Covid-19 wrap | South Korea reports record daily virus toll, Trudeau to be vaccinated publicly

Australia's most populous state on Monday reported its lowest one-day rise in new Covid-19 cases in three days, stoking cautious optimism that authorities have contained an outbreak in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs.

New South Wales (NSW) said 15 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, down on the 36 infections detected a day earlier and bringing the total cases in the northern beaches outbreak to 83.

NSW Premier Gladys Brejiklian said it was too early to say a larger outbreak had been averted as northeastern suburbs entered the third day of a five-day lockdown in the leadup to Christmas.

"I'm pleased with what we've seen overnight, but again, it's volatile," Brejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Reuters

Canada's Trudeau to be vaccinated publicly 'when turn comes'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will receive the Covid-19 shot in public once those in his age group are in line to be vaccinated, he said in an interview broadcast Sunday.

Canada began vaccinating people in high-risk categories - including frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities - on 14 December, with a relatively limited supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"Absolutely," Trudeau told the CBC public network in a year-end interview. "When my turn comes, I will do it publicly and enthusiastically."

Trudeau added that he would follow the recommendations of public health experts.

"Whenever, you know, healthy adults in their 40s are open to getting vaccines, I'll be getting vaccinated," said the prime minister, who turns 49 on Christmas Day, 25 December.

AFP

South Korea reports record daily Covid-19 toll with 24 dead

South Korea announced its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday, as the health system feels the strain of a surge in infections and police raided venues suspected of violating social-distancing rules.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 24 additional deaths as of midnight on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 698. The country’s fatality rate is 1.38 percent.

The KDCA also reported a further 926 coronavirus cases, after confirming a record high 1 097 cases the previous day. The number of seriously or critically ill Covid-19 patients stood at 274.

South Korea’s total caseload now exceeds 50 000 – only 11 days since the country surpassed 40 000 – as the authorities struggle to contain a recent spike in cases.

Aljazeera

Hong Kong police catch fugitive Covid-19 patient

Hong Kong police late on Sunday caught a Covid-19 positive patient who escaped on Friday from one of the city's largest hospitals while undergoing treatment.

Li Wan-keung, 63, initially identified as patient 7379, was admitted to the isolation ward of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 14 December after it was confirmed he had Covid-19.

However, police said the man escaped the ward via a stairwell on Friday, wearing a jacket over hospital clothes.

Police said on its Facebook page late on Sunday Li was caught in the working class neighbourhood of Mong Kok at around 23:00 and sent to hospital for treatment.

Police said persons who escape quarantine may face a $645penalty and up to two months imprisonment.

Hong Kong has so far reported more than 8 000 coronavirus cases and 130 deaths.

Reuters

