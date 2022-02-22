Covid-19 wrap: Ugandans face jail for refusing jab, NZ police clash with anti-vaxxers, Hong Kong overwhelmed

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

More than 5.8 million dead

Coronavirus has killed at least 5 892 084 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid-19 deaths with 935 991, followed by Brazil with 644 604 and India with 512 344.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

- AFP

Ugandans would face fines, jail for refusing Covid-19 jab under new law

KAMPALA – Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law which lawmakers are scrutinising, parliament said on Tuesday.

Although the East African country started administering Covid-19 jabs nearly a year ago, only about 16 million jabs have been administered in a population of 45 million, with officials blaming widespread reluctance for the low coverage.

Parliament's house health committee has begun scrutinising Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.

The new law proposes a fine of 4 million Ugandan shillings ($1 139) for those who fail to get vaccinated.

"According to the proposal, those who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be fined 4 million shillings or (receive) a jail term of six months," parliament said in a statement on its website.

The parliament statement quoted health minister Jane Ruth Aceng as telling lawmakers on the committee that mandatory vaccinations would ensure enough people are vaccinated so that "we create mass immunity. It is important that whoever is supposed to be vaccinated, is vaccinated."

- REUTERS

More patients, fewer nurses: Hong Kong's medical frontline struggles with Covid-19 surge

HONG KONG – Yee, a nurse on the frontline of Hong Kong's fight against COVID-19, recently became one of the patients her hospital had to turn away, after isolation wards, and later corridors, became overpacked with people on gurneys.

At home, the 25-year-old spread the virus to her father, and fears her mother and brother might also get it. Rules say she should be sent to a quarantine facility, but nobody got in touch for the past seven days to make arrangements.

She was experiencing mild symptoms, and taking time off from work at the overwhelmed Kwong Wah hospital provided some relief.

Isolation wards with 40 beds now accommodate 60, some patients were being treated in corridors, and patients from general wards admitted for non-Covid-19 reasons were later found to be positive and had infected other patients and nurses, who were also sent home.

"You keep adding beds, but not human resources," said Yee, who declined to give her last name, fearing repercussions at work. "My colleagues are overloaded – one to dozens of patients."

Nurses and doctors at other hospitals say the situation is similar across Hong Kong's health system, showing the limits of the government's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy as thousands of new cases are discovered each day. Daily infections have surged 70 times since the start of February.

At some hospitals, bedridden elderly and children were seen left for hours in carparks, waiting in the cold and rain, in scenes that shocked residents and many in the global medical community.

- REUTERS

Riot police clash with New Zealand anti-vax protesters

Wellington – New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters pelted police with a "stinging substance" sending three to hospital with injuries on Tuesday, as tensions spilled over in an angry weeks-long protest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decried "absolutely disgraceful" scenes after the suspected acid attack, and a startling incident that saw one protester speed a car toward police lines before coming to a quick halt just centimetres away.

The brief but intense confrontations erupted near New Zealand's parliament early on Tuesday, as police moved roadblocks used to contain a protest camp that has clogged downtown Wellington for two weeks.

The Wellington protest began as a movement against vaccine mandates – inspired by similar protests in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

It has since grown to around 1 500 people and encompasses a range of grievances, with some far-right messaging among the anti-government and anti-media slogans on display.



Assistant Commission Richard Chambers said three officers who were taken to hospital were "recovering well".

He blamed a "certain group within the protest" for the "appalling" attack.

"Police officers are going about their work as best they can to bring peace to the situation…there's a group (of protesters) determined to bring violence and aggression – we can't tolerate that."

On Monday police reported demonstrators hurled human faeces at them, prompting officers to protect themselves with riot shields during the latest clashes.

- AFP

Trudeau: Canada blockades lifted, but 'emergency is not over'

Ottawa – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long trucker-led protests and argued that lingering threats require the measures to remain in force for now.

Trudeau's decision earlier this month to invoke the Emergencies Act – for only the second time in Canada's history – has been criticised as overreach by his political opponents. The Canadian Civil Liberties Union is suing the government.

"This state of emergency is not over," Trudeau said in his first appearance before reporters since authorities over the weekend broke up what the prime minister called "dangerous and unlawful" protests that brought the capital Ottawa to a standstill and blocked border crossings into the United States.

"There continues to be real concerns about the coming days," he added.

Canada has been in the international spotlight for weeks as thousands of protesters, led by truck drivers furious over Covid-19 vaccination requirements for driving freight across the border with the United States, converged on Ottawa and hunkered down for a siege.

Initially dismissed by authorities, the protesters later expanded their demands to a broader rejection of Covid-19 restrictions in Canada.

Truckers and their supporters also blocked a bridge for days between the Canadian city of Windsor and the US city of Detroit, freezing a major trade route critical for industry including automobile manufacturing.

- AFP

Top English medic warns new Covid-19 variants could be more resistant

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned on Monday there will be new Covid-19 variants and said some of them could be more resistant to vaccines.

"We all expect ... there to be new variants. And some of those new variants will just disappear," Whitty told a press conference. "But some of them will cause significant problems."

- REUTERS

Reinfections with Omicron subvariants are rare, Danish study finds

COPENHAGEN – Getting infected twice with two different Omicron coronavirus subvariants is possible, but rarely happens, a Danish study has found.

In Denmark, a more infectious sublineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant known as BA.2 has quickly dethroned the "original" BA.1 variant, which is the most common worldwide, but it has remained unclear whether a person could get infected by both variants.

A new study, led by researchers at Denmark's top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut (SSI), shows that people infected with BA.1 can get infected with BA.2 shortly afterwards, but that it is a rare occurrence.

"We provide evidence that Omicron BA.2 reinfections are rare, but can occur relatively shortly after a BA.1 infection," the study authors said.

BA.1 and BA.2 differ by up to 40 mutations. While BA.2 accounts for more than 88% of cases in Denmark, cases have started to increase in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Norway.

- REUTERS

Johnson scraps Covid-19 restrictions in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he would end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with Covid-19 and free testing, drawing scepticism from some scientists and political opponents.

Johnson's "living with COVID" plan has sparked alarm that it is premature and will leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants, but the government says it has provided more testing than most other countries, and must now curb the cost.



- REUTERS

Hong Kong finds Covid-19 in samples from packaging of pork, beef imports

Hong Kong authorities said they found Covid-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food.

The global financial hub deploys a "dynamic zero COVID" strategy similar to mainland China's, aiming to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs. Authorities have been on high alert as a new wave of infections is proving harder to control.

Daily infections numbers have risen sharply this year, reaching a record 7 533 cases on Monday, overwhelming the government's testing, hospital and quarantine capacities.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) took 36 samples for testing from a batch of around 1 100 cartons of frozen beef, weighing a total of 29 tons, imported from Brazil by sea. It found one outer packaging and two inner packaging samples tested positive.

It also collected 12 samples from a batch of around 300 cartons of frozen pork skin, weighing around 7 tons, imported from Poland via sea. One inner packaging sample tested positive for Covid-19.

- REUTERS

South Korea says Omicron Covid-19 variant 75% less likely to kill than Delta strain

SEOUL – People infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant are nearly 75% less likely to develop serious illness or die than those who contract the Delta variant, real world data released on Monday by South Korea's health authorities showed.

A study by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) of some 67 200 infections confirmed since December showed the Omicron variant's severity and death rates averaged 0.38% and 0.18%, respectively, compared with 1.4% and 0.7% for the Delta cases.

The KDCA classed severe cases as people who were hospitalised in intensive care units.

Around 56% of 1 073 people who died over the past five weeks were either unvaccinated or had received only one dose, the study showed, with people aged 60 or older accounting for 94% of deaths.

More than 86% of South Korea's 52 million population have been double vaccinated and nearly 60% have received a booster shot.

South Korea had kept cases and deaths relatively low thanks to widespread social distancing measures and aggressive testing and tracing.

- REUTERS

Hong Kong reports 6 211 new Covid-19 cases

Hong Kong reported 6 211 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, and another 9 369 cases who came up positive in preliminary tests, as the city battles to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the global financial hub.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 4 832 new Covid-19 cases, 98 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 98 more fatalities from Covid-19 and 4 832 new infections, bringing the overall death toll to 315 786 and the number of cases to 5 418 257.

- REUTERS

