Covid-19 wrap | Thailand finds SA variant, UK rolls out hotel quarantine for 'high risk' returnees

England's hotel quarantine system working smoothly, Hancock says

Britain's new Covid-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from 33 "red list" countries appears to be working smoothly a few hours after it was introduced, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

The government has introduced a new demand that arrivals from the 33 countries, which include Brazil and South Africa, will have to pay to spend 10 days quarantined in a hotel room in a bid to stop new variants of the coronavirus from entering the country.

"As of 6.30, when I got my latest update, this is working smoothly, we've been working with the airports and with the border force to make sure everybody knows the process," Hancock told Times Radio.

"It does appear to be going smoothly this morning."

Reuters

Thailand finds South African Covid-19 variant in quarantine

Thailand reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Monday and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious Covid-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus taskforce said.

Two new deaths were reported, taking fatalities to 82, with overall cases at 24 714, the majority of which have come in the past two months.

The South African variant was found in a Thai man who had travelled from Tanzania and was undergoing the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, the taskforce said at a briefing.

South Africa halted the planned rollout last week of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which Thailand will use for its mass immunisation programme, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection.

South African scientists say there is no clear evidence the variant is associated with more severe disease or worse outcomes, but say it spreads faster.

A World Health Organisation panel last week said that AstraZeneca's vaccine should be deployed widely, however, including in countries where the South African variant may reduce its efficacy.

Reuters

Australia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand as Auckland goes into lockdown

Australia has suspended quarantine-free travel with neighbouring New Zealand after three new community cases of Covid-19 were detected in Auckland over the weekend.

New Zealand said on Sunday it was locking down its largest city after new cases emerged in the country, which has been credited with virtually eliminating the virus within its borders.

Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, convened an urgent meeting late on Sunday and it was decided that all flights originating in New Zealand would be classified as "Red Zone" flights for an initial period of 72 hours from Monday.

"As a result of this, all people arriving on such flights originating within this three-day period will need to go into 14 days of supervised hotel quarantine," Australia's Department of Health said on its website.

The travel bubble was set up so that New Zealanders could get to Australia without needing to spend 14 days in a hotel, although quarantine was mandatory for people travelling in the other direction.

Reuters

Brazil confirms UK variant in two coronavirus patients

Brazil has confirmed cases of the UK variant of the novel coronavirus in two states and in the federal district of Brasília, according to a statement from the health ministry on Sunday.

The government said it has not yet confirmed cases of the South African variant.

Two of the confirmed cases of the UK variant were reported in the state of Goiás after sequencing test samples taken on 31 December, according to the state's health department on Friday.

In that statement, Goiás authorities said the two people who have caught the UK variant live on the outskirts of the federal capital Brasília.

The two people in Goiás who caught the UK variant had contact with a relative who lives in England, traveled to Brazil for the holidays and had been diagnosed with Covid-19, the Goiás health department said.

A genomic sequencing of the virus confirmed infection by the UK variant in Goiás.

Reuters

Australian officials say too early to make call on ending Victoria lockdown

The leader of Australia's Victoria state said on Monday it was too early to say if a snap five-day coronavirus lockdown would end as planned on Wednesday evening, as authorities confirmed a national vaccine rollout was on track to begin next week.

Victoria, the second most populous state in the country, reported just one new Covid-19 infection on Monday, taking the total cases in a recent cluster linked to a quarantine hotel to 17 people. The most recent case is the mother of a three-year-old child who tested positive a day earlier.

Under the state-wide lockdown, Victoria's six million-plus residents are required to stay home except for essential shopping and work, caregiving and outdoor exercise.

Reuters





