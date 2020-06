Covid-19 wrap | Trump rally staffers test positive, Chile death toll doubles, Portugal probes party

Dlamini-Zuma in bid to overturn unconstitutionality ruling of the lockdown regulations

WRAP | SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 1877, number of cases leaps to 92 681

A coronavirus strain from Europe may be to blame for the outbreak in Beijing

Covid-19: South Africa's death toll rises to 1 877, as cases increase to 92 681

'His hands are dripping with blood' - calls to cancel FW de Klerk talk in US on racism, rule of law

Asset Forfeiture Unit strikes after R5m Covid-19 relief money paid into wrong account

Covid-19 breakthrough: SA in good position to immediately roll out dexamethasone

Breakthrough arrests for 2019 murder of couple who ran out of fuel in Benoni

WRAP | SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 1877, number of cases leaps to 92 681

Insight and analysis on the big political story of the week, plus a roundup of top columns and reader favourites.

Voting Booth

Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Yes No It needs to do more Results