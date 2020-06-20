Covid-19 wrap | Trump rally staffers test positive, Chile death toll doubles, Portugal probes party

- Members of US President Donald Trump's advanced campaign team tested positive just before his Tulsa rally.
- Portugal is probing a party that could have caused about 100 new coronavirus cases.
- Zimbabwe's health minister is accused of corruption regarding the irregular awarding of a big contract for coronavirus testing.
Six Trump staffers working Tulsa rally test positive
Six members of a campaign advance team working in Tulsa ahead of Donald Trump's Saturday rally have tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign said hours before the president was set to take the stage.
"Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for Covid-19 before events," Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, said in a statement.
"Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Murtaugh said, adding that no Covid-positive staffers "or anyone in immediate contact" with them will be at the rally or near attendees.
Portugal probes party that may have spread virus
Portuguese prosecutors said Saturday they had launched an investigation into a birthday party attended by scores of people which could have led to many new coronavirus infections.
Prosecutors in the southern Faro region said they were probing a late-night June 7 party "gathering scores of people" in the town of Lagos, which took place despite a ban on gatherings of more than 20.
There have been a little over 1,500 Covid-19 deaths in Portugal and 38,841 cases out of a population of some 10 million.
Local media cited health officials as saying that the party could have caused about 100 new coronavirus cases.
Zimbabwe health minister charged over virus kit scandal
Zimbabwe's health minister was Saturday charged with corruption related to the irregular awarding of a big contract to a new Dubai-based company for coronavirus testing and protective kits.
Obadiah Moyo, 66, was arrested Friday night following investigations brought by the country's anti-graft commission, which accused him of criminal abuse of office in connection with the multi-million-dollar contract.
Chile reports more than 7,000 virus deaths
Chile nearly doubled its coronavirus death toll Saturday to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method that includes probable fatalities from Covid-19. The toll thus increased by 3,069, Rafael Araos of the heath ministry said as he revealed officially for the first time the new government counting methodology.
The revelation of this tallying method last week by CIPER, an investigative news organisation, prompted the resignation of health minister Jaime Manalich. Until now the death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in the South American country was 4,075.
Greece extends lockdown at migrant camps on World Refugee Day
Greece announced on Saturday another extension of the coronavirus lockdown on its teeming migrant camps, hours after some 2,000 people protested in central Athens to mark World Refugee Day and denounce the government's treatment of migrants.
The migration ministry said confinement for residents of reception and identification centres across the country would be extended to July 5. It was due to have ended on Monday.
While no known coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the camps so far and only a few dozen infections have surfaced, the measures have since been extended a number of times. Rights groups have expressed concern that migrants' rights have been eroded by the restrictions.
NBA sets dates for virus return with October finals
The NBA has settled upon key dates for the upcoming resumption of its coronavirus-halted 2019-20 season, including an October NBA Finals and NBA Draft, according to multiple reports Saturday.
ESPN and The Athletic said a league memo to clubs set August 25 for the NBA Draft Lottery, October 16 for the 2020 NBA Draft and October 18 for the start of free agency, although no signings can start until October 23.