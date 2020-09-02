Covid-19 wrap: Steroid 'reduces chances of death', 47m women and children to fall into poverty

Treating critically ill Covid-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20%, an analysis of seven international trials found on Wednesday, prompting the World Health Organisation to update its advice on treatment, Reuters reports.
The analysis - which pooled data from separate trials of low dose hydrocortisone, dexamethasone and methylprednisolone - found that steroids improve survival rates of Covid-19 patients sick enough to be in intensive care in hospital.
"This is equivalent to around 68% of (the sickest Covid-19) patients surviving after treatment with corticosteroids, compared to around 60% surviving in the absence of corticosteroids," the researchers said in a statement.
"Steroids are a cheap and readily available medication, and our analysis has confirmed that they are effective in reducing deaths amongst the people most severely affected by Covid-19," Jonathan Sterne, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at Britain's Bristol University who worked on the analysis, told the briefing.
He said the trials - conducted by researchers in Britain, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Spain, and the United States - gave a consistent message throughout, showing the drugs were beneficial in the sickest patients regardless of age or sex or how long patients had been ill.
Pandemic to push 47 million more women, girls into poverty: UN
Al Jazeera reports that the coronavirus pandemic will widen the poverty gap between women and men, pushing 47 million more women and girls into impoverished lives by next year, and undoing progress made in recent decades, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
Worldwide, more women than men will be made poor by the economic fallout and significant job losses caused by Covid-19, with informal workers worst hit in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, according to new UN estimates.
"The increases in women's extreme poverty...are a stark indictment of deep flaws in the ways we have constructed our societies and economies," Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the head of UN Women, said in a statement.
During the pandemic, women have lost their jobs at a faster rate than men have, as they are more likely to be employed in the sectors hardest hit by long lockdowns such as retail, restaurants and hotels, it said.
Women are also more likely to work in the informal economy, typically in jobs as domestic workers and cleaners that often come with little or no healthcare, unemployment benefits or other protections.
According to the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO), about 70% of domestic workers globally had lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 by June this year.
Uzbekistan stages outdoor exams for 1.4m university applicants
Reuters reports that tens of thousands of youngsters headed to sports arenas across Uzbekistan on Wednesday to sit university entrance exams in the open air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The massive exercise, which will span two weeks, will see more than 1.4 million applicants take a three-hour test while seated at desks on the running tracks or walkways of the stadiums. They are competing for some 150,000 university places under a centralised admissions system.
Hundreds of young men and women attended the first session at one of the stadiums in Tashkent on Wednesday morning, wearing masks. The weather was comfortably warm for those seated in the shade while other test-takers used clothes and papers to protect themselves from direct sunlight.
The Central Asian nation of 34 million has just ended its second national lockdown after a mid-summer surge in cases stretched its healthcare system to the limit. The former Soviet republic has confirmed 42 370 Covid-19 cases with 324 deaths.
Covid-19 cases in Europe back to March level, EU health body says
Reuters reports that Covid-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Union's public health agency said on Wednesday, noting however school reopenings did not necessarily pose new risks.
"The virus has not been sleeping over the summer. It did not take vacation," Andrea Ammon, head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told EU lawmakers in a regular hearing.
She said this week's data showed that across Europe there were 46 cases per 100 000 people. "We are almost back to numbers that we have seen in March," Ammon said.
Infections in March in Europe began growing steadily to about 40 per 100 000 people at the end of the month, according to ECDC data, and kept increasing to around 70 per 100 000 by the end of April.
The current increase of cases was due in part to more testing.
New cases also concern largely younger people, she said, a new pattern that had resulted in stable hospitalisation numbers, as the illness is more serious for older people who were hit hard in March and April.
Top EU schools see applications dip as Covid-19 compounds Brexit delays
Reuters reports that the coronavirus pandemic has forced some British-based families to put Brexit-related plans to move to the European Union on hold, leaving some top international schools wondering when a predicted surge in new applications will materialise.
Thousands of staff - and their school-age children - could relocate from London as financial firms reorganise to maintain a presence in the European single market, and this had been expected to benefit schools in the region.
But as the new academic year begins, three of the most prestigious institutions in the EU said they had yet to see a landslide in enrolment requests from UK-based families before Britain finally cuts ties with the bloc on 31 December.
"The double impact of Covid-19 and Brexit is impacting the way globally mobile families approach relocation," Caroline MacDonald, Director of Advancement at the American School of Paris (ASP), told Reuters.
"While some of our families arrived in France soon after Brexit was announced, there's not been a marked increase in families rushing to move before the end of the transition period," she said.
The American School of Paris, for example, which teaches an American curriculum to students aged 3-18 welcomed just eight new students from Britain when its campus reopened on Aug. 26.