31 August, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 16th consecutive day of no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 34 from 19 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless coronavirus infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China is 85 058, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 634.

- Reuters

For the residents along Indonesia's Cisadane River, the coronavirus has brought not just deadly disease, but also a deluge of medical waste: a constant stream of syringes, face masks and hazmat suits floating by.

The double threat for those who depend on the 138km-long river to bathe and wash their clothes comes as Indonesia has struggled to contain Covid-19, now with the highest death toll in Southeast Asia, and in the past week almost 3 000 new infections a day.

As the virus has spread, medical waste had been piling up at Tangerang's Cipeucang landfill. Then in May its walls collapsed, sending tons of garbage straight into the Cisadane's khaki green waters.

"I still worry to be honest, but I have to wash here," local resident Eka Purwanti, 36, told Reuters, as she did her laundry in the river, and children played on the riverbank, "I hope nothing will happen, although I know it's a deadly disease."

Like countries around the world, Indonesia has seen the pandemic bring a huge increase in medical waste, an issue that has raised concern in places from Spain to Thailand and India.

In the months since the landfill collapsed, Ade Yunus, founder of the Cisadane River Rubbish Bank, has been working to cleaning up the waterway.

"The first time we found medical waste was after the landslide," said Yunus, bending down to pick up a syringe and deposit it in a safe box. "In the beginning, we found around 50-60 items every day."

Indonesia's health ministry acknowledged the problem - saying 1 480 tons of Covid-19 medical waste was produced across the country from March through June - and admitted the country lacked treatment facilities, but was working on solutions.

"A new regulation has just passed that included guidelines around medical waste treatment in every health facility," said ministry official, Imran Agus Nurali.

Most health facilities in Indonesia, including hospitals, currently rely on third parties to incinerate their waste.

The deluge has raised fears among public health experts that the medical waste could spread the disease, with those in riverside communities at high risk.

- Reuters

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1 256 to 244 855, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by eleven to 9 313, the tally showed.

- Reuters

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3 719 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 256 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 599 560 cases and 64 414 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- Reuters

Australia tumbled into its first recession for almost three decades with its pandemic-crippled economy shrinking a record 7% in the second quarter, official data shows.

With vast swathes of the domestic and global economy shut down to contain the deadly disease, business activity suffered a catastrophic drop - despite authorities providing billions of dollars in support - not even witnessed during the global financial crisis.

"Today's national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from Covid-19," said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

"Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end. The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic," he said.

The economy contracted 7% in April-June from the previous three months, in line with government forecasts, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That followed a 0.3% dip. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Gross domestic product dropped 6.3% year-on-year.

"The June quarter saw a significant contraction in household spending on services as households altered their behaviour and restrictions were put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus," said ABS head of national accounts Michael Smedes.

Hours worked fell almost 10% while cash payments of social benefits rose more than 40%, both records, while imports and exports were also down.

The country was already reeling from a prolonged drought and massive bushfires that rattled the economy before the disease struck.

The government has stumped up tens of billions of dollars to fight the economic fallout from the pandemic and Frydenberg said the contraction would have been far worse without such support, which included payments to employers to avoid laying off staff.

"Today's devastating numbers confirm what every Australian knows: that Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on our economy and our lives like nothing we have ever experienced before. But there is hope and there is a road out," Frydenberg said.

Australia has confirmed almost 26 000 cases of the disease and 663 deaths, in a population of 25 million, and had successfully contained it in most of the country by July.

- AFP

Richard Hatchett, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is worried.

His job is to ensure that future vaccines against Covid-19 will be shared on an equitable basis around the world, but the United States, Europe and other rich countries have already reserved the first doses for themselves.

Just seven months after the outbreak of the pandemic, and even before clinical trials of experimental vaccines have ended, some developed countries (the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada and Japan) have put in orders for at least 3.1 billion doses, according to an AFP count.

US President Donald Trump blazed this particular trail: His administration signed contracts guaranteeing at least 800 million doses from six manufacturers for a population of 330 million, to be delivered starting at the end of the year for some of the doses.

"The US is potentially in a situation of oversupply if all of the vaccines that they've invested in are successful," Hatchett told AFP in an interview from London.

The American said he understood national leaders are serving their own people as a priority, but called on Washington to behave like a global leader and share its doses with other countries.

"What we need to persuade global leaders is that as a vaccine becomes available in these initially limited quantities, it needs to be shared globally, that it shouldn't be the case that just a handful of countries get all of the vaccine that is available in the first half of 2021," said Hatchett, who wants at all costs to avoid the scenario of 2009, when rich countries managed to bag the first vaccines of the H1N1 flu.

"I am concerned about it," he said.

An initiative named Covax and backed by the World Health Organisation, as well as CEPI and the global vaccine alliance group Gavi, aims to buy and equitably distribute two billion doses in 2021.

Ninety-two developing countries and 80 developed countries have signed on, and the European Union on Monday announced a contribution of €400 million.

But the United States is refusing to join the effort.

"We will not be constrained by multilateral organisations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," said White House spokesperson Judd Deere on Tuesday.

- AFP

Ukraine registered a record 2 495 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a previous record of 2 481 cases.

Ukraine has imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until 28 September and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases.

It has so far reported a total of 125 798 infections.

- Reuters



We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.