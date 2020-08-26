Covid-19 wrap: Russia starts new phase of vaccine trials, WEF postponed amid virus fears

Reuters reports that Russia starts a new phase of clinic trials of Russia's approved Covid-19 vaccine called "Sputnik V" that will involve more than 40 000 people in Moscow, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.



The RDIF, which is backing the vaccine, said similar trials would be held in five other countries.

The vaccine has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

WEF postponed to 2021 on Covid-19 fears



Reuters reports that the 2021 Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) summit of business leaders and politicians has been called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers planning to reschedule the event to sometime early next summer.

"The advice from experts is that we cannot (host the event) safely in January," WEF said on Wednesday in a statement.

The confab in the Swiss Alps that has hosted rival heads of state including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in recent years has been held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos since 1971.

WEF, which takes over the ski resort of Davos for about a week each year, has branded itself as the world's top venue for the business and political elite to meet and discuss the challenges of globalisation.

The group said the decision to delay this year's edition "was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the 'Great Reset' in the post-Covid-19 era is so urgent."



In lieu of the meeting, it would host virtual 'high-level' discussions the week of 25 January, WEF said, adding it would share dates and location of the rescheduled meeting once it was assured of health and safety conditions.

Croatia sees record virus cases

AFP reports that Croatia recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus infections Wednesday as a tricky summer tourism season brings a resurgence of Covid-19 to the Adriatic country.

The nation of 4.2 million braved the first few months of the pandemic without strict lockdown measures, recording less than 100 cases daily for several months and then almost no new infections by mid-May.

But new cases have spiked since Croatia opened its borders to tourists for the summer season, hitting more than 200 daily in late August and a record 358 on Wednesday.

In recent days, countries like United Kingdom and Germany have imposed quarantines and other measures for travellers returning from parts of Croatia, while Italy blamed a new cluster of the virus on tourists coming back from the Balkan country.

The government said Wednesday it still hopes to tackle the crisis without curfews.

Around a third of the new cases were detected along Croatia's southern coast, where the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic and idyllic islands are a huge tourist draw.



The government admits it has taken risks in an effort to save tourism, which accounts for a fifth of the economy.

Berlin bans protesting against Covid-19 curbs



Reuters reports that the city of Berlin will put thousands of police on the streets at the weekend to enforce a ban on demonstrations opposing measures imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic after marchers at a recent rally failed to wear masks or keep their distance.

Andreas Geisel, the Berlin interior senator, said the authorities had decided to ban the protest after weighing up the importance of the right to freedom of assembly with the need to protect people against infection.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic with rising infection figures," he said.

Germany has managed to keep the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some other large European countries, but the number of new daily cases has been rising steadily since early July and has accelerated in recent weeks.



About 20 000 people, including libertarians, constitutional loyalists, far-right supporters and anti-vaccination activists, marched in Berlin on 1 August.

Geisel said the organisers of that protest had deliberately broken rules they had previously agreed with police, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

China's BGI defends Covid-19 test kits after Swedish criticism



Reuters reports that China's BGI Genomics said on Wednesday its coronavirus testing kit has "relatively high accuracy", a day after Sweden said about 3 700 people received false positive results due to a fault in the company's product.

Sweden health authorities said on Tuesday that the test kit, which has been widely exported to other countries, could not distinguish between very low levels of the virus and a negative result.

BGI said devices sensitive enough to detect a smaller amount of the virus would deliver positive results, while less sensitive products would return negative results.

"The company's test has relatively high accuracy and received positive clinical assessment," it said.

The global surge in demand for coronavirus test kits has allowed BGI to expect its net profit to jump about eight times in the first half of this year.

But the purchase of test kits from BGI, which has grown into one of the world's largest genomics companies over the past two decades, has been controversial in some countries.

Belgium revises down Covid-19 deaths just shy of 10 000 mark



Reuters reports that Ukraine on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until 28 September and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal also said the government would need to take a decision on Thursday on whether to ban major public events in September.

"The rise in coronavirus infections we have seen in recent weeks is forcing us to act more decisively," Shmygal said.

The daily tally of new infections jumped to around 2 000 last week with a record high of 2 328 on Saturday. The total number of infections reached 110 085 on Wednesday, with 2 354 deaths.

Shmygal said Wednesday's decisions were partly in response to a plea from Israel to prevent an influx of Hasidic Jews travelling to the central Ukrainian town of Uman for an annual pilgrimage, fearing it may become a virus hotspot.

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews descend on Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810. Jewish New Year celebrations run from 18-20 September this year.



The head of Israel's coronavirus task force asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ban the event this year.