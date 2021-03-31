Covid-19 wrap: Spain digital vaccine certificates ready by June, Russia registers vaccine for animals

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: Cases at 1 546 735 as death toll rises to 52 788

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Wednesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2 805 004 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Wednesday.

At least 128 173 020 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 11 912 new deaths and 611 587 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3 780 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1 038 and Mexico with 807.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 550 998 deaths from 30 393 702 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 317 646 deaths from 12 658 109 cases, Mexico with 202 633 deaths from 2 232 910 cases, India with 162 468 deaths from 12 149 335 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126 670 deaths from 4 341 736 cases.

- AFP

Spain says digital vaccine certificates to be ready in June at latest

MADRID – Spain expects digital vaccine certificates that would ease travels within the European Union would be ready in June at the latest, foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday in a radio interview.

Faced with a pandemic that has killed more than 900 000 people in Europe and thrust the continent into its deepest recession, EU leaders agreed last month to work on vaccine certificates to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been severely hurt by the pandemic.

- REUTERS

Russia registers world's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals - watchdog

MOSCOW – Russia has registered the world's first vaccine against Covid-19 for animals, the country's agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday.

Russia already has three coronavirus vaccines for humans, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

The vaccine for animals, developed by a unit of Rosselkhoznadzor, was named Carnivac-Cov, the watchdog said.

"The clinical trials of Carnivac-Cov, which started last October, involved dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals," said Rosselkhoznadzor's Deputy Head Konstantin Savenkov.

"The results of the trials allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and highly immunogenic as all the vaccinated animals developed antibodies to the coronavirus in 100% of cases."

Immunity lasts for six months after vaccination, but the shot's developers are continuing to analyse this, the watchdog said.

- REUTERS

Spain will use AstraZeneca vaccine for essential workers over 65

MADRID – Spain has decided to extend AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccination to essential workers over 65 years old to protect a small group of people who have not yet retired, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A number of other European countries have gone further and lifted the age limit altogether, or like in Germany, are now giving the AstraZeneca vaccine primarily to older people.

The age cap had been imposed because early clinical trials had featured very few people 65 or older.

Spain was so far using AstraZeneca only for people aged 18-65 years, focusing on essential workers such as police, firefighters or teachers.

But that meant a small number of essential workers over 65 were left out of the vaccination effort, the ministry said, clarifying the impact of a decision announced late on Tuesday.

After first inoculating elderly nursing-home residents and their carers and frontline health workers, Spain is now giving shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to people over 80, with those aged over 70 next in line.

- REUTERS

Australia misses vaccine target as concerns grow over slow rollout

Sydney – Australia will fall well short of its initial Covid-19 vaccination target, Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted on Wednesday, claiming European export restrictions were partly to blame.

Largely coronavirus-free Australia has been heralded globally as a pandemic success story, but it is one of the few rich nations to have an extremely limited vaccination rollout.

So far, just 670 000 doses have been administered in Australia, according to official statistics, far below the initial plan to jab four million people by the end of March.

Morrison said that target had been "dispensed with" months ago, and that strangled exports of three million doses from Europe were "obviously going to impact the early success".

"It's not a race," he said, accusing critics of "wanting to play politics with vaccine and distribution".

Critics have warned that Australia's slow vaccination rate risks new clusters emerging and an indefinite delay in reopening the country's borders.

- AFP

Yemen receives first coronavirus vaccines - UN

Aden – War-torn Yemen received the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday, the UN children's agency said, a week after the country's coronavirus committee warned of a public health "emergency".

The AstraZeneca doses arrived in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen's de facto capital, where the internationally recognised government is based after being routed from Sanaa in the north by Huthi rebels in 2014.

"Yemen received 360 000 Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped via the Covax facility," UNICEF said in a statement, referring to the World Health Organisation-backed global scheme to provide jabs to countries in need.

"This first batch is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will initially receive throughout 2021," it added.

Last week Yemen's coronavirus committee urged the government to declare a public health "state of emergency" amid a surge in infections.

It called for the implementation of a "partial curfew" and for the closure of wedding halls, shopping centres and mosques outside of prayer times.

- AFP

Malaysia to receive first 600 000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots in June

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will receive its first 600 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines made by drugmaker AstraZeneca in June, the country's science minister said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian nation, which began its national Covid-19 vaccination programme last month, has secured a total of 12.8 million doses from AstraZeneca, half of which will come via the global COVAX facility.

The first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to Malaysia will be part of the batch procured directly from the company, minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a news conference.

He said Malaysia was not expected to be affected by India's decision to temporarily halt exports of AstraZeneca's shot made by the Serum Institute of India, which includes supplies to the COVAX facility.

"While we are still waiting for the delivery details from COVAX... I don't believe the ban from India will affect us," he said, adding that Malaysia's AstraZeneca vaccine supplies from COVAX were expected to be manufactured by South Korea's SK Bioscience.

- REUTERS

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in Covid-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the Covid-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.

"I think the schools should be closed", Hidalgo told BFM TV.

- REUTERS

Poland to hit peak of third wave this week or next, says minister

WARSAW – Poland will reach the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic this week or next according to government forecasts, Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.

- REUTERS

Poland's Covid-19 deaths hit 2021 record as hospitals struggle

WARSAW – Poland reported its highest number of deaths related to Covid-19 so far this year on Wednesday, as concern mounts that the health system is cracking under the strain of the pandemic's third wave.

As case numbers soar amid the spread of the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain, Poland's health service has been driven to the brink, with some areas of the country close to running out of ventilators.

On 29 March, health ministry data showed that there was one ventilator left in Silesia, an industrial southern region with a population of some 4.5 million people.

Poland reported 653 deaths on Wednesday, health ministry data showed. There were 32 874 new cases.

Amid media reports of medical students being called on to plug staffing shortages and even of a stroke patient being transported in the trunk of a passenger car, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska sought to reassure Poles that the health service could cope.

In total Poland, a country of 38 million, has reported 2 321 717 cases of the coronavirus and 53 045 deaths.

- REUTERS

Gaza sees spike in coronavirus cases

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories – Gaza's health ministry said on Wednesday that more than a thousand cases of coronavirus were recorded over the previous day, the highest daily infection toll in several months.

The spike in the coastal Palestinian enclave, controlled by Hamas Islamists since 2007, stands in contrast to the slowdown in infections in Israel, which maintains a tight blockade on Gaza.

"The epidemiological situation in the Gaza Strip is dangerous," said Magdy Dahir, deputy director of primary care at the Gaza health ministry. "There is a clear increase in hospitalisations."

In Gaza, 65 500 people have been infected with Covid-19 and 610 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The Hamas-run government, which imposed a 21:00 curfew on Saturday to curb transmission, has ordered new restrictions on gatherings beginning Wednesday, the Gaza Hotels and Restaurants Association said.

But in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Authority health minister Mai Al-Kaila told the official Voice of Palestine radio that the rate of increase was slowing, after a wave of infections packed local hospitals.

In the West Bank, more than 175 000 people have been infected and 2 004 deaths have been recorded.

- AFP

India's daily coronavirus cases rise at slower pace than day earlier

MUMBAI – India reported 53 480 new cases of the coronavirus, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the second day that cases have risen less than the day before.

Deaths were at their highest since mid-December, according to a Reuters tally, with 354 people dying of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking total mortalities to 162 468.

India has been reporting a spike in cases this month, with its richest state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, accounting for a majority of its case load.

With more than 12 million cases of the coronavirus reported since the beginning of the outbreak last year, India is the third worst affected country in the world, after the United States and Brazil.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17 051 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17 051 to 2 808 873, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 249 to 76 342, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 8 275 new Covid-19 cases, 408 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia on Wednesday reported 8 275 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 286 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4 545 095 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 408 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 98 850.

- REUTERS

Ukraine reports record daily high of 407 coronavirus related deaths - minister

KYIV – Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

The previous high of 362 deaths was on 25 March.

Stepanov said 11 226 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1 674 168 coronavirus cases and 32 825 deaths.

- REUTERS

Hungary reports daily record 302 coronavirus deaths

BUDAPEST – Hungary recorded 302 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, and 6 700 new Covid-19 cases across the country, the government said on Wednesday.

The central European country of 10 million has recorded the highest daily per capita fatalities in the world for several days, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Its health care system has come under extreme stress, the government has said, despite a vaccination programme that has reached a fifth of the population already, one of the fastest inoculation drives in Europe.

There were more than 12 000 coronavirus patients in hospital on Tuesday, 1 492 of them on ventilator, the government said.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 5 068 new coronavirus cases, 807 deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico on Tuesday reported 5 068 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 807 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2 232 910 infections and 202 633 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

- REUTERS

Australia's Queensland state reports 2 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases

SYDNEY – Australia's Queensland state on Wednesday reported two new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, compared with eight a day earlier as the snap lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital, entered its second day.

"The signs are very encouraging and I want to thank everybody involved in this," Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

More than 2 million people in Brisbane, Australia's third largest city, are required to stay home until Thursday afternoon except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

- REUTERS

China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases, including 6 local infections

SHANGHAI – China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on 30 March, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province, the most since six cases reported on 5 February. The statement did not say how the individuals were infected.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from six a day earlier.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in China now stand at 90 201. The death toll remains unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS