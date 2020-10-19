Covid-19 wrap | Tougher restrictions for Wales and Manchester, 40 million cases worldwide

About six million people in the United Kingdom face tougher Covid-19 lockdowns in coming days.

Wales and Manchester head towards tougher restrictions

About six million people in the United Kingdom face tougher Covid-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the country's third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

The United Kingdom recorded 16 982 new daily cases of Covid-19 in the space of 24 hours, according to government data issued on Sunday, up from 16 717 the previous day.

After a public row with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of attempting to sacrifice the north of England to save jobs in the south, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a lockdown could be imposed within days.

Reuters

India coronavirus infections rise by 55 722

India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.55 million on Monday, having risen by 55 722 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The world's second-most populous country also has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, which has around 8.1 million.

However, India recorded its lowest death toll in nearly four months on Monday with 579 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 114 610.

Reuters

More than 40 million coronavirus cases worldwide: AFP tally

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 40 million on Monday, according to an AFP tally at 07:15 based on official sources.

A total of 40 000 234 infections and 1 113 896 deaths have been recorded across the globe. More than half the global caseload has come in the three hardest-hit countries: the United States with 8 154 935 infections, India with 7 550 273 and Brazil 5 235 344.

In just the last seven days more than that 2.5 million cases have been reported, the highest weekly number since Covid-19 emerged in China late last year.

The increase can only partly be explained by a sharp increase in testing and still likely does not include a large number of less severe or asymptomatic cases.

AFP

Oxford University says Covid-19 patients experience symptoms months after contracting virus

Britain's Oxford University said on Monday initial findings from a study on the long term impact of Covid-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus.



The scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for Covid-19 survivors, the university said in a statement.

Reuters

Austria introducing rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 outside, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, to battle a steady rise in coronavirus infections.



Daily cases now regularly surpass the height of the first wave in March, but Austria's response this time is different.



While the conservative-led government quickly introduced a national lockdown in March, it now wants to avoid that for fear of further damaging the economy and annoying voters.



The new rules take effect on Friday and will be different for professionally organised events, which will be capped at 1,500 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors. The one exception for private gatherings is for funerals, but Kurz conceded that the police would not generally be checking private homes either.

Reuters