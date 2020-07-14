Covid-19 wrap: UK death toll nears 56 000, Australia pubs clampdown and Belgium reports zero deaths

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 GMT Tuesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 573 091 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.

At least 13 124 130 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7 063 900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 135 615 deaths from 3 364 547 cases. At least 1 031 939 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 72 833 deaths from 1 884 967 cases, Britain with 44 830 deaths from 290 133 cases, Mexico with 35 491 deaths from 304 435 cases, and Italy with 34 967 deaths from 243 230 cases.

- AFP

UK Covid-19 death toll nears 56 000 including suspected cases - Reuters tally

LONDON – The United Kingdom's Covid-19 death toll has hit 55 873, including suspected cases, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.

The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where Covid-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to 3 July, and up to 5 July. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

The government's daily toll, which only records deaths following positive coronavirus tests, stands at 44 830.

- REUTERS

Virus resurgence sparks Sydney pubs clampdown

Sydney pubs were ordered to clamp down on customer numbers Tuesday as a coronavirus outbreak worsened in Australia's two biggest cities.

New South Wales (NSW) authorities told the venues to limit crowds to 300 and hire security staff to enforce social distancing after a "super-spreader" event at a popular bar in the city's southwest fuelled fears of a second wave of the epidemic.

In the neighbouring state of Victoria -- which has become the epicentre of coronavirus in Australia -- officials reported two new deaths Tuesday, taking the total to 110 for the country of some 25 million.

There were 270 new infections in and around Melbourne, pushing the national total past 10,000.

More than five million residents in the Melbourne region were ordered into a six-week lockdown last week in an effort to curb the outbreak, and NSW officials warned similar restrictions may have to be reintroduced in Sydney.

"There is no doubt that the impact of what's happening in Victoria has impacted New South Wales and that's why we are in a stage of high alert," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told media on Tuesday.

- AFP

Belgium, once hard-hit, reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time since March

BRUSSELS – Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday for the first time since 10 March.

As in many European countries that were hard-hit by the pandemic in March and April, Belgium sharply reduced infections by imposing a lockdown, which is now being lifted.

The total number of deaths reported by the national public health institute Sciensano remained at 9 787. In the country of 11.5 million people, that works out to around 850 deaths per million, worst in the world apart from the tiny city state of San Marino. The peak daily death toll was 343 on 12 April.

The curve of confirmed infections has flattened dramatically, with a total of 62 781, though the daily average of new cases in the last seven days, at 95, was up 11% from the previous week.

- REUTERS

Hong Kong to impose most severe social distancing restrictions

Hong Kong will impose strict new social distancing measures from midnight Tuesday, the most stringent in the Asian financial hub since the coronavirus broke out, as authorities warn the risk of a large-scale outbreak is extremely high.

The Chinese-ruled city recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including 40 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said. Since late January, Hong Kong has reported over 1 500 cases and eight deaths.

"Half of the reported cases today have unknown sources. It is very worrying because the cases can spread easily in the community," said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, a senior health official.

The new social distancing measures make face masks mandatory for people using public transport and restaurants will no longer provide dine-in services and only offer takeaway after 18:00.

Both are new rules that were not implemented during the city's first and second coronavirus waves earlier this year. If a person does not wear a mask on public transport, they face a fine of HK$5 000.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday the government would limit group gatherings to four people from 50 – a measure last seen during a second wave in March. Twelve types of establishments including gyms and places of amusement must shut for a week.

- REUTERS

Iran reports 179 new virus deaths

Tehran – Iran on Tuesday reported 179 new deaths from the novel coronavirus as authorities announced a decision to once more shutter some businesses in the capital to contain the virus' resurgence.

The reimposition of restrictive measures comes after the government had progressively lifted them from April to reopen its sanctions-hit economy.

The one-week measure in Tehran includes the closure of gyms, pools, zoos and cafes, ISNA news agency quoted deputy Tehran governor Hamidreza Goudarzi as saying.

"Holding any social, cultural and religious events and conferences is banned from today for a week," he said.

The Islamic republic has been struggling to contain the virus since announcing its first cases in mid-February.

It has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the pandemic's spread and resorted to closing schools, cancelling public events and banning movement between provinces in March before lifting them.

- AFP

Philippines confirms six new coronavirus deaths, 634 cases

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported six new coronavirus deaths and 634 additional infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1 603, while confirmed cases had reached 57 545.

- REUTERS

3M, MIT partner to make rapid Covid-19 antigen test

US industrial conglomerate 3M Co has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a rapid antigen test for Covid-19, the company said on Tuesday.

The test would produce results within minutes and could be administered on a low-cost, paper-based device, similar to a home pregnancy test, that could be delivered at the point of care.

"We are seeking to improve the speed, accessibility and affordability of testing for the virus, a major step in helping to prevent its spread," said John Banovetz, the chief technology officer at 3M.

The program aims to have the new tests available for use by late summer or early fall.

Antigen tests scan for proteins that can be found on or inside a virus. They can detect the virus very quickly and can potentially be produced at a lower cost than other tests.

- REUTERS

