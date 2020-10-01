19m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | Serbia to review death rate, India court orders airlines to refund lockdown bookings

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Treasury Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration won't accept Democrats' proposal for a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package.
  • Serbia will review records since the start of the coronavirus outbreak to check the death rate and rectify any irregularities.
  • India's top court ordered airlines to refund passengers who were forced to cancel tickets booked during a two-month, nationwide lockdown.

More than 33.95 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 011 257 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 

UK seeking to move early on Covid-19, not spook people, minister says           

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is not trying to scare people with Covid-19 restrictions but simply to move early in an attempt to limit the potential economic damage of a much more serious outbreak, a minister said on Thursday.

"We're not really trying to scare people," Environment Secretary George Eustice told Talk Radio. "What we're attempting to do through this is to act early, and in a targeted way in response to local outbreaks."

"We're trying to strike this ... difficult balance of acting early in a targeted way rather than waiting for the disease to get fully out of control," he added.

Reuters

'You cannot lock down everybody' Madrid tells Spanish government in Covid spat         

You cannot lock down everybody," the chief of the Madrid region said on Thursday, pushing back against the Spanish government's plan to confine the capital city to tackle a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The health ministry said late on Wednesday that the central government was overriding regional authorities and would impose a lockdown of the city of over 3 million people and some surrounding towns in the coming days.

But Madrid region chief Isabel Diaz Ayuso rejected the move, saying the committee that took the decision had no legal authority to do so without a consensus.

"You cannot lock down everybody," Diaz Ayuso said on esRadio. "I'm sure the Madrid (region) plan is the best: quick tests, quarantines and life goes on."

Reuters

White House will not accept $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package -Mnuchin             

Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the Trump administration would not accept Democrats' proposal for a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package, and indicated he wanted a deal closer to $1.5 trillion.

"We're not going to do a $2.2 trillion dollar deal," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Asked if a compromise of $1.5 trillion would be acceptable, Mnuchin said: "It's in that neighborhood."

Reuters

India's top court orders airlines to refund bookings during coronavirus lockdown          

India's top court ordered airlines to refund passengers who were forced to cancel tickets booked during a two-month, nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Supreme Court told airlines to refund the money within three weeks in a decision that will add to the burden on cash-strapped Indian carriers whose revenues have been hit by coronavirus restrictions on air travel.

The ruling comes in response to petitions filed by various individuals and organisations including Air Passengers Association of India and Travel Agents Federation of India that alleged violation of refund rules by airlines.

Reuters

Serbia to review Covid-19 death rate after expert's criticism        

Serbia will review records since the start of the coronavirus outbreak to check the death rate and rectify any irregularities after its leading epidemiologist questioned the figures.

"We will do the audit in the most honest way. I believe in the expertise of our people. We never hid anything, and everything we did, we did transparently," President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Thursday.

Predrag Kon, a member of the government-appointed crisis staff tasked with combating the disease, said on Tuesday the official death toll for the capital Belgrade was three times lower than the real figure.

In an interview with Belgrade-based NewsMax Adria TV, Kon linked the discrepancy, which he said was particularly big in June, with what he described as an inaccurate information system.

Reuters

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Burned out by coronavirus, millions of US women want to quit work
Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit in Covid-19 prevention -study
Covid-19 wrap | Disney to cut 28 000 jobs amid downturn, India's infections surge to 6.23 million
Read more on:
spainusserbiaukindiacoronavirus
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2020 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10469 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.59
(+0.80)
ZAR/GBP
21.51
(+0.39)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(+0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.76)
Gold
1899.52
(+0.63)
Silver
23.78
(+1.90)
Platinum
901.00
(+1.20)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2324.00
(+0.89)
All Share
54747.80
(+0.89)
Top 40
50447.18
(+0.81)
Financial 15
10288.44
(+2.15)
Industrial 25
73646.42
(+0.63)
Resource 10
53739.49
(+0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo